People Are Freaking Out Over Jared Leto in the House of Gucci Poster

The poster for Ridley Scott’s upcoming House of Gucci movie is out, and surprisingly, stars Lady Gaga and Adam Driver are not the center of attention. Instead, what’s got the internet talking is Jared Leto — and the many layers of prosthetic makeup that make him all but unrecognizable.

The film is set to hit theaters this November. House of Gucci follows Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, and her plot to kill her husband — grandson of the luxury fashion house’s founder, Guccio Gucci, and onetime head of the brand. Leto plays Maurizio’s cousin, former Gucci design chief Paolo Gucci.

Joining Driver, Gaga and Leto is a long list of other stars including Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, Salma Hayek as Pina Auriemma, and Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci.

But despite sharing a poster with Pacino, Irons, Driver, and Gaga, Leto undoubtedly stole the show in terms of sheer shock-value.

“This being Jared Leto is sending me like no other,” Michael Cuby, editor-at-large at Them., wrote on Twitter.

Others couldn’t help but notice some similarities between Leto’s character and Transparent actor Jeffrey Tambor.

“And introducing Jared Leto as Jeffrey Tambor,” joked Primetimer.com’s managing editor Joe Reid.

Others chalked it up to Leto’s proclivity for transforming into his characters.

Film and awards writer Will Mavity imagined a conversation between Leto and his agent:

“Jared Leto’s agent: ‘Jared, we have a potential new project for you. You’d be wearing prosthetics and makeup. Let me tell you what they movie is abou-‘

Jared Leto: ‘You son of bitch, I’m in,'”

He posted the joke alongside pictures of Leto as Joker in Suicide Squad, as Dr. Michael Mobius in Mobius, and as Albert Sparma in HBO Max’s The Little Things.

One fan called Jared Leto “the chameleon” and pointed out his transformations in Mr. Nobody and Dallas Buyers Club.

Journalist Maggie Serota joked that he looked like a certain detective from the 1990s drama series NYPD Blue.

“Jared Leto in the role he was born to play…NYPD Detective Andy Sipowicz,” Serota joked.

Another user drew a parallel between Leto’s prosthetics and that upcoming M. Night Shyamalan thriller movie, writing, “Clearly, Jared Leto visited the beach that makes you old.”

But journalist Chris Feil couldn’t help but notice the resemblance between Leto, Pacino, Driver, and Irons’ characters and those billboards you might see for a certain type of lawyer on the side of the highway.

“Have you or a loved one been injured in an accident?” he joked.

See the poster and all of the tweets reacting to it below.

Main Image: Jared Leto accepting his Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Dallas Buyers Club in 2014.