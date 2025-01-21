A Viet Cong medic’s sacrifice, a grandmother’s scarf and a boy’s reliance on an action figure are among the subjects of the films spotlighted by NewFilmmakers Los Angeles’s InFocus: Veteran Cinema program.

The October event’s programming also a collection of October Shorts as well as the Los Angeles premiere of director Jean Shim’s feature narrative A Great Divide.

The October Shorts included a mix of comedy and drama, sharing the perspectives of a great defender, a determined remote worker, a lover, a nervous first date, a loving granddaughter, a fighter, a man struggling with his mental health, and a formerly incarcerated woman looking for a fresh start.

The event continued with InFocus: Veteran Cinema Shorts, which spotlighted the talent of military veterans from the U.S. and beyond in front of and behind the camera. It included vignettes, intimate portraits, historical storytelling, comedy, romance and action.

It concluded with A Great Divide, which arose from a personal story for the director, the Emmy -winning Shim. It stars Ken Jeong and follows a Korean-American family that moves from the West Coast to a rural small town during the height of the pandemic and faces both anti-Asian racism and an intergenerational reckoning with how to process it.

“My way to reach people’s hearts is through story. It’s the best way I know to counter racism and hate,” says Shim.

NFMLA showcases films by filmmakers of all backgrounds throughout the year, across both general and InFocus programming. All filmmakers are welcome and encouraged to submit their projects for consideration for upcoming NFMLA Festivals, regardless of the schedule for InFocus programming, which celebrates diversity, inclusion and region by spotlighting communities of filmmakers within our filmmaking community as part of our monthly program. The project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.

NFMLA Interviews

“Give,” directed by Kenya Gillespie

About Kenya: Kenya Gillespie is a Japanese-American filmmaker and composer based in Austin, Texas. His narrative short film “Jeremiah” received its international premiere at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival (Cinéfondation) where it was nominated for the short film Queer Palm. He is a 2021 Sundance Institute Uprise Grant finalist for his most recent narrative short “Give,” and he is a four-time recipient of an Austin Film Society Grant for “Give,” “Jeremiah,” and his narrative short “Michelle.” His films have screened at numerous festivals around the world. Kenya is a lecturer at Texas State University and is in production on a documentary feature entitled Remedy about compassion in Tibetan medicine. He is currently developing a feature-length narrative script.

About “Give”: A composer attempts to unravel the memories of his relationship with his classical singer ex-boyfriend.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Kenya Gillespie the director of “Give”:

“Doldrums,” directed by Le Chau

About Le Chau: Le Chau is a native Vietnamese film producer, writer and director born in Sai Gon, Vietnam. She immigrated to the U.S. in 2012 to pursue a career as a film director. In 2020, Le Chau joined the United States Army to develop her leadership skills as a film director. Le Chau has her 1st Bachelor’s degree in Business and is an honor graduate with her second Bachelor’s in film from the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television in 2023. She continues to work dedicatedly to bringing her perspectives as an Asian female director to the cinema world. Her goal is to make films with her authentic voice that reflect life in its rawest form.

About “Doldrums”: A Vietnam War veteran is haunted by memories of his fellow soldiers and the Viet Cong medic who treated his wounds at a great personal cost.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Le Chau director of “Doldrums”:

“Remote Paradise,” directed by Sheronna Osbourne

About Sheronna: Sheronna Osbourne, a Canadian actress-director-writer, began her film journey in Toronto’s IATSE costume department in 2009. In 2020, she directed her first short film, “Silence Of The Land,” exploring Black experiences in Toronto during the pandemic. Her subsequent film, “Roni,” won the Audience Award at the Toronto Short Film Festival, igniting her passion for directing. Influenced by multidisciplinary artists like Issa Rae, Ava DuVernay, and Jordan Peele, she aims to spotlight Black female leads in genre films. Osbourne’s work exemplifies her dedication to pushing boundaries, starting new conversations and celebrating Black voices. She is currently writing her first feature film.

About “Remote Paradise”: After working remotely from a tropical location, Denise gets word that she must return to the office immediately for some big news.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Sheronna Osbourne director of “Remote Paradise”:

“The Man in the Blue Suit,” directed by Evan Patrick Adams

About Evan: Evan Patrick Adams is a Los Angeles-based filmmaker. Classically trained as an actor, Evan went on to direct and write Off-Broadway musicals with an NYC non-profit theater. Thanks to Covid, Evan transformed his current project “Why Love” into a podcast musical. It won the 2022 Silver Award from the Anthem Awards and was a Webby Award Finalist. Evan received his MFA in Film Production from Florida State University. “The Man in the Blue Suit” recently won Best Action/Adventure at the San Diego Comic-Con International Film Festival. Evan’s newest film “Private i” was recently released and is enjoying its festival run.

About “The Man in the Blue Suit”: Charlie, a lone ranger, has sworn to protect Sarah. As a result, he gets targeted by the mysterious Man in the Blue Suit. Will Charlie discover who the Man is and save the woman he loves?

Watch the NFMLA interview Evan Patrick Adams, the director of “The Man in the Blue Suit”:

“Courage,” directed by Ryan Gomes

About Ryan: Ryan Gomes is a young Cape Verdean/American director born in Maine and raised in Rhode Island. He is passionate about the arts and about storytelling, so much that he started his own filmmaking non-profit, where he has served nearly 1,000 young people. Ryan ended up attending an arts high school in Pawtucket, Rhode Island and later the University of Rhode Island for filmmaking, before attending Fairleigh Dickinson University for his MFA. Ryan is also a veteran, just recently ending his service as a Black Hawk mechanic.

About “Courage”: Luke, a quiet six year old, doesn’t get the love he needs, so he builds a relationship with his favorite superhero action figure, Captain Courage. He sees the world through the lens of this comic and uses it to cope with the world around him. Now Luke faces his biggest challenge, finding the courage to fight back against the scariest thing any kid has to deal with: his world falling apart.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Ryan Gomes director of “Courage”:

“Still Waters,” directed by Steven Fong

About Steven: Steven Fong is a Los Angeles-based filmmaker from Seattle, Washington whose stories focus on the exploration of mental health, Asian American identity, and intergenerational trauma. His Emerson MFA thesis film, “Still Waters,” is a culmination of his own personal mental health journey, and serves as an attempt to bring some resolution to the wounds of an old family tragedy left unhealed. The connection between our ancestors’ experiences and how they are passed down to our current generation continues to inspire Steven to tell stories that hope to help others develop a deeper level of empathy and understanding for themselves, their families, and for others.

About “Still Waters”: When a recent breakup awakens a nightmare from his past, a fractured man struggles to hold onto his sanity after a mysterious boy appears in his home.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Steven Fong the director of “Still Waters”:

“Huli,” directed by Daniel Croix

About Daniel: Daniel Croix is an actor and director in film and television. He’s best known for performances in The Oval on BET, Manhunt on Apple TV+, Love Victor on Hulu, Much Ado About Nothing at The Public’s Shakespeare in the Park NYC, and more. He’s also a film director whose short film “Huli” is on its festival run. He was a part of a director’s cohort for the NAACP Cinematic Shorts Program in 2024. He collaborates frequently with contemporary artists and has work appearing in selected group exhibitions: “Interfacial Intimacies,” Plimsoll Gallery; “Squeaky Wheel Media Arts Center Retrospective,” Burchfield Penney Art Center; and “Our Time,” Hallwalls Contemporary Art Center. He grew up in Buffalo, New York, began his career in New York City, and now lives in Honolulu — traveling frequently to Los Angeles and abroad for film and television projects. He has a BFA in Acting from SUNY Purchase College.

About “Huli”: After a boxer relocates from New York to Hawaiʻi, a friendship with his coach expands his awareness of ancestral connection, purpose, and power.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Daniel Croix, the director of “Huli”:

“The Scarf” directed by Pu Jia

About Pu Jia: Pu Jia is a director and cinematographer based in Los Angeles. Pu’s works often delve into the emotional landscapes of grief, exploring how people cope with the loss of their loved ones. An important aspect of Pu’s artistic vision involves discarded items. He believes that objects are the vessels for untold stories. They can connect us to the deceased and bring condolence to the living. Pu’s first documentary, “My Lost Cousin,” was accepted and screened by LABOCINE. His capstone film, “The Scarf,” received festival acceptances globally, winning awards for Best Actress Award and Best Student Film at various venues.

About “The Scarf”: A Chinese girl struggles with knitting a scarf left unfinished by her deceased grandma.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Pu Jia the director of “The Scarf”:

“A Great Divide,” directed by Jean Shim

About Jean: Emmy Award-winning director Jean Shim started her career directing television promos, feature trailers, and commercials. As head creative director, Shim’s credits include directing image campaigns for the Sci-Fi Channel, launching a network for Samsung Korea, and creating main titles for Rysher Entertainment and Buena Vista Television. She took a break from the industry to raise a family and returned to produce and executive produce Shaky Shivers, the directorial debut of Sung Kang of The Fast and the Furious, before her feature directorial debut, A Great Divide, which made its world premiere at the Bentonville Film Festival in June 2023.

About A Great Divide: The Lee family leave the Bay Area for a fresh start in the rural expanses of Wyoming, only to encounter hostility and xenophobia in their new community.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Jean Shim the director of “A Great Divide”:

Main image: “The Man in the Blue Suit,” directed by Evan Patrick Adams