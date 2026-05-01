An alien invastion that brings together strangers at a convenience store, a funeral confrontation and a queer thriller that revolves around GPS apps were among the highlights as NewFilmmakers Los Angeles celebrated its InFocus: Black Cinema program.

The February festival spotlighting Black stories and emerging Black talent in front of and behind the camera in two shorts programs, along with a selection of short film highlights from NFMLA’s ongoing monthly program.

The February shorts program included an eclectic slate of films that includes dark comedy, horror, drama, and musical celebrations. The block entitled InFocus: Black Cinema Shorts I opened with a selection of films produced through Black Girls Film Camp, an incubator for the next generation of storytellers. The program invited high school Black girls across the U.S. to pitch story ideas.

The night’s programming concluded with InFocus: Black Cinema Shorts II, which told stories of joy and confrontation. Characters confront their fears, the spirit world, racist family members, systems and history, while finding joy in their talents and passions, friends, loved ones, and glimpses of a better life.

NFMLA showcases films by filmmakers of all backgrounds throughout the year, across both our general and InFocus programming. All filmmakers are welcome and encouraged to submit their projects for consideration for upcoming NFMLA Festivals, regardless of the schedule for InFocus programming, which celebrates representation by spotlighting various communities of filmmakers as part of the NFMLA Monthly Film Festival. This project is made possible in part by grant support from the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA), and the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).

Here are details about the films and filmmakers, provided by NFMLA.

“Émigré/Americana,” directed by Usman Ally

About Usman: Usman Ally is a writer-director whose work centers on underrepresented lives shaped by decisive moments in America. Born in Eswatini to Pakistani heritage, he grew up across Southern and Eastern Africa before spending the past 25 years living throughout the United States, informing his perspective as a third-culture storyteller. An experienced stage and film actor, Usman’s transition into directing has led to a jury nomination at Palm Springs International ShortFest for “Émigré/Americana,” the development of his debut feature Mimi and Saad: An American Love Story, praised on the Black List, and a second completed short film now screening at festivals.

About “Émigré/Americana”: A Pakistani asylum seeker’s long-awaited approval is disrupted by a racist attack, leading to an unexpected and transformative encounter.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Usman Ally, the director of “Émigré/Americana”:

“Ree’s Destiny” directed by Steven Jamal Mosley

About Steven: Steven Mosley is a filmmaker, painter and marketing executive whose work uncovers a range of human experiences through verite visuals and dynamic dialogue. Steven’s eclectic film work ranges from comedy, horror and coming of age. He most recently directed his first coming of age film “Ree’s Destiny.” Steven’s other film work include the award winning short film “Baladi: My Country” which he executive produced and the “Going Both Ways” webseries he directed that both won best in show at the Big Apple Film Festival. The marketing campaigns he directed for ABC (Abbott Elementary, Dancing with the Stars), Hulu (The 1619 Project) and HBO (I Know This Much is True, Between the World and Me) have won multiple Promax and Clio awards.

You can see his work at oncelegends.com.

About “Ree’s Destiny”: On the day of her debut, Ree a 43-year-old aspiring rapper, is sabotaged by her defiant daughter Destiny.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Steven Jamal Mosley, the director of “Ree’s Destiny”:

“Zari” directed by Shruti Parekh

About Shruti: Shruti Parekh is a Brooklyn-based filmmaker who tells stories of self-discovery and subversion. She was named in MovieMaker Magazine as one of Austin Film Festival’s 25 Screenwriters to Watch in 2025. Her narrative short ZARI, won funding from CAPE and Janet Yang Productions and has won seven awards at festivals internationally. Shruti’s prior short, ESPERANZA screened at over 20 festivals worldwide and is streaming on PBS. Shruti’s most recent short, HOMEBODY, was a recipient of NYC Women’s Fund for Media, Music, & Theatre. Shruti has a BA from Brown University and an MFA in Directing from UCLA.

About “Zari”: Amidst preparations for her sister’s wedding in India, young American Neelu forges an unexpected connection with Zeyb, a quiet sari store clerk with a secret.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Shruti Parekh, the director of “Zari”:

“Pow!” directed by Joey Clift

About Joey: Joey Clift is a Los Angeles-based comedian, Emmy and Peabody Award-nominated writer, director, and an enrolled member of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe. Growing up, Joey aspired to become a local TV weatherperson because he didn’t see Native American comedians on screen and thought a career in comedy was off-limits. He has since proven otherwise, carving a niche in animation by writing for acclaimed series like Spirit Rangers (Netflix), Molly of Denali and Alma’s Way (PBS), New Looney Tunes and Lego Ninjago: Decoded (Cartoon Network), and Paw Patrol and Rubble & Crew (Nickelodeon).

About “Pow!”: A Native American kid scrambles to charge his dying video game console at a bustling intertribal powwow.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Joey Clift, the director of “Pow!”:

“Just Wait” directed by Blaine Morris

About Blaine: Blaine Morris is a queer Latina Columbia University graduate, USC MFA George Lucas Scholar, and Film Independent Project Involve Director Fellow creating female-driven and queer genre films. Morris directed, wrote, and produced shorts that played Sundance, Slamdance, Sitges, Outfest, and Overlook. She wrote, produced and starred in the feature “Dark Obsession”, now on Tubi, assisted Oscar nominated writer/director Charles Shyer for Netflix’s “The Noel Diary”, produced Kelley Kali’s “Speak Less”, and co-produced Ritesh Gupta’s “The Red Mask”. She is a Rideback Rise Circle Member and writer on the Ambie nominated IHeartRadio Latine horror podcast “Nocturno” hosted by Danny Trejo.

About “Just Wait”: A young wife fights to be heard by her husband as a hurricane rages outside their house and danger lurks inside.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Blaine Morris, the director of “Just Wait”:

“Stupid F**King Cow!” directed by Pacey Hansen

About Pacey: Pacey Hansen is a writer, director, and producer working in elevated genre storytelling, with a focus on psychologically driven, boundary-pushing narratives. His work confronts taboo subjects through emotionally charged, character-driven storytelling. He recently sold his first produced feature, Parasomnia, marking his feature producing debut. Hansen is currently slated to direct his debut feature, The Chatroom, an elevated horror-thriller examining online abuse and identity, scheduled to shoot in summer 2026. He continues to build a slate of ambitious horror projects that balance emotional depth with commercial appeal.

About “Stupid F**King Cow!”: After accidentally slaughtering an entire family, a woman encounters a highland cow.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Pacey Hansen, the director of “Stupid F**King Cow!”:

“I Might Be The Problem” directed by Tay Jenkins

About Tay: Tay Jenkins is a writer-director from the royal borough of Queens in the city that never sleeps. Growing up always feeling like she was on the outside, Tay turned to storytelling to build worlds where people like her weren’t outcasts but heroes. Fortunately, nowadays she doesn’t have to imagine a world where being herself is acceptable(although we can always imagine a better one). Living in a society where her identity was constantly villainized she didn’t let that deter her from her storytelling dreams. Instead, she used the demonization of people like her as fuel to tell the stories of the other side. The stick out like sore thumb stories, nobody gets me stories, and the villain origin stories because sometimes the “bad” guy isn’t so bad, but if they are, they probably have very good reasons. Tay writes characters for the people who don’t realize that what makes them an outcast is actually their superpower. For those whose worst fear is that someone will point them out and say “she doesn’t even go here!” For people who search for where they belong so when they see themselves in her characters, they’ll realize where they belong is where they already are.

About “I Might Be The Problem”: At the advice of her therapist, a recently dumped woman joins a support group for survivors of emotional abuse only to discover she may actually be the abuser.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Tay Jenkins, the director of “I Might Be The Problem”:

“The Inconvenience Store” directed by Ifeanyi Ezieme

About Ifeanyi: Ifeanyi Ezieme is a DGA Award–winning filmmaker based in Altadena, California. He began directing short films at age 12, an early curiosity for visual storytelling that led him to the University of Southern California, where he graduated as a George Lucas Scholar in film and television production. His films have screened at Oscar-qualifying festivals including the Pan African Film Festival and LA Shorts International Film Festival. He has also collaborated with Toyota, Varo, and ColorCreative through Issa Rae’s “Find Your People” program. His work is rooted in bridging the gap between people who are seemingly unalike, a reflection of his childhood experience of trying to find a home for his complicated identity.

About “The Inconvenience Store”: When five unlikely strangers get stuck in a gas station during an alien invasion, they must put their differences aside and work together to survive.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Ifeanyi Ezieme, the director of “The Inconvenience Store”:

“MascLooking” directed by Jonathan Hammond

About Jonathan: Jonathan Hammond is a three-time Emmy-nominated writer/director. He is the co-recipient of grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Joan B. Kroc Institute for Justice and Peace, and a San Diego Film Award for Best Writing. He has received dozens of awards for his filmmaking and is the recipient of two KPBS Explorer Grants. He is also the winner of Best Writing for the 2016 San Diego International Fringe Festival, and his work was selected for the prestigious New Playwrights Festival at The Old Globe in San Diego. He currently has two films on the festival circuit, Fireflies in the Dusk and MascLooking, both of which have played several Oscar-qualifying festivals and Fireflies in the Dusk has won Best of Fest at FIlmOut and Comic-Con and Best Comedy at BIFF. His short film, “We All Die Alone,” has played in over 45 film festivals, winning 12, and is currently streaming on Omeleto. He has two documentaries now streaming at PBS.org, and his short film, Kathy, is currently streaming on Alter. He attended the University of Illinois and NYU Tisch School of the Arts before moving to San Diego and then Los Angeles with his puppy, Dashiell Hammond.

About “MascLooking”: A DePalma-inspired queer thriller about GPS-based apps.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Jonathan Hammond, the director of “MascLooking”:

“Unsaid” directed by Monique Moses

About Monique: Monique Moses is a Canadian born writer, director and actor based in New York and Los Angeles. She was Co-Head Writer and a Co-Executive Producer for Season 4 of HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show and has consulted on projects with Jimmy Fallon (That’s My Jam, NBC Universal), Mike Myers (The Pentaverate, Netflix) and John Mulaney (Sack Lunch Bunch, Netflix). Additional writing credits include the second season of Teenage Euthanasia (Adult Swim / HBO Max), the first season of Human Resources (Big Mouth spin off, Netflix), and The Kids Tonight Show (Peacock). As a member of all black comedy team Astronomy Club, she co-created and starred in Astronomy Club The Sketch Show, which premiered on Netflix in 2019 to stellar reviews from Variety, Vulture and Rotten Tomatoes.

About “Unsaid”: A biracial man finally gets the courage to tell his grandmother how her racist past affected him… at her funeral.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Monique Moses, the director of “Unsaid”:

“You Just Watch & See” directed by Moya Bailey

About Moya: Northwestern University Professor Moya Bailey is the founder of the Digital Apothecary Lab and the Black Feminist Health Science Studies Collective. She is the digital alchemist for the Octavia E. Butler Legacy Network and the Board President of Allied Media Projects, a Detroit-based movement media organization. She is a co-author of #HashtagActivism: Networks of Race and Gender Justice (MIT Press, 2020) and is the author of Misogynoir Transformed: Black Women’s Digital Resistance (NYU Press, 2021). She is an award winning documentarian after completing the short documentary You Just Watch & See(2025) featuring her late Cousin Dollie, and is completing a docuseries Misogynoir in Medicine.

About “You Just Watch & See”: Emerging from a single interview with Director Moya Bailey’s cousin Dollie Alexander, You Just Watch and See chronicles Dollie’s life from girlhood to achieving her twin dreams of becoming a professional woman and traveling the world.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Moya Bailey, the director of “You Just Watch & See”:

“Makeup & Medicine” directed by Gabriyèl Barlatier

About Gabriyèl: Gabriyèl Barlatier is a New York–based Haitian-American director. She has directed several award-winning shorts, including the family comedy Fou (New Faces New Voices 2022 Best Screenplay Award), the romantic comedy Tokyo in NYC (Canadian Diversity Film Festival Winner 2021), and the inspirational drama Not Enough. She has also worked as a production assistant on Netflix’s Kaleidoscope and Apple TV’s Changeling. Her drive to create culturally enriching films grew from the lack of representation she witnessed on large-scale productions. Drawing from her experience as a first-generation Haitian-American Black woman, Gabrielle creates shorts through a distinct and authentic lens. She is honored to direct Makeup & Medicine and bring her unique perspective to this story.

About “Makeup & Medicine”: When Stephanie forgoes medical school for a career in Makeup Artistry, all hell breaks loose in her multi-generational Haitian-American family.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Cyn Hilaire the Writer and Producer of “Makeup & Medicine”:

“Cycles” directed by Chinwe Okorie

About Chinwe: Chinwe Okorie is a multi-genre writer and director whose work blends grounded storytelling with sharp wit and absurdist observation. In 2021, she was nominated for Best Austin Filmmaker by the Austin Chronicle, alongside industry icons Richard Linklater and Robert Rodriguez.

Her short film LOVEBITES was hand-selected by Issa Rae for distribution through her production company, Hoorae Media. Chinwe’s follow-up, ELEPHANT!, a dark comedy exploring teen mental health, premiered at the 2022 Austin Film Festival and earned her recognition as a Top Writer to Watch by MovieMaker Magazine. Her latest film, Cycles, premiered in competition at the 2025 Florida Film Festival and won the audience award at the Charlotte Film Festival. Chinwe is currently developing the feature-length version of ELEPHANT! and venturing into the horror genre with her short film HELP IS ON THE WAY.

About “Cycles”: In a bustling laundromat, a woman wrestles with grief… and a fitted sheet.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Chinwe Okorie, the director of “Cycles”:

“Cottonmouth” directed by Ama Anane

About Ama: The product of Jamaican and Ghanaian parents, Ama Anane grew up in two of the wildest places on earth: Papua New Guinea and Las Vegas. Her scripts and standup explore the identities and experiences that divide and make us whole. Ama is currently part of the NBC Universal TV Writing Program and was named one of Austin Film Festival’s 25 Screenwriters to Watch in 2025. She is the writer, director and executive producer of a short dramatic romcom called Cottonmouth. Ama currently works as a staff writer for a new Peacock television show. Ama also founded Good Influence Consulting, which works with nonprofits, foundations, and public institutions. She directed stakeholder engagement efforts for the 2020 U.S. Census in California, CA Reparations Taskforce, the Conrad Hilton Foundation, the Office of Mayor Karen Bass, and UCLA. A graduate of Emerson College and Columbia University, Ama serves on the governing board of Communities in Schools and lives with her wife and kids in Los Angeles.

About “Cottonmouth”: A Black grad student gets cold feet about bringing her white girlfriend on a research trip to visit the Cottonmouth Plantation & Wine Cellar.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Ama Anane, the director of “Cottonmouth”:

“What Freedom” directed by Paul James

About Paul: Paul started his career as an actor. Acting credits on television include Apple Tv’s Lessons In Chemistry, Showtime’s I Love That For You, Netflix’s Soundtrack (now on Hulu), Nat Geo’s The Hot Zone, Hulu’s The Path, TNT’s The Last Ship, an NAACP nomination for ABC Family’s Greek as well as numerous guest stars. Paul was in the feature films Goldie, Unloveable, Spinning Into Butter, the Architect, and Cry_Wolf amongst others.

About “What Freedom”: An incarcerated black teen, yearning for freedom, gets a chance to escape, which forces him to confront his place in society.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Paul James, the director of “What Freedom”:

Main image: “Ree’s Destiny,” courtesy of NFMLA