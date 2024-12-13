A flower vendor spreading hope, a woman looking for medicine and a very young bride-to-be were among the subjects the fascinating short films as NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) hosted its annual NFMLA Film Festival InFocus: Latinx & Hispanic Cinema program.

The line-up consisted of four short film programs of noteworthy independent films from new talent that encompassed a diversity of genres, narrative approaches and stories, told by emerging filmmakers from and working in Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, France, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico, the United States and Venezuela.

The in-person festival day programming began with InFocus: São Paulo, a collection of films curated in partnership with SPCINE and Kinoforum that highlighted the work of a diverse range of filmmakers from the city of São Paulo, Brazil. The block explored ideas of home, family and motherhood, mental health, ambiguous loss, self-determination and fighting for what’s right under seemingly impossible circumstances.

The program continued with InFocus: Latinx & Hispanic Cinema I, a selection of shorts that offered a wealth of characters with creative approaches to problem solving, who are finding their own ways of overcoming, grieving, and holding space for hope and joy.

Next came InFocus: Latinx & Hispanic Cinema II, a collection of stories about self determination, healing and creating our own destiny. There were stories of overcoming generational trauma, reviving traditions, coming to terms with complicated childhood experiences, escaping a predetermined future, coming to terms with betrayal and finding your own voice and self-expression.

The night concluded with InFocus: Latinx & Hispanic Cinema III, which took viewers into the realm of magical realism, experimental narratives and things that aren’t as they seem. There were heroes emerging from unlikely places, a dreamlike exploration of wealth and immigration, great joy found in simple pleasures, the madness of grief, the pursuit of a better future, and fraught expeditions to the depths of our own psyche.

NFMLA showcases films by filmmakers of all backgrounds throughout the year, across both our general and InFocus programming. All filmmakers are welcome and encouraged to submit their projects for consideration for upcoming NFMLA Festivals, regardless of the schedule for InFocus programming, which celebrates diversity, inclusion and region by spotlighting communities of filmmakers within our filmmaking community as part of our monthly program. This project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.

“Wishful Thinking,” directed by Rodrigo Carvalhedo

About Rodrigo: Originally from São Luís, a tropical Brazilian island, Rodrigo Carvalhedo is a queer writer-director-actor passionate about magical realism. With a novel published at 17 and a background that includes engineering, graphic design, writing, and animation, he brings a variety of perspectives into his work. His pilot Enchanted Isle, based on his hometown myths, received the award for Best TV Comedy at the UCLA Screenplay Competition, garnering interest from major studios. He wrote, co-directed, starred and produced his first short film “Wishful Thinking,” which he shared with his family as his real-life coming-out letter. He is currently developing the feature version of the film. Carvalhedo aims to tell stories that build bridges of empathy.

About “Wishful Thinking”: When a closeted gay man makes a birthday wish, he gets thrown into a magical coming-out journey between his conservative hometown in Brazil and liberal Los Angeles.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Rodrigo Carvalhedo, the director of “Wishful Thinking”:

“Nea,” directed by Alex Ulises and Nelson G. Navarrete

About Nelson: Nelson is a multifaceted artist specializing in film direction and production. The music videos he directed featuring rappers such as Canserbero and Lil Supa have more than one billion views on YouTube. His feature documentary,Ala Calle was distributed by HBO Max in 2020 and allowed him to join the Producers Guild of America. It also earned him an Emmy Award nomination in the Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary category.

About Alex: Alex is a Colombian director and co-founder of “Códigos,” a production company that produces feature films, documentaries, live experiences and transmedia. Alex has also worked as director, creative director and director of photography for artists from record labels such as Universal, Warner, and Sony, writing and directing music videos for renowned Latin artists, achieving over two billion views, and contributing significant pieces to popular and underground urban culture. Currently, he is developing his first feature fiction film, “Buscando América.”

About “Nea”: A hot-headed taxi driver and henchman in Medellín is enlisted to repair his boss’ AC at five in the morning. After an endless night, his determination is put to the test through a series of trials and tribulations the city throws in his way, leading him to question his work, himself, and his role in society.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Nelson G. Navarrete, the director of “Nea”:

“The Mourning Of,” directed by Merced Elizondo

About Merced: Merced is a Mexican-American filmmaker who got his start by working on multiple television and film productions all across Texas. In 2017, he launched his career as a writer/director and has gone on to be nominated for an Imagen Award, selected as a directing fellow for Ryan Murphy’s Half Initiative, and shortlisted for a Young Director Award at Cannes Lions. In 2021, he was selected as a fellow for HBO’s Tomorrow’s Filmmakers Today program and honored as “Person of the Year” by the National Hispanic Institute. Merced’s latest film, “The Mourning Of,” is currently on the festival circuit.

About “The Mourning Of”: A woman grieves the tragic loss of her mother by secretly attending the funerals of strangers, but her inability to move on finally catches up with her.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Merced Elizondo director of “The Mourning Of”:

“Iron Lung,” directed by Andrew Reid

About Andrew: Andrew is a disabled filmmaker from Kingston, Jamaica. He is the recipient of the DGA Student Award and is an MFA graduate from the USC School of Cinematic Arts. He was recently nominated at the NAACP Image Awards, HBOMax Latino Short Film Competition and Best of NewFilmmakers LA. Reid’s recent accolades include being selected for the Sundance & Disney Project Advancement and Completion Fund, SFFilm Rainin Filmmakers with Disabilities Grant, and the Spinal Cord Injury Artist Innovator Fund. Furthermore, he is currently participating in the NBCU Launch TV Directors Program and previously participated in the Paramount ViewFinder Emerging TV Directors Program.

About “Iron Lung”: When a storm knocks out the power to her iron lung, a polio survivor and her caretaker sister find themselves in a race against time to find a new way for her to breathe.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Vee Saieh, the writer of “Iron Lung”:

“Verde (Green),” directed by Rodrigo Ribeyro and Gustavo Auricchio

About Rodrigo: Rodrigo graduated in Film Direction from AIC-SP and UFRB. He wrote, directed and edited six short films and several videoclips. “Cantareira,” his first fiction film, won the 3rd Cinéfondation Competition Prize at the 74th Cannes Film Festival, the National Grand Prix at the 31st International Short Film Festival in Rio de Janeiro, Best Directing and Canal Brasil Award at the 21st Goiânia Mostra Curtas, and much more. His artistic practice is in constant connection with environmental protagonism, the relationship between society and nature and the reality of the working class.

About Gustavo: Gustavo is a Brazilian filmmaker, journalist and cultural producer from São Paulo and founding partner of the production company Lombada Filmes. He graduated in screenwriting from AIC-SP, has a Bachelor of Journalism from Fundação Cásper Líbero – SP and is a technologist in Dramatic Arts from Escola de Teatro Macunaíma – SP. He participated as screenwriter in five short films, directing two of them. His first documentary “OITEIRO,” was recorded in Rio Tinto – Paraíba and has the institutional help of UFPB-Campus Mamanguápe and the Cásper Líbero Foundation. His last short film “Minha Vó Queen” was shot in Super 8 with direct editing, being selected for STRAIGHT 8 Festival London – UK.

About “Verde (Green)”: Marieta is an experienced farmer from the Brazilian mountains. One day, she goes deeper into nature in search of her husband’s medicine.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Gustavo Auricchio the director of “Verde (Green)”:

“Boi De Conchas,” directed by Daniel Barosa

About Daniel: Daniel studied film in Argentina and lives in Los Angeles after spending ten years directing documentaries and music videos in Brazil. His latest short, “Boi de Conchas,” premiered at Sundance 2024 and won the Grand Jury Award in Seattle. With the help of the Eave workshop and the Havana Film Festival screenplay competition, he developed the feature, Boni Bonita, which was awarded a post-production fund by Vision Sud Est. After screenings in Mar del Plata and Slamdance, the film was released theatrically in Argentina and Brazil. Daniel also directed the television doc GRU-PDX and the short “A Tenista,” which screened in over 40 festivals worldwide, including Rotterdam and BFI London. Daniel participated in several workshops throughout his career, such as Produire au Sud BH and Cine Qua Non.

About “Boi De Conchas”: While mourning her missing sister, Rayane balances helping her fisherman father and practicing for the school’s music festival – provided she doesn’t become an ox first, a misfortune assailing several teenagers in the area.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Daniel Barosa director of “Boi De Conchas”:

“Tapuia” directed by Kay Sara and Begê Muniz

About Begê: An Indigenous artist from Amazonas, he participated as an actor in major productions such as Paula Gaitan’s film “Luz nos Trópicos” (Berlin 2020). As a filmmaker, he directed the short film “Jamary,” which was featured in prestigious festivals including the main competition at the Rio de Janeiro Festival 2021, and won eight awards. His second short film, “Tapuia,” was selected for the Clermont-Ferrand, Kinoforum Short Film Festival and Philadelphia Latino Film Festival in 2023. Begê’s newest short film, “Paranóia ou Mistificação,” was selected for the International Documentary Short Film Festival of Kerala 2024 (India).

About Kay: Kay Sara is an Indigenous multi-artist, born on the border between Brazil and Colombia to parents from the Tariano and Tukano peoples of the Amazon. She has been involved in film and television since childhood, starring in titles such as Uayna: Tears of Poison (2010), Giorgio Diritti’s Un Giorno Devi Andare (2013), Before the Time Ends (2016) by Sergio Andrade and Fábio Baldo, The Black Earth of the Kawa (2019) by Sergio Andrade, and the recent hit series Aruanas“(2019). Tapuia marks her debut as a director.

About “Tapuia”: While working in the forest, a young Italian-Brazilian named Bianca sees an enslaved Indigenous woman, Arú, which creates serious problems for her and her family.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Begê Muniz director of “Tapuia”:

“Casulo” directed by Aline Flores

About Aline: Aline is an actress, screenwriter, director, designer, and a passionate explorer of the arts. With a degree in advertising and marketing, her journey in the world of cinema began in 2011 when she worked as a production assistant for the short film “Happy Hour.” She also served as the art director and co-writer for the short film “Domingo” and as an assistant director for “Joana D’arc.” Aline not only performed but also designed costumes for the short film “Abusos,” which was showcased at significant national and international film festivals. Her directorial debut, the short film “Amanhã,” made its international premiere and won the Best First Work award at the Oscar-qualifying Huesca International Film Festival in Spain, as well as playing many other festivals around the world. Among her upcoming projects, Aline is developing a feature-length documentary titled “Magó.” She is also working on a fictional series centered around motherhood and the postpartum period, which is an extension of “Casulo,” her second short film.

About “Casulo”: When Joana discovers that a social worker is set to visit her in the approaching days, she confronts a formidable task: conquering her affliction, restructuring her life, and persuading others of her ability to provide for her child.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Aline Flores director of “Casulo”:

“Petalos” directed by Nicole Mejia

About Nicole: Nicole’s first feature A Place in the Field was distributed theatrically by Lionsgate in 2023. She is the inaugural directing fellow for the Adelante Lab, where she shadowed Debbie Allen on Grey’s Anatomy. Nicole’s short, “Mancha,” was awarded the LALIFF/Netflix Fellowship. Her AFI thesis film My Life Stopped at 15, based on her personal story of healing from sexual abuse, won the ASC Heritage award. She is a finalist for the NBC television directing fellowship. She holds an MFA in Directing from the American Film Institute, where she was awarded the Franklin Schaffner Award For Excellence in Directing.

About Petalos: An immigrant flower vendor spreads hope and love through the streets of Los Angeles while reminiscing on the life that led her there.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Nicole Mejia director of “Petalos”:

“In Tow” directed by Sharon Arteaga

About Sharon: Sharon is a director who convinced her mom to buy her a video camera instead of a Quinceañera. A first-generation Mexican-American, from Corpus Christi, Texas, Arteaga’s work playfully navigates themes of generational, linguistic, and cultural differences between people. Her award-winning short films include the 2021 HBO Latinx Short Film Competition winner “When You Clean a Stranger’s Home,” streaming on Max. Arteaga is a WarnerBros. Discovery 150 Artist, a Rainin Grant Fellow, and was a Gotham Market participant in 2022. “In Tow” was a 2019 Tribeca Chanel Through Her Lens finalist and played Oscar-qualifying festivals like Austin Film Festival and New Orleans Film Festival.

About “In Tow”: A self-involved teen and her overworked single mom confront their differences as their mobile home is towed away… with them inside of it!

Watch the NFMLA interview with Sharon Arteaga director of “In Tow”:

“Contando Aviões (Counting Planes),” directed by Fabio Rodrigo

About Fabio Rodrigo: Fábio Rodrigo is part of the team of directors of the series Histórias (Im) possíveis,” the second season of the series Os Outros on TV Globo, and was part of the script room for Santo Maldito at Star Plus. He has won awards at the Gramado Film Festival for “Lúcida” (best short by the critics’ jury in 2016), “Kairo” (best direction in 2018) and “Entre nós e o mundo” (best direction, editing, jury and critics’ awards in 2021). He is also one of the creators of the IRA NEGRA nucleus, films from the ghetto for the ghetto. In 2024, Fábio was selected for the 6th edition of the Paradiso Incubator and joined the Talent Network.

About “Contando Aviões”: Tereza thinks only of Maru and Maru thinks only of Anaya, while the dreams fly near Guarulhos International Airport in Brazil.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Wesley Gabriel producer of “Contando Aviões”:

“Cooking With Claudia,” directed by Priscilla Torres

About Priscilla: Priscila Torres is a writer/director from El Salvador. Her past writing projects have been selected for the 2019 Sundance Screenwriting Intensive Macon, the 2020 Sundance Talent Forum, and the 2020 Sundance Knight Fellowship. Her short films have been selected for numerous film festivals, including Cleveland International Film Festival, Macon Film Festival, and NewFilmmakers LA. In addition to writing and directing, Priscila has gained valuable experience as an assistant to showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer (Tell Me Lies Season 1), cinematographer Javier Aguirresarobe (Lyle, Lyle Crocodile), and actresses Carmen Ejogo (The Girlfriend Experience Season 2) and the late Carmen Salinas (The Valet).

About “Cooking With Claudia”: Claudia is a Salvadoran housekeeper in Georgia with a hidden talent for cooking. When a client books her for an unexpected cooking session, she hesitates to share her recipes. But a connection between the two will show Claudia that her culinary skills have a greater purpose.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Priscilla Torres director of “Cooking With Claudia”:

“No se ve desde acá,” directed by Enrique Pedráza-Botero

About Enrique: Enrique is a filmmaker from Bogotá, Colombia. He was recently appointed to co-lead the Documentary Film Initiative at the Shorenstein Center at Harvard Kennedy School, working to support new research, analysis, innovation and provocation around core issues facing the documentary field. His latest film, “Alpha Kings,” premiered at International Film Festival Rotterdam in 2023, and was acquired for distribution by The New Yorker and selected as a Vimeo Staff Pick. His work has screened at True/False Film Fest, AFI Fest, SXSW, Festival de Nouveau Cinema, Museum of Moving Image, Camden International Film Festival, among others. He is now working on his first feature-length project. He served as senior manager of Sundance Institute’s Documentary Film Program for six years, running creative labs and leading the program’s international strategy. He also contributed to awarding $2 million/year in unrestricted grants to documentary filmmakers globally. He was also director of programming for Ambulante Documentary Film Festival in its California edition, and has served as consultant and juror in numerous selection committees for nonprofit institutions and media funds, including Sundance’s Documentary Fund, John Hopkins’ Saul Zaentz Innovation Fund, Brown Girls Doc Mafia, Points North Institute, Proimagenes Colombia, IMCINE Mexico and Concordia’s Fellowship Program. He is currently part of the selection committee for the Tribeca Film Festival.

About “No se ve desde acá”: A spatial exploration of Miami, and the endless pursuit of the American Dream in an era of immigrant mass mobilization, the absurd dominance of wealth and border security.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Enrique Pedraza-Botero director of “No se ve desde acá”:

“Chuck and Fern,” directed by Henry Alexander Kelly

About Henry: Henry Alexander Kelly is a venti-caramel (cause he’s chubby and brown) Afro-Latino comedic filmmaker with San Francisco Bay Area and Nicaraguan roots. He creates zany, larger-than-life worlds exploring the intersection of cultural identity, interpersonal struggles, and the absurdity of society. He’s currently a Circle Member for Dan Lin’s 2024 Rideback Rise Fellowship, a recipient of the 2022 Sundance BIPOC Mentorship program, a 2021 Sundance Uprise Grantee and in 2020 graduated from the National Hispanic Media Coalition’s Series Script Writers Program. His half-hour, adult-animated, mockumentary, “NOW-WHAT?!”, about the Nicarao-Aztecs in the 1400s dealing with an ever-changing world, is optioned by Campanario Entertainment.

About “Chuck and Fern”: Fern and Chuck want nothing more than to go about their programmed video game lives, but instead find themselves in a fight bigger than their known world. “Chuck and Fern” deftly demonstrates the beating heart of videogames and the power they have to inspire us beyond our screens.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Henry Alexander Kelly director of “Chuck and Fern”:

“When Big People Lie,” directed by Gianfranco Fernández-Ruiz

About Gianfranco: Gianfranco Fernández-Ruiz is an award winning writer and director. His coming of age short film “Jerome” qualified for the 96th Academy Awards, was a finalist for the HBO Short Film Award, and won Best Boston Film at the Boston Short Film Festival. More recently, Gianfranco won Best New Filmmaker of the year by NewFilmmaker LA for their 12th Annual Awards and is the recipient of the Anthony Rhulen grant. His work was also selected by the Latino Film Institute for the 2024 Inclusion Fellowship for the short film “Granada.” His feature Summer of Mercedes is a 2023 Quarterfinalist for the Nicholl Fellowship. Gianfranco holds an MFA from the AFI Conservatory in Directing. His thesis film and most personal story yet, “When Big People Lie,” recently placed as a finalist for Shore Scripts Short Film fund 2023 and awarded the Bridges Larson grant. It’s available now on Coverfly’s The Red List. His shorts have played at over 50 film festivals globally, and placed at a dozen more film festivals including Urbanworld, Austin, American Black Film Festival, Screencraft, NALIP, the Commercial Diversity Directing Program and more. His film “Dead Flesh,” created for the Louisiana Film Prize, won both the Top Five and Founder’s Circle Awards. His short film “Anemoia, Scenes From the Future,” was awarded the Future|Money grant by the Interledger Foundation and is in post-production. His short film “Saborrrr!” is reported to be the most diverse crew in Utah film history by the Utah Film Commission. Gianfranco marks culture as integral to a character’s identity, but second always to a character’s story.

About “When Big People Lie”: Eight-year-old Elvis’ world begins to sink when his mother marries an immigrant stranger for money.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Gianfranco Fernandez-Ruiz director of “When Big People Lie”:

“The Devil’s Plot,” directed by Julia Weisberg Cortés

About Julia Weisberg Cortés: What started out as a little girl’s means for escape has since grown into Julia’s life calling. Julia Weisberg Cortés is a writer and director based in Mexico City and Los Angeles. She became the first woman in her family to pursue a creative higher education, receiving her bachelor’s in screenwriting from LMU. Julia has gone on to pursue her passions as a filmmaker; directing and writing award-winning shorts, features, and television. Her work proudly integrates the survival stories of the women in her family with the often lost or overlooked voices of the Mexican-American woman. Currently, Julia is in post for her film, Desde la Tierra Muerta, in development for her television series, The Golden Children, and in pre-production for her feature The Coveted. Her pilot won her a spot in the renowned Humanitas New Voices Fellowship, and her feature script The Coveted won an accolade from Slamdance (2019) for riveting drama. Julia is an alumni of both Tomorrow Filmmakers Today program and Warner Bros. Discovery (directing television.).

About “The Devils Plot”: After being sold into a hasty marriage and moving to an isolated farm in the mountains, Eleonora is met by another stranger in the woods, who rouses in her the desire for something more.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Julia Weisberg Cortés, director of “The Devil’s Plot”:

“Fruits and Veggies that Help your Projections,” directed by Marian Fragoso Basauri

About Marian: Marian Fragoso (they/them) is a writer/director from Tijuana (Kumeyaay Land), Mexico based in New York City (Lenapehoking), USA. Their love for their communities inspires them to create films that push the narratives of individuals that go unnoticed — intentionally centering Fat QTBIPoC experiencing joy and tenderness rather than trauma. In 2021, they became part of the inaugural student cohort of No Evil Eye Cinema’s alternative film school Film Futura. They are a CFC x Soho House 2023 Mentee. Their work has been screened in online film festivals and theaters across NYC. They hold a Filmmaking BFA from the New York Film Academy.

About “Fruits and Veggies that Help your Projections”: In a Mexican immigrant household, a single mother is forced to confront the relationship she has with food, her body, and her daughter.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Marian Fragoso Basauri, director of “Fruits and Veggies that Help your Projections”:

“Peccadillo” directed by Sofia Garza-Barba

About Sofia: Sofia Garza-Barba is a Mexican genre-bending writer and director who works both in Mexico and the USA. Her work is often described as fantastic, whimsical, and highly art driven. She’s directed music videos for musicians like Natalia Lafourcade, and worked with clients like Nickelodeon, CryptTV, Universal and Sony Music. Her films have been presented at reputable festivals like Fantasia, Rotterdam, SITGES, GIFF, Cinequest, Tribeca (Nespresso Talents), LAShorts, SANFIC, Urbanworld and others. She’s a Ryan Murphy’s Half Initiative mentee, a Fellow Director of the DGA’s Commercial Directors Diversity Program, a SANFIC-Morbido Lab participant and winner, and a chosen fellow director for HBO’s Tomorrow’s Filmmakers Today 2021. She’s currently in development for her first feature, Santos Remedios, an inclusive and diverse dance drama series for a Latinx audience, and continues to write stories that blend genres and cultures.

About “Peccadillo”: Lorenzo’s desire to explore his feminine side is a secret…and according to his religious family, secrets belong to the devil.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Sofia Garza-Barba director of “Peccadillo”:

“Canta Santiago” directed by James Valdez

About James: James Valdez is a filmmaker from San Diego. His love for movies grew in his teenage years, working as a film projectionist at the local cinema. After high school, Valdez enlisted in the US Army where he completed six years of honorable service. After his enlistment, he moved to Los Angeles, pursuing a film study at UCLA, but most recently earning his MFA in Cinematography. Valdez describes himself as a “Swiss Army knife” with filmmaking and has love for both directing and cinematography. He is furthering his filmmaking career working on other independent works and loves collaborating with other filmmakers.

About “Canta Santiago”: A young mariachi faces his first performance alone but discovers his brother has always been by his side.

Watch the NFMLA interview with James Valdez director of “Canta Santiago”:

“Bajo La Tierra” directed by Pablo Guillen

About Pablo: Born and raised in East Los Angeles, Pablo Guillen embodied the definition of indie-filmmaking before joining the ranks of AFI. His work as a writer and director has been recognized by the Mexican American Cultural Education Foundation as well as the James Bridges Scholarship for Excellence in Directing. His debut AFI short “Marcos Prefers the Stars” gained the attention of creatives at Blumhouse, where he went on to work as a part of the development team. His AFI thesis film “Bajo La Tierra” earned a nomination for the 2024 Student BAFTA Awards amidst an acclaimed festival run. As a lover of genre films, Pablo enjoys working with imagery that reminds us why going to the movies is magical.

About “Bajo La Tierra”: After tragically losing her mother while she was busy working, an obsessed pottery maker goes to unhealthy measures to bury her grief with more work; a task that becomes increasingly difficult when her own home becomes mysteriously consumed by dirt.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Pablo Guillen director of “Bajo La Tierra”:

“Aureo & Mirele,” directed by Filipe Galvon

About Felipe: Filipe Galvon was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on December 10, 1981. Raised on working-class suburbs of the city, he graduated in Journalism with the short experimental film “Pull-Over,” a student 5-length fiction adapted from Julio Cortazar’s short story “Nadie tiene culpa.” He worked as a writer and video director for TV before finishing his Cinema studies at University of Paris in 2013, when he settled down in France. As a filmmaker, he directed and collaborated on several short fiction and documentary films. As a poetry writer, Galvon got his first book, Animau, published in 2011 by 7Letras publishing house. The documentary Encantado, co-produced by French public broadcast company Public Sénat, is his first feature film. Released in 2020 with the Audience Award of Best Film at Brasilia International Festival in Brazil, a short length of the project named “Encantado le Brésil Désenchanté” was screened on French local channels and festivals.

About “Aureo & Mirele”: “Aureo & Mirele” explores self-identity and gender through the eyes of a Brazilian immigrant in Paris as he organizes the arrival of a mysterious lady: Mirele.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Aline Andrade producer of “Aureo & Mirele”:

“Na Savi” directed by Sofia Ayerdi

About Sofia: Sofia Ayerdi is a Mexican writer and director. She graduated from California State University Northridge in 2022. She is an alumna of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences’ Academy Gold Program, and was chosen as a Trophy Presenter for the 94th Academy Awards. She is a fellow of Blackmagic Collective, from Blackmagic Design, and was part of the First Frame Initiative for emerging directors. She is also part of the Chicana Director’s Initiative, was selected for the 2023 LALIFF and Netflix Inclusion Fellowship and for the 2023 Tomorrow’s Filmmakers Today program for film directors. Recently, she was chosen for the mitú and Walmart Filmmaker Mentorship Program for her short film “Aguamadre” and is currently in post production for her short film “Flutter” which is being produced by The Academy.

About “Na Savi”: Areli, of only fourteen years old, is being negotiated by her father to get married. She will have to choose between her indigenous community’s traditions or what she truly desires.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Sofia Ayerdi director of “Na Savi”:

“Carpeteo” directed by Adriana González-Vega

About Adriana: Adriana González-Vega is an award-winning filmmaker originally from Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Her films, including “Oceanfront,” “Junito,” and the psychological thriller “Carpeteo,” explore intricate realities and have garnered international acclaim winning multiple Best Short and Best Director awards. “Junito,” a tender portrayal of a father’s love in the face of prejudice, has sparked conversations about acceptance in LGBTQ panels. González-Vega graduated from Syracuse University and was awarded the Time Warner Fellowship at American Film Institute. She was also a Sundance Institute x YouTube New Voices Lab semi-finalist in 2016 and a Shondaland Women Directing Mentorship finalist in 2024.

About “Carpeteo”: In the midst of the political turmoil at the University of Puerto Rico in the 70’s, a young college student questions her reality, her political affiliations and even more importantly, her relationship with her older brother.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Adriana González-Vega director of “Carpeteo”:

Main image “Petalos,” directed by Nicole Mejia