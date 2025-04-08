Films about life changes, dinner party disasters and actress Sally Kirkland were among the highlights of NewFilmmakers Los Angeles’s recent InFocus: Counter-Ageism program.

The festival kicked off with January Shorts, a collection of comedic, supernatural, dramatic and documentary works about connection and conflicts across neighborhoods, borders, cultures and generations.

The InFocus: Counter-Ageism program featured protagonists seizing life, celebrating their bonds, navigating transitions, working through intergenerational trauma, and traversing a world with pointed rules about aging — all while embracing their passions. The narratives highlight narratives and filmmakers whose work challenges stereotypes about aging.

The program closed with Sallywood, the first feature film by writer-director Xaque Gruber. It’s a heart-warming comedy based on a true story about a young actor coming to Hollywood and forging a friendship with his favorite actress, Sally Kirkland, a veteran of Andy Warhol’s factory and star of films like The Haunted and Bruce Almighty . Kirkland plays herself.

“I hope my story with Sally touches audiences with its message of how, with true friendship, there can be a path to success – no matter at what age,” says Gruber.

NFMLA showcases films by filmmakers of all backgrounds throughout the year, across both its general and InFocus programming. All filmmakers are welcome and encouraged to submit their projects for consideration for upcoming NFMLA Festivals, regardless of the schedule for InFocus programming, which celebrates diversity, inclusion and region by spotlighting communities of filmmakers within the filmmaking community as part of its monthly program. This project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Here is more information about the filmmakers and their films.

“Apolitical,” directed by Mishu Hilmy

About Mishu: Mishu Hilmy currently writes, directs, and produces films of various lengths and quality in Chicago, where the past winters have been so cold the only imaginable reason he has stayed must be undefeatable self-loathing. He has previously lived in New York (Brooklyn and Binghamton), New Orleans, and Whitewater Wisconsin — where you can go to find cheese hats, Miller High Life, and rock bottom. Mishu’s production company OHH MAYBE has produced a variety of short films, a web series about cleaning dishes, and the occasional unhinged piece of social media dreck.

About “Apolitical”: A celebratory dinner party unravels when the guests find out the host doesn’t follow the news.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Mishu Hilmy, director of “Apolitical”:

“Lillo,” directed by Andrea Figueroa Chavez

About Andrea: Andrea Figueroa Chavez is a filmmaker and production designer who graduated Summa Cum Laude graduate from the New York Film Academy and is a Gold Rising Program alumnus at the Academy Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in the Production Designers Track. Nominated for Best Production Design at the Burbank International Film Festival, she crafts narratives that transcend conventional storytelling. Her short film “Lillo” earned acclaim at BFI Future Filmmakers and Dances with Films. Her set designs, featured in Harper’s Bazaar, showcase her talent for creating immersive visual environments that explore cultural depth and human experience with profound artistic insight.

About “Lillo”: After his father’s death, a young boy transforms his grief into resilience by completing the harvest through the power of his imagination.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Andrea Figueroa Chavez, director of “Lillo”:

“Sunchong” directed by Yoontaek Hong

About Yoontaek: Yoontaek Hong is a Korean filmmaker based in Seoul and Los Angeles. He graduated in Creative Nonfiction Production from California State University, Long Beach. He explores realistic stories of ordinary people and loves to capture lyrical moments through his vision.

About “Sunchong”: An 89-year-old Korean immigrant volunteers at a senior center and reflects on his life’s journey with his beloved wife.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Yoontaek Hong, director of “Sunchong”:

“Ghosts in the Blood,” directed by Raphael Buisson Enlas

About Raphael: Raphaël Buisson Enlas is a French director, producer and cinematographer from Paris who is based in Los Angeles. He’s the director and screenwriter of two feature films: Stardust (2019) and The Optimist (2022). Raphaël has also directed dozens of short films and commercials while working on productions for Netflix, 20th Century Studios, Canal+, and TF1, among others. Existentialism, freewill, alienation and dreams are the main focus of his films. Raphaël’s academic journey includes a Bachelor Degree at King’s College in London, followed by a Master Degree at USC in the Film & TV Production Program.

About Isaac Cruz: Isaac Cruz has a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Acting from The American Musical & Dramatic Academy. He earned his status as an Actors Equity Association member by performing off-Broadway in New York City. He earned his status as a SAG-AFTRA member performing as a guest star and co-star on several network television shows. He has also acted in several feature and short films. He performs music under the stage name of D.X. Machina. His music can be found on all streaming platforms.

About “Ghosts in the Blood”: A genetics professor struggles personally and professionally when, while conducting an experiment, he inadvertently stumbles across a quantum connection with his ancestors.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Isaac Cruz, writer and producer of “Ghosts in the Blood”:

“At Capacity.,” directed by Spencer Jamison

About Spencer: Spencer Jamison is a graduate of James Madison University and the Yale School of Drama, where she took part in the development process of many new works as an actor, writer, and director. She’s worked as a freelance writers’ assistant for writer-directors developing projects with Outlier Society, Warner Bros, and Party Over Here. “At Capacity,” her romantic comedy short, premiered at the LA Shorts International Film Festival and won the Audience Award at the Baltimore International Black Film Festival. Her desire is to tell stories across genres about those who live in liminal spaces of identity.

About “At Capacity.”: An attempted relationship intervention leads to a serendipitous evening between two strangers.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Spencer Jamison, director of “At Capacity.”:

“The Variable” directed by Ezra Li

About Ezra: Ezra Li is a mixed race (Chinese Jew!), queer filmmaker and actor. His aim is to tell stories infused with a sense of magic that elevates the AAPI and LGBTQ+ communities. He graduated from the University of Southern California before apprenticing at the Williamstown Theatre Festival. His short “The Variable” screened at the Asian American International Film Festival and NewFest prior to NFMLA. Based in L.A., he can often be found attempting an Australian accent on the dance floor.

About “The Variable”: An “ethnically ambiguous” actor struggles to adjust to stereotypes projected onto him during the audition process.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Ezra Li, director of “The Variable”:

“The Perfect Tomato,” directed by Cristobal Abugaber

About Cristobal: Cristobal Abugaber is a Mexican director and writer based in New York. He began his career In 2012 with commercials in Mexico before shifting to fiction. His narrative work includes “A Step Behind” (2018), “Legacy” (2020), “The Golden Watch” (2021) and “The Perfect Tomato” (2024). He is currently pursuing an MFA in filmmaking at Columbia University and developing his first feature film.

About “The Perfect Tomato”: An aging farmer refuses to leave his longstanding way of life behind at the risk of losing what truly matters to him.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Cristobal Abugaber, director of “The Perfect Tomato”:

“Sallywood,” directed by Xaque Gruber

About Xaque: Writing credits include Dynasty Reunion, the Michael Jackson Memorial Service, the Oprah Winfrey Network launch, E! Live From The Red Carpet and Hollywood Squares. He appeared on Hell’s Kitchen as Francisco the Party Planner and worked on the Oscars, Emmys and Golden Globes. As a publicist he represented A-list celebrities. His first short, “The Pistol,” premiered at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. When he isn’t making films, he paints. His fine art has been seen in galleries across the country.

About “Sallywood”: A young writer moves to Hollywood to pursue his dreams. In a chance encounter he meets his favorite actress, Sally Kirkland, and becomes her personal assistant on the spot. Inspired by a true-life story.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Xaque Gruber, director of “Sallywood”:

“And Now I Lay Me Down,” directed by Rani DeMuth

About Rani: Rani DeMuth’s feature The End of the Line was selected for Film Independent’s Screenwriting Lab, Directing Lab, and Fast Track Finance Market. Rani’s films have screened at over 50 international film festivals, and have won awards in every category of filmmaking. She received LACMA’S “Art of Film Award” for her short “The Double,” starring Eric Roberts. Rani’s music videos have premiered with Rolling Stone and her TV episodes from Spent Saints premiered on Amazon Prime. Rani is a recent alumnus of Ryan Murphy’s Half Initiative. She earned her BFA in experimental film from SAIC and her MFA in film production from UCLA.

About “And Now I Lay Me Down”: Fading actress Celia Dalvi arranges her perfect day; it doesn’t go as planned.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Rani DeMuth, director of “And Now Lay Me Down”:

Main photo: “Sallywood” courtesy of NFMLA