Benedetta director Paul Verhoeven is working with screenwriter Edward Neumeier on a new thriller titled Young Sinner.

The two previously collaborated on 1987’s RoboCop — which Neumeier co-wrote with Michael Miner — and a decade later with Starship Troopers (1997). But this new project is not science-fiction.

“I’m really think that what Neumeier and I, at this moment, want to do with this script, Young Sinner, will be an innovative version of movies like Fatal Attraction and Basic Instinct,” Verhoeven tells MovieMaker.

“And it would not be adding all kinds of digital elements. As little as possible,” he adds.

Fatal Attraction (1987) and Basic Instinct (1992) stand out as pinnacles in the erotic thriller genre — a genre which has largely disappeared in the past two decades.

Verhoeven says he has been looking for this type of film for “the last 10-15 years.” And his own Black Book from 2006 “was a little bit like that already, and even Elle, because that’s also some kind of thriller.”

But where those two were smaller arthouse films, Young Sinner promises to be something bigger.

“But this would be more explosive, and more open-minded to a big audience,” Verhoeven says. He adds that the story is set in Washington.

Verhoeven says that Neumeier’s satirical bent matches his own. “If you see us working basically, it’s often just laughing. We laugh at our own satire that we bring in, not because we want to bring it in — it comes from our conversation. It just pops up,” he says.

In our recent Things I’ve Learned feature, Verhoeven points to these raucous meetings with Neumeier to advise moviemakers never to force satire. It should be a natural inclination.

Representatives for Neumeier did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Benedetta, directed by Paul Verhoeven, opens in theaters on Friday.

Main image: Sharon Stone in the erotic thriller Basic Instinct, directed by Paul Verhoeven.