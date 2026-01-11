Nikki Glaser kicked off the Golden Globes with rhetorical guns blazing, saying the “Golden Globe for best editing goes to the Justice Department” and the “award for most editing goes to CBS News — yes, CBS News, America’s newest place to see B.S. News.”

It was a bluntly political start to the ceremony, which mocked the Trump Administration’s slow-roll release of heavily redacted Epstein documents, and new editor-in-chief Bari Weiss’ overhaul of the once-revered CBS News.

She also mocked the A-listers in the room, joking about Leonardo DiCaprio’s fondness for much-younger women and Sean Penn’s willingness to look old onscreen. Both co-star in Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another.

And Glaser repeatedly referenced the sale of Warner Bros., opening her monologue by joking, “We set the bidding for Warner Brothers at $5.” Later she called Sinners the movie that “single-handedly saved Warner Bros. — for about a month.” Netflix and Paramount are currently jousting to take over the storied studio.

Glaser also poked lots of fun at herself, saying that like Frankenstein — subject of Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein — she was “pieced together by an unlicensed European surgeon.”

This was Nikki Glaser’s second-time hosting the Golden Globes. She scored last year, and received a very warm reception for her opening jokes Sunday night.

More of Nikki Glaser’s Jokes at the Golden Globes

Glaser’s speech signaled an overtly political Golden Globes onstage, but the political statements started well before the ceremony.

On the red carpet, several stars — including Mark Ruffalo, Wanda Sykes and Natasha Lyonne — wore black-and-white pins declaring “BE GOOD” and “ICE OUT” to protest ICE and memorialize Renee Good, the unarmed 37-year-old woman shot Wednesday by an ICE agent.

Protests nationwide have shared that sentiment, calling for accountability for Good’s killing, which the Trump Administration has justified by saying Good tried to intentionally run over an ICE agent. (Judge for yourself.) CNN has reported that at least 1,000 demonstrations were planned this week.

Ruffalo told USA Today on the red carpet that he was wearing the pin “for Renee Nicole Good, who was murdered.” He also called Trump a “rapist” and “pedophile.”

Trump has not been convicted of rape. Rather, a jury in a civil case found that he had sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, which Trump denies. Also, Trump has also not been convicted of — or even charged with — any crimes involving minors.

Main image: Nikki Glaser at the Golden Globes on CBS.

Editor’s note: Corrects typos.