Quibi Gets Some Respect With 10 Emmy Nominations

Quibi had a rough start, with founder Jeffrey Katzenberg admitting in May that its early days were “not close to what we wanted.” But the streaming service, which offers videos of 10 minutes or less, got some validation Tuesday in the form of 10 Emmy nominations.

Katzenberg made his admission in a New York Times interview that noted the low downloads for the service, which is designed especially for phones. CNN dubbed Quibi “Netflix’s weirdest rival,” and the Observer surmised that it was “running out of time to turn its rough start around.”

Katzenberg blamed COVID-19, noting that the platform had been designed for “in-between moments” — waiting for trains, or for meetings to start — and that those moments occurred less often during quarantine.

The service bet big that younger viewers would embrace its model, raising $1.75 billion from Hollywood studios and other investors.

And on Tuesday, Emmy voters rewarded the service.