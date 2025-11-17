For our latest annual list of the Coolest Film Festivals in the World, we started out by admitting we aren’t cool.

When it comes to rating festivals, we’re obsessed with numbers and details and apples-to-apples comparisons. Which is why every year we create a rigorous list of 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee. When we’re compiling that list, we’re not at all cool. We’re detail-oriented and fussy and annoying to be around. So when it’s time to compile this list — our annual Coolest Film Festivals list — we hand over the reins.

Because as uncool as we are, at least we’re cool enough to recognize cool people. We can tell how cool they are from their work, their confidence, and their ability to find things that the average square might not know. We handpicked this year’s Panel of Cool based on their artistry, their personal experiences with a wide range of festivals, and their taste.

Sp we are grateful to the Panel of Cool for helping us assemble this list. And honored that the panel includes Ian and Katie Bignell, Heather Brawley, Gianfranco Fernández-Ruiz, Ray Smiling, H. Nelson Tracey, the filmmaking duo Zhang & Night, and Milana Vayntrub. You can read about their awesome work here.

While our list of 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee is a sentimentality-free affair focused on festivals we think will boost your film career, for this list we asked our Panel of Cool to just share the festivals they would recommend to a friend — places where they felt good and had a blast. Places that are cool.

So with that, here is our list of the Coolest Film Festivals in the world.

The Coolest Film Festivals in the World, 2025

Unprisoned Season 2 Premiere with Kerry Washington during Day 2 of the American Black Film Festival, one of the Coolest Film Festivals in the World, in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton / ABFF)

AMERICAN BLACK FILM FESTIVAL

Miami Beach, Florida / May 27-31 2026 / abff.com

Filmmaker Gianfranco Fernández-Ruiz notes that festival co-founders Jeff and Nicole Friday — the CEO and president, respectively, of ABFF — “go all out to make this event feel as big as they come and still intimate.” Fernández-Ruiz adds: “You can walk down the street alone and by the time you get to where you’re going you’re in an entourage of 20 other people.” Since its start in 1997, the festival has cultivated a mix of professional opportunity and personal enrichment. “A lot of times filmmakers go to festivals and they’re about their business: ‘Who do I have to meet/know?’ But that dissipates at ABFF. It is, by far, the most fun festival I’ve ever attended,” Fernández-Ruiz adds. He also notes that “they handle their Q&As in a way that really spotlights each individual filmmaker before going on to celebrate the next. Plus there’s Caribbean energy in just about every direction.” It’s also one of several festivals on this list that is also one of our 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee.

Fresh Kills star Emily Bader and writer-director Jennifer Esposito attend the Annapolis Film Festival, one of the Coolest Film Festivals in the World. AFF

ANNAPOLIS FILM FESTIVAL

Annapolis, Maryland / March 26-29, 2026 / annapolisfilmfestival.com

Annapolis, which will celebrate its 14th edition next year, is “a total blast,” notes film producer and executive Heather Brawley, who says that the quaint seaside setting makes for “an awesome backdrop to the festival experience.” She also praises “insightful panels, a cool pitch competition (that comes with some great perks!), networking events, and parties spread throughout the cute town.” Brawley adds: “The programmers, staff, and locals are amazingly supportive and welcoming.” Another benefit is the close proximity to Washington and other locales, if you’re up for sightseeing sidetrips. But maybe just stay put? “Annapolis itself is full of cool attractions — from the Naval Academy to incredible coffee and vintage shops, to delicious waterfront restaurants,” Brawley notes. “From wandering the cobblestone streets between screenings to attending the unique Coffee Talks panel each morning, Annapolis blends small-town charm with awesome programming. I can’t wait to return.” The latest edition’’s films included the 2025 Academy Award for Best Live-Action Short “I’m Not a Robot” and the crowd-pleasing new comedy Bad Shabbos, featuring another member of our Panel of Cool, Milana Vayntrub.

Filmmakers at Aspen Shortsfest, one of the Coolest Film Festivals in the World. Photo by Susan Wrubel / Courtesy of Aspen Shortsfest.

ASPEN SHORTSFEST

Aspen, Colorado / April 7-11, 2026 / aspenfilm.org/our-festivals/shortsfest

“Reaching Aspen Shortsfest feels like undertaking a pilgrimage,” note filmmakers Linden Zhang and Hannah Knight, who release films under their Zhang & Knight banner. “The air is thin and the journey demanding, but that very effort infuses the festival with the feeling of something precious and rare. It seems miraculous that such an extraordinary gathering of short films could exist here, poised at the very roof of the world. The festival is intimate, with just the right scale to meet and genuinely connect with fellow filmmakers. Despite the challenge of getting there, the international turnout is impressively strong. A real highlight was getting to connect with and hang out with all the other directors and teams from around the world. The guest speakers we got to see were excellent, and the whole Aspen team are lovely and friendly. It is expensive to get to Aspen, but the festival very generously covers accommodation, as well as numerous events where you can stock up on delicious food and drinks. There is also a lounge with gourmet sandwiches, pizza and a constant supply of pastries. Aspen is both breathtaking and surreal: a ski resort playground for the ultra-wealthy, high in the snowy mountains, not exactly anyone’s everyday hangout. That strangeness heightens the magic of the festival, making the whole experience feel dreamlike. One of the festival’s greatest strengths is the purity of its focus. In this mountain ‘fishbowl,’ far from the distractions of reality, you’re immersed completely in the films. The curation is marvellous — intelligent, sharp and inspiring.”



CLERMONT-FERRAND INTERNATIONAL SHORT FILM FESTIVAL

Clermont-Ferrand, France / January 30-February 7, 2026 / clermont-filmfest.org/en/global/home

“The hallowed Clermont-Ferrand places short films on a true pedestal, giving them a seriousness and visibility they rarely receive elsewhere,” say Zhang & Knight. “Only in France could such a vast stage be devoted to the short form. Every film screens daily across the city, from intimate cinemas to the vast main hall that seats more than a thousand. What sets Clermont apart is its public spirit. This is not an industry echo chamber, but a civic celebration of cinema. Thousands flock each year: pensioners meticulously filling notebooks with impressions, school groups and teenagers pouring off coaches to queue for screenings. Nowhere else in the world do short films command such an audience. For filmmakers, the experience is profoundly affirming. Your work is treated with respect, projected in impeccable quality, and discussed in multilingual Q&As where curators and audiences alike bring thoughtful, intelligent engagement. Clermont can be overwhelming in scale, but the festival is generous: accommodation is arranged for filmmakers, along with meal vouchers and public transport passes. There is such a focus on having filmmakers attend the festival, and they do everything possible to facilitate that. The programming is unmatched: global in scope, carefully balanced, and adventurous enough to include a dedicated experimental section. If you’ve made a short, you’ll dream of it playing here. Clermont is the pinnacle.”

CREDO23

Los Angeles / March 27-29, 2026 / credo23filmfest.com

“We support creativity, not conformity,” Credo 23 announces on its website. With a team of programmers that includes Juliette Lewis, Matthew Weiner, and festival co-founder Justine Bateman, Credo 23 has staked out a niche as strongly anti-AI. But as filmmaker Ray Smiling notes, it “really it feels more like a pro human creativity fest.” Smiling praises the festival’s profit-sharing program and commitment to “pushing to curate films that could only be made by an active human mind. Not an algorithm, not a formula.” It’s entering its second year, but Smiling believes it has the “potential to absolutely be one of the best in the country.” The festival takes inspiration from Lars von Trier’s Dogme95 film movement, and asks that filmmakers seeking the Credo 23 stamp of approval not only avoid AI, but also limit CGI and VFX — and that they work with unions. Submissions are open until December 20.

Courtesy of Dances With Films, one of the Coolest Film Festivals in the World – Credit: C/O

DANCES WITH FILMS

New York City and Los Angeles / December 4-7 (NYC) and 2026 (L.A.) / danceswithfilms.com

Established in 1998, Dances With Films is based at the historic TCL Chinese Theatre and “lives up to the famous space it inhabits,” notes Heather Brawley. “The lobby is always bustling — you can always find a filmmaker or actor to talk to — and the film blocks never disappoint.” The festival is so good that she returns each year “even when I don’t have a film in the festival.” She also praises the “killer trailer” that plays throughout each edition of the festival, as well as the “effective, straightforward voting system.” But what stands out for her most is the “amazing” filmmaker lounge: “With panels, free drinks, and endless networking, it’s a place where I’ve made invaluable connections.” The festival’s success in Los Angeles led to its recent expansion to New York City. Winners of the recent Los Angeles edition included the fascinating documentary Never Get Busted, about a former cop who flipped to waging war on the war on the drugs.

EASTERN OREGON FILM FESTIVAL

LaGrande, Oregon / October 2026 / eofilmfest.com

“You might not expect a rural mountain town four hours east of Portland to be a haven for indie filmmakers with big dreams, but that’s exactly what you get when you attend the Eastern Oregon Film Festival,” says filmmaker H. Nelson Tracey, whose film Breakup Season is set in La Grande. The festival supports moviemaking, he notes, through “programs including Filmmaker Field Trips, Filmmaker Residency, and Fiscal Sponsorship.” Tracey credits the festival’s support of one of his early shorts with helping him make the leap to directing a feature. “Few festivals take such an active interest in cultivating future projects by their alumni,” Tracey adds. “Each night of the festival ends with live music from Pacific Northwest musicians, like the end credits to a day of screenings and filmmaker conversations. Trekking out to La Grande for Eastern Oregon is like entering a haven for indie film, and in my case as well as for many others, it can be a life-changing experience.”

Photo by Jonathan Martin / Courtesy of FilmQuest, another of the Coolest Film Festivals in the World.

FILMQUEST

Provo, Utah / October-November 2026 / filmquestfest.com

This year’s edition has likely just wrapped as you’re reading this, which means you’re either savoring the memories or wishing you were there. The festival includes 10 days of screenings at the festival’s wonderfully eccentric screening venue, the Velour Theater. An audience of mostly filmmakers turns out for “productive networking events, fun local excursions, incredible programming, and my personal favorite: the Midnight Madness lock-in,” says Heather Brawley, one of many who loves “watching wild films into the early hours.” Because almost everything is at Velour — or within a block of it — everyone can easily attend events without having to rush around or make tough decisions. Among the cool perks the festival offers is a portrait studio for all the filmmakers, so you may go home with a new headshot. And the festival’s artistry extends to its merch, including an array of shirts, jackets and hats with eye-catching Cthulhu-inspired designs. Charismatic founder Jonathan Martin leads a friendly, passionate team, united by a love of genre cool. And FilmQuest is also one of our 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee.

Indy Shorts, one of the Coolest Film Festivals in the World, courtesy of Heartland Film

INDY SHORTS INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL AND HEARTLAND INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

Indianapolis, Indiana / July 21-26 and October 2026 / heartlandfilm.org

Heartland and its short film spinoff, Indy Shorts, are both run by Heartland Film and are two of the friendliest, most uplifting festivals you’ll ever encounter, as well as among the best organized. Filmmaker Milana Vayntrub notes that she felt “spoiled” by the great experience of debuting her first short, “Pickled Herring,” at Indy Shorts. “The folks there put so much heart and thought into every detail, from the annual themes that keep the festival feeling playful and fun, to the daily emails that make navigating it a breeze,” Vayntrub notes. “They even make sure filmmakers have discounted hotel blocks and plenty of activities to connect with each other. And of course, the programming itself is top-notch. It always feels like such an honor to be in the company of great films here.” The festivals also have fun creative themes each year — the latest Indy Shorts was all about building and construction. Both Indy Shorts and Heartland are also regulars on our list of 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee.

LOS ANGELES LATINO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

Los Angeles / 2026 / laliff.org

“Whether you’re Latino or not, I think LALIFF is one of LA’s secret powerhouse film festivals, with programmers who curate at major festivals and bring magic from all across LatAm,” says filmmaker Gianfranco Fernández-Ruiz. “The programming is robust. The attendance is bananas. And every Latino ever is there celebrating at the historic Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. You really feel like you’re part of something big when you’re there, and you won’t ever stop laughing or dancing — I can promise you that.” This year’s edition, from May to June, included co-director Pasqual Gutierrez and Ben Mullinkosson’s Serious People, which premiered at Sundance. The festival celebrates its 25th edition next year, so start planning now.

The team behind “Sex Date,” winner of the Grand Prize at the 2024 Louisiana Film Prize, one of the Coolest Film Festivals in the World. Photo by Chris Lyon / Louisiana Film Prize

LOUISIANA FILM PRIZE

Shreveport, Louisiana / 2026 / prizefest.com

The Prize is unlike every other festival — all films must be shot in Louisiana. Out of 20 selected contenders, the winner receives $25,000, or $50,000 if the film was shot in Caddo Parish, where Shreveport is located, or in neighboring Bossier Parish. For one glorious, party-filled weekend, filmmakers share their shorts with audiences and each other, enjoying meals, toasts, music, comedy, and lively screenings of all the films. Then the winner — and some special additional prize recipients — are named at a raucous, celebratory brunch. “You get the sense that you’re walking into somebody else’s living room — good thing they’re welcoming,” says Gianfranco Fernández-Ruiz. The requirement that films shoot in Louisiana means you have to be “rigorous if you’re from out of town like I was,” he adds. “We shot a film there in one day — I mean, it was break-neck speed.” Film Prize competitors tend to be close-knit and supportive, and you often find participants in the credits of one another’s films. “The community is down for the cause,” Fernández-Ruiz notes. “It really is a family affair. Go shoot something. See what the spirit of indie looks like when it’s the whole town in on it. It’ll restore your faith in the work when you’re feeling low.” The latest edition wrapped in October, so you have plenty of time to start scouting Louisiana locations for next year. It’s also one of our 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee.

Rasheed Stephens, co-director and star of All I’ve Got & Then Some, the Mammoth Lakes 2024 Audience Award winner for Best Narrative Feature. Photo by Dori Myers / MLFF, one of the Coolest Film Festivals in the World.

MAMMOTH LAKES FILM FESTIVAL

Mammoth Lakes, California / May 20-24, 2026 / mammothlakesfilmfestival.com

Filmmaker Ray Smiling describes this Sierra Nevada escape as a “filmmaker sleepaway camp” in a mountain town with a “very ’70s ski-lodge vibe.” He also appreciates the “really eclectic collection” of features and shorts, “all of ’em at least a lil weird.” We profiled festival director Shira Dubrovner last issue, and she noted that she and festival programming director Paul Sbrizzi very much seek out adventurous programming. The festival is also known for hospitality, and relaxation — filmmakers have the opportunity to take late-night trips to the local hot springs. And it is, again, one of our 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee.

(L-R) Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival Board Member Alex Draper, actor and director Maggie Gyllenhaal, MNFF Executive Director Caitlin Boyle, actor Peter Sarsgaard, MNFF Artistic Director Jay Craven and filmmaker Bess O’Brien. Photo by Steve James for The Addison Independent, courtesy of MNFF, one of the Coolest Film Festivals in the World.

MIDDLEBURY NEW FILMMAKERS FESTIVAL

Middlebury, Vermont / August 2026 / middfilmfest.org

Set in one of New England’s many gorgeous towns, Middlebury stands out with its emphasis on moviemakers who have made their first or second films. The idyllic setting also draws plenty of experienced hands, who in the past have included John Slattery, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Oliver Stone. Katie and Ian Bignell note that it “runs smoothly with the locals turning out in force,” and highlight the “laidback atmosphere with free drinks and food each night.” They also praise the festival as “one of the rare gems where the talent isn’t hidden in the green room — they’re hanging out, grabbing a coffee, and easy to approach.” The festival offers home stays and has a travel fund to help offset costs. And leave room in your luggage: The Bignells note that the packed swag bags have “previously included local maple syrup, a teddy bear (which is also the emblem of their coveted awards), festival merch,” and many more treats. And if that’s not enough local charm, you can buy festival-themed souvenirs from a local family-owned pewter business.

NFMLA NewNarratives Grantee and Filmmaker Thales Corrêa, NFMLA Alumni Filmmaker Gilbert Trejo, and actor Danny Trejo. NFMLA, one of the Coolest Film Festivals in the World.

NEWFILMMAKERS LOS ANGELES (NFMLA)

Los Angeles, California / Monthly / newfilmmakersla.com

Another festival that focuses on rising filmmakers, and is known for opening doors. “I think NFMLA has done more for my career as an institution than any festival or organization in the industry,” says Gianfranco Fernández-Ruiz, who in 2024 was named NFMLA’s Best New Filmmaker. NFMLA holds different festivals each month, often recognizing underrepresented demographics, and the frequency of its events cultivates a sense of community you can’t get by attending a festival every year or two. “You literally never know who you’re going to bump into,” notes Fernández-Ruiz. “NFMLA builds artists and connects us to other valuable institutions that further our work.” MovieMaker is also honored to share interviews with NFMLA filmmakers every month at moviemaker.com. It’s another festival on this list that is also one of our 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee.

(L-R) Payton Ewalt, Hanna Mason and Imani Davis of the PROOF team. Photo by Praneeth Gogineni / PROOF, one of the Coolest Film Festivals in the World

PROOF: PROOF OF CONCEPT FILM FESTIVAL

Culver City, California / November 2026 / americancinematheque.com

Backed by the American Cinematheque, a non-profit that programs films at beloved Los Angeles-area movie houses the Los Feliz 3, Aero Theatre, and the Egyptian Theatre, PROOF is dedicated to presenting the best in proof-of-concept films as they develop into something more. It’s based out of the Culver Theater, which boasts Art Deco design and state-of-the-art technology. “I love Proof Film Festival. They take such care in helping filmmakers imagine how their work can grow, from short to series, or from concept to feature,” says Milana Vayntrub. “The guest speakers and panelists give their time generously, and the Q&As are both inspiring and practical. Meeting the people who run it makes everything feel personal, and the audience is filled with industry folks who are genuinely passionate about helping ideas take their next step.” The latest edition likely just took place as you’re reading this, so there’s plenty of time to plan for next year.

PÖFF SHORTS (BLACK NIGHTS FILM FESTIVAL)

Tallinn, Estonia / November 2026 / shorts.poff.ee/en

Another festival that has likely just taken place as you read this, this Baltic celebration of groundbreaking films is set during snow season in the Baltics, and “has to be one of the best organized festivals I’ve attended,” says Katie Bignell, who notes “bustling screenings and a high concentrate of attending filmmakers” and adds, “they really do look after you.” You’ll feel the festival’s presence all over town, thanks to the many displays of its distinctive wolf logo. Bignell notes that it’s “a safe picturesque space, and more than once I walked back from one of the nightly parties where I’d pass the flower market setting up for the next day in the small hours of the morning.” Among the unforgettable events: a “tram party” that delivers filmmakers to the awards ceremony. And what a ceremony. “It’s orchestrated as a live promenade performance with actors and the winners read out by the judges in set installation pieces,” says Bignell. The festival is BAFTA and Oscar qualifying, and there are great ways to unwind: “If you fancy it, there’s also some wild cold swimming followed by a sauna to get the blood flowing,” Bignell advises.

PORT TOWNSEND FILM FESTIVAL

Port Townsend, Washington / September 2026 / ptfilm.org

“Imagine this: you’re walking around the picturesque town of Port Townsend, and all weekend, strangers are frequently coming up to you and saying “I saw your film last night and loved it!” says H. Nelson Tracey, who has had the pleasure of enjoying that very experience. “That’s Port Townsend for you. It’s the only festival I’ve attended that can boast having not one, but two sold-out shows for my film — it really delivers on the audience!” He also praises a “terrific homestay program that provides lodging to just about all the filmmakers,” and exceptional programming. “They have a strong affinity for non-fiction cinema but program a bit of everything. Panels from notable industry filmmakers and celebrity guests make you feel in great company among people to learn from and aspire to. But all is created equal during the festival’s signature event: a car parade down the street where all the filmmakers get to ride in classic cars and wave to passersby.”

SALUTE YOUR SHORTS FILM FESTIVAL

Los Angeles / August 2026 /saluteyourshortsfest.com

“I’m real big on novelty, in the good way,” notes Ray Smiling. “SYS is a fest that always manages to find something unexpected to program. There’s a real sense of community there as well, with some of the best conversations I’ve had at a fest.” Among the latest successful shorts to win at the festival were Smiling’s own daring “kamikaze,” which coolly draws on fashion photography, French New Wave and memes to interrogate the process of image-making. It won best experimental short and best cinematography. One driver of the thoughtful conversations is festival co-founder and artistic director Erin Brown Thomas, a filmmaker who recently wrote for MovieMaker about how lessons learned from programming the festival helped her get into Sundance. Watch her socials for insights into why SYS chooses the films it does, as well as cogent monologues on her theories about filmmaking. But don’t let all this make you think the fest is pure intellectualism — it’s very unpretentious, as you may have gathered from its borrowing its name from an early ‘90s Nickelodeon show. And it’s on our list of 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee.

Lupita Nyong’o leads a class at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival, one of the Coolest Film Festivals in the World. SCAD

SCAD SAVANNAH FILM FESTIVAL

Savannah, Georgia / October 2026 / filmfest.scad.edu

Founded by the prestigious Savannah College of Art and Design, the SCAD Savannah film festival is quickly becoming one of the biggest draws for award-season A-listers. But in addition to promoting their films, they also share insights about their art with SCAD students, which adds a welcome educational component to the festivities. In addition to students eager to join the industry, the festival also draws smart, film-savvy locals who look forward to the event year after year. “Every screening is sought after, with tickets going like wildfire,” note Katie and Ian Bignell. “Every night there’s a party of some kind.” They note the picturesque rooftop views of the historic city, as well as the walkable landscapes. The event is so relaxed that you “often end up stumbling across filmmakers in a local watering hole,” they add, explaining: “Whilst it appears epic, it’s an easily approachable festival with an avid team behind the scenes making it deliver, but not be overwhelming nor exclusive. In a place where the cuisine is delicious, you grab what you can in between their jam-packed programming throughout the festival.” This is another festival, we’re sad to say, that has wrapped this year’s edition. But don’t worry — it’s great every year. It’s also on our list of 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee, and SCAD is a regular on our list of the Best Film Schools in the U.S. and Canada.

SLAMDANCE

Los Angeles / February 19-25 / slamdance.com

“Slamdance was born in defiance: a punk gesture from filmmakers who, rejected by Sundance, decided to carve out their own space. They wanted a festival that could take bolder, braver swings. Thirty years on, that founding spirit is very much alive!” note Zhang & Knight. “Nowhere is this more apparent than in the curation itself: the shorts we saw there weren’t polished to be ‘pretty’ in conventional terms. They were rough, daring, risk-taking; proof that powerful storytelling can emerge from the cheapest cameras. The curation itself has a punk charge, favoring boldness over sheen. Slamdance champions both features and shorts without hierarchy; neither is treated as secondary, both given equal space and attention. There’s also a striking sense of community. Filmmakers return year after year, not just to screen their work but to help organize, sustaining the festival with genuine love and devotion. It’s a mighty little festival, kept alive by the people who believe in it. When we attended, Slamdance was still in Park City, Utah. Being there meant sharing a tiny mountain town with the sprawling circus of Sundance: celebrities, financiers, influencers, and film obsessives flooding every street. It was exhilarating but overwhelming. Now relocated to Los Angeles, we suspect the festival breathes more easily, but that same independent spirit continues to burn.”

The sign tells you which of the Coolest Film Festivals in the World this is. Photo by H. Nelson Tracey

TELLURIDE FILM FESTIVAL

Telluride, Colorado / August-September 2026 / telluridefilmfestival.org

“Telluride is the highest watermark for what a film festival can be. It’s best known for being a launchpad for Oscar contenders,” notes H. Nelson Tracey. “But take a closer look and you realize the awards contenders are the tip of the iceberg of an unmatched celebration of cinema. Beneath the headliners is the ‘secret sauce’ of the festival — this includes recently restored silent movies with live musical accompaniments, guest programming by world-class auteurs, 35mm screenings of rare classics, boundary-pushing non-fiction that represents the cutting edge of cinema, and a host of programs for students, locals, and cinephiles. One of the venues requires a gondola ride.” Adds Gianfranco Fernández-Ruiz: “It really feels like it’s in an exalted place — remarkable beauty surrounded by mountains and film lovers. Unlike most festivals, there’s no red carpet, there’s no press, it’s just cinephiles celebrating each other.” Fernández-Ruiz has additional praise for the City Lights Program, which welcomes high school juniors and seniors to immerse themselves in the festival — “cultivating in a very real sense tomorrow’s filmmakers.” Though it’s “not cheap,” he notes, it makes any filmmaker who attends feel like a true insider. “There’s this sense that you’re not just some indie kid. You’re right up there with the best of them,” Fernández-Ruiz says.

SEDONA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

Sedona, Arizona / February 21-March 1, 2026 / sedonafilmfestival.com

“Sedona treats all its filmmakers like movie stars,” says H. Nelson Tracey. “We were put up at a Zen mountain center, treated to delicious meals, and the parties get better every single night, building to the final Saturday night bash.” He adds that “sold-out crowds of enthusiastic snowbirds greet you at every single screening. You’ll be stopped on the street for wearing your filmmaker lanyard and treated like the next big A-lister. An impromptu conversation with a local led to my fellow filmmaker and me being invited on a horseback ride the next day! The mountain air is crisp and the crystal vortex is real: you simply won’t want to leave Sedona.” Also, you guessed it: Sedona is on our list of 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee.

SXSW

Austin, Texas / March 12-18, 2026 / sxsw.com

One of the most prestigious of film festivals is also “just plain fun,” notes Milana Vayntrub, who has attended as an actor and speaker. “The energy is unmatched: parties, panels, and endless opportunities to meet fascinating people. Cinema lovers pour in from all over the world, and Austin itself is an incredible host city.” Taking the good times global, the festival has also expanded to a Sydney edition, held in the fall. Like the Austin festival, it’s a center of innovation and discovery, but also a flat-out good hang.

Breakup Season director H. Nelson Tracey, one of our Panel of Cool, left, with Chandler Riggs, one of the film’s stars at the Waco Independent Film Festival, one of the Coolest Film Festivals in the World. Photo courtesy of Tracey.

WACO INDEPENDENT FILM FESTIVAL

Waco, Texas / July 2026 / wacoindie.com

H. Nelson Tracey notes that Waco includes “a fiercely competitive game night, a rowdy mechanical bull, and all-access to a water park.” It’s incredibly fun, but it’s not just fun: Waco takes care to promote film with its Made in Waco Production Grant, a $5,000 prize that goes to the winner of its short screenplay competition. The first short film to receive the prize, “The Heart of Texas,” was made by a team who had met at the festival in a prior year. The event features more than 100 filmmakers and four days of movies, parties, and imaginative get-togethers. Waco is also on our list of 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee.

WALLA WALLA MOVIE CRUSH

Walla Walla, Washington / July 10-12, 2026 / themoviecrush.com

This crush won’t go unrequited: Ray Smiling praises Walla Walla for offering one of the best curated shorts collections he’s ever seen. “None of the entries feel like they were included to check a box or for filmmaking politics,” he adds. “Instead, it feels like every year is a true snapshot of the best work on the circuit.” He singles out Walla Walla Film Crush co-founder and artistic director Warren Etheredge and the whole Walla Walla family, who “really take care of everyone who attends.” The festival promotes itself as giving everyone a chance to tell a great story, promising, “America’s most intoxicating blend of short cinema, from vintage filmmakers as well as fresh upstarts.” The town also has a rich local history that merits exploring — it was one of the stops on the Lewis and Clark expedition.

All photos courtesy of the Coolest Film Festivals in the World, except where otherwise noted.