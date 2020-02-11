Post-Production Workflow Tips from Cosmic Fling Producer

Preventing post haste and waste

Planning for post began early as we discussed the requirements while reading the script. We asked as many questions as possible: What’s the simplest way to create a realistic starfield? Can we do it practically, instead of using computer-generated effects? How do we convincingly add human faces to the puppeted characters? How much can we rely on visual effects within our budget?

Decisions made before production begins have a major effect on what your post-production requirements are. For example, our fearless director Jonathan Langager, production designer Fon Davis (former Industrial Light & Magic model maker whose credits include the Star Wars prequels, Interstellar, The Nightmare Before Christmas) considered using a matte painting of distant stars and galaxies. Jonathan and I had worked with Fon previously, and we always loved the idea of practical solutions and in-camera effects, as in our previous film Penelope in the Treehouse for Disney Channel. Even using minimal microfilament strings—which reflect a lot of light—during a screen test, the decision was clear: Without a green screen, it’d be more of a burden to digitally enhance or remove strings. The downside of green screen, for many moviemakers, is the time and cost required to digitally build, light, and render an environment. But it also allows an enormous amount of creative flexibility, especially when it comes to highly stylized concepts. On Cosmic Fling, we had to consider the cost and time for string removal where strings would cross. Using green screen, a portion of the arduous string removal labor was minimized with compositing.