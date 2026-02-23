When Ken Arquelio set out to make his debut short film “Disco Beats,” he only had one person in mind for the key role: Pepe Serna, the beloved artist and actor known for roles in films from The Jerk to Scarface to American Me.

Arquelio, a Palm Spring-based actor, director and producer, had seen Serna on the local news promoting his new book and documentary Life Is Art. He realized Serna lived nearby, and reached out to pitch “Disco Beats,” which is about an 85-year-old man in the Detroit of 1979, who is desperate to learn to disco before his upcoming wedding anniversary.

“I’ve always been skeptical about cold-calling people, but in this case I simply sent him an email along with my script and fortunately he called me within 30 minutes,” Aquelio tells MovieMaker. “He immediately responded to the script’s message and his character, and I was flattered he did so quickly.”

Serna agreed to play Lou, the octogenarian trying to learn disco on a deadline. Arquelio plays Benny, his very reluctant dance instructor.

But soon Serna learned that he, like his character, faced a massive challenge.

“He found he had cancer two weeks before we began filming,” Arquelio explains. “I gave Pepe every opportunity to back out of the film, but he was insistent as he wanted to be an example to anyone battling cancer. He had his first treatment two days before filming and he rallied for our production — and as you see in the final result, he was magnificent. “

It’s true — Serna and Arquelio are both grounded, empathetic and charming as an unlikely duo whose hopes rely on a musical genre that was sadly, in 1979, on its way out.

“Disco Beats” is enjoying a very successful festival run that included a screening Sunday at the Sedona International Film Festival, one of our 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee and 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World. It plays again Tuesday as part of the Shorts Program 2.

Serna, meanwhile, is going strong: “He posts on Instagram while getting treatments, as he wants to inspire others,” Arquelio notes.” He is doing well and appears to have turned a corner medically, so we are all hopeful for the future. “

We asked Arquelio about his inspiration for “Disco Beats,” desert cities, and making a film that also works as a disco time machine.

Ken Arquelio on His Directorial Debut, ‘Disco Beats’

Main image: Pepe Serna, left, and Ken Arquelio in "Disco Beats."

MovieMaker: There’s such a beautiful piece of wisdom in this film — “Whenever you can do something you can teach somebody else, that’s a gift.” What’s the origin of that line?

Ken Arquelio: This was a very organic line from Pepe’s character, Lou. Benny is jaded and doesn’t appreciate his job anymore — especially with a challenging student. And because of what develops throughout the film and his conversations with Lou, Benny eventually opens his eyes to what he has in his life — what’s really important — as per Lou’s example. It’s my favorite line in the film, and am so honored that it touched you, too.

MovieMaker: What was it like working with the great Pepe Serna?

Ken Arquelio: As you’ll agree, he is the life blood of our film and I couldn’t imagine anyone else playing the part. The role of Lou captures Pepe’s true essence of the type of man he is, and he was a complete professional and very prepared during the filming. And everyone on the crew and cast instantly fell in love with him.

MovieMaker: What was the origin of the idea for “Disco Beats”?

Ken Arquelio: Both my Uncle Lou and Aunt Gloria have passed. He was a very adventerous man and thoroughly enjoyed life up until the very end. And my Aunt Gloria introduced me to Motown and disco music when I was a boy. This was a story born of the lasting influence each had on my life.

Elia Cantu plays the owner of a struggling dance studio in “Disco Beats.” Vincero Pictures

MovieMaker: One thing I find really cool about this film playing at Sedona is that there are a lot of retirees in the audience – they might be closer to the age of Pepe Serna’s character now, but in the ‘70s, they were closer in age to the younger characters, including your character, Benny. It’s a very cool bit of cinematic time travel.

Ken Arquelio: Yes, we play very well to older audiences. We’ve been in five festivals in Florida, and three in Arizona as well as other cities, but the seniors definitely respond the most postively.

MovieMaker: How did you learn to disco dance? What meaning does disco hold for you?

Ken Arquelio: I’m Latino and am fortunate to have some born rhythm and have always loved to dance. We had a dance choreographer, Tasia Mantzoros, who choreographed all the dance sequences and I couldn’t be more pleased with her contribution. Also, I grew up during the disco era and my Aunt Gloria was a big Donna Summer fan, thus the disco music background.

MovieMaker: How is it being a filmmaker in Palm Springs?

Ken Arquelio: We actually filmed in Los Angeles — not Palm Springs. It’s a beautiful place, but unfortunately the infrastructure can be challenging. Aside from myself, Pepe, and our producer, Stepanie Bell — who also lives in the Palm Springs area — we assembled our entire cast and crew from Los Angeles.

MovieMaker: Do you feel any special affinity for other desert towns like Sedona? Of course they’re very different.

Ken Arquelio: We love the desert. My wife and I lived in Arizona for many years, we’ve been in Santa Fe and Prescott and Tucson, and our audiences there seem to be more in tuned to our story.

MovieMaker: How did you become a filmmaker?

Ken Arquelio: I’ve been an actor for over 20 years. After my Uncle Lou passed, he inspired me to challenge life and make the most of it. And I tired at putting my career in other people’s hands. I naturally began to create stories that inspired me and I thought what better way to make my directing debut than with “Disco Beats.” We’ve been accepted to 19 film festivals including Santa Fe, Catalina, Newport Beach, Sarasota and won Best U.S. Short at the Fort Lauderdale Film Festival, Best Narrative Short at the Arizona International Film Festival, and Emerging Filmmaker Award at the Prescott Film Festival.

I couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome considering this was my first directing gig, and am now developing “Disco Beats” into a feature film based in Littla Havana in Miami, with salsa music as the backdrop. Pepe, of course, is attached.

