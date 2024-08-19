A still from A King Like Me courtesy of New Orleans Film Society

The New Orleans Film Society has announced the first wave of titles for the 2024 New Orleans Film Festival, and it includes opening night film A King Like Me.

Taking place from October 16 – 22 in New Orleans, Louisiana, the 35th annual Oscar-qualifying festival will screen over 150 films at the The Broad Theater, Contemporary Art Center and The Prytania Theatres, with a virtual run extending through October 27.

Directed by Matthew O. Henderson and premiering on Oct. 16 at the Orpheum Theater, A King Like Me follows members of the Zulu Club, New Orleans’ first Black Mardi Gras krewe, as they work to bring the Zulu parade back to the streets for Mardi Gras Day 2022, in the face of a global pandemic, Hurricane Ida, and the loss of members due to COVID and gun violence.

“Premiering A King Like Me at the New Orleans Film Festival feels like a dream come true,” said Henderson. “At its heart, our film explores the complexities of tradition and the impact that the search for belonging, identity, and worth has on the Black community. Our incredible team worked tirelessly to highlight how cultural expression can be a powerful force for unity and empowerment in a city.”

Other festival highlights include the North American premiere of Blue: The Life and Art of George Rodrigue directed by Sean O’Malley, about the life and legacy of the famed Louisiana Blue Dog artist, and the world premiere of the documentary film Ghetto Children directed by Zac Manuel, following the sons of legendary Southern rap music icons Juvenile, B.G., and Soulja Slim.

“This year’s lineup really demonstrates our festival’s commitment to Southern stories,” said Clint Bowie, Artistic Director for the NOFS. “This region is rich with talented filmmakers, and we are thrilled for the festival to once again congregate audiences, artists, and industry against the backdrop of extraordinary cinema.”

See the full list of the first wave titles below, with more films still to be announced.

Find out about tickets here.

A King Like Me and More First Wave Titles for 2024 New Orleans Film Festival

NARRATIVE FEATURES

Boca Chica | dir. Gabriella A. Moses| prod. Sterlyn Ramírez | Dominican Republic, USA | 96 min.

Desi (12) spends her days dreaming on the beaches of Boca Chica of becoming a famous singer, but her goal is threatened by the insidious future that awaits some of the girls in her town. A future that is perpetuated by some of those closest to her. Only her music can save her.

Color Book | dir. David Fortune| prod. Kiah Clingman, Kristen Uno, Autumn Bailey-Ford | USA | 115 min.

Following the passing of his wife, a devoted father learns to raise his son with Down syndrome as a single parent. While adjusting to their new reality, the two embark on a journey through Metro Atlanta to attend their first baseball game.

Eastern Western | dir. Biliana & Marina Grozdanova| prod. Biliana & Marina Grozdanova, Cameron Wheeless | USA, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Bulgaria | 108 min.

Igor, a recent immigrant and widower, struggles to raise his two-year-old son somewhere in the mountains of the American Frontier.

Inky Pinky Ponky | dir. Damon Fepulea’i, Ramon Te Wake| prod. Hope Papali’i, Elizabeth Koroivulaono | New Zealand | 61 min.

When a young trans woman falls in love with the captain of the rugby team at St Valentine’s Highschool, she must navigate her way through a world of intolerance and bigotry to find happiness, in an unexpected place.

Out | dir. Dennis Alink| prod. Thomas van der Gronde, Dennis Alink | The Netherlands, Germany | 93 min.

Tom and Ajani are outsiders in their village in The Netherlands. Together, they dream of freedom and a new life in Amsterdam, where their relationship no longer has to be a secret.

Removal of the Eye | dir. Artemis Shaw, Prashanth Kamalakanthan| prod. Artemis Shaw | USA | 93 min.

New parents Ram and Kallia are at their wits’ end with their sleepless baby Niko. Their world is further upended when Kallia’s father suffers a freak accident, and they become primary caretakers for her ailing mother, Katerina, who lives downstairs

Rent Free | dir. Fernando Andrés| prod. Jacob Roberts, Temple Baker, Fernando Andrés | USA | 94 min.

After hitting emotional and financial rock bottom, two down-on-their-luck Gen Z best friends come up with a scheme to spend an entire year living “rent free” with the help of friends, family and strangers alike in a rapidly changing Austin.

Rowdy Friends | dir. Jacob Hatley| prod. Thomas Vickers, Jacob Hatley, Adair Moorefield | USA | 92 min.

Residents of a North Carolina halfway house take matters into their own hands when a roommate suspiciously disappears. Led by a cast of first-time actors, recovering addicts and ex-cons, this blend of fact, fiction and genre offers an unhinged look at life on the American margins.

Shame | dir. Miguel Salgado| prod. Centro de Capacitación Cinematográfica, A.C. | México, Qatar | 103 min.

Pedro and Lucio are kidnapped and forced to fight to the death. Pedro defeats Lucio and escapes, but will have to decide between revealing the truth to his friend’s fractured family or suffer the price of keeping the secret.

Tendaberry | dir. Haley Elizabeth Anderson| prod. Carlos Zozaya, Matthew Petock, Hannah Dweck, Theodore Schaefer, Zachary Shedd | USA | 117 min.

When her boyfriend Yuri goes back to Ukraine to be with his ailing father, twenty-three year-old Dakota navigates her precarious new life, surviving on her own in New York City. When Yuri goes missing, Dakota discovers that she is pregnant and must make a decision between holding on to the past and forging her own future in the midst of her South Brooklyn universe.

THE MOTHERLOAD | dir. Van Tran Nguyen, Alex Derwick| prod. Paula Fox Derwick | USA, Canada, Vietnam | 92 min.

Conflict among a mother-daughter duo arises when Jessica embarks on a quest to find a home that once belonged to her mother’s family during pre-war Vietnam.

We Strangers | dir. Anu Valia| prod. Joy Jorgensen | USA | 86 min.

Rayelle Martin, a commercial cleaning woman in Gary, Indiana, stumbles into a new job cleaning the homes of several rich, suburban families. While working, she tells one small lie that spins out of control.

DOCUMENTARY FEATURES

A King Like Me | dir. Matthew O. Henderson | prod. Fisher Stevens, Darcy McKinnon, Maura Anderson, Zak Kilberg, Jenny Raskin, Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis, Terry Dougas, Julie Nives | USA| 85 min.

A King Like Me follows members of the Zulu Club, New Orleans’ first Black Mardi Gras krewe, as they work to bring the Zulu parade back to the streets for Mardi Gras Day 2022, in the face of a global pandemic, hurricane Ida and the loss of members due to COVID and gun violence.

Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story | dir. Michael Mabbott, Lucah Rosenberg-Lee | prod. Amanda Burt, Sam Dunn, Scot McFadyen, Michael Mabbott, Justine Pimlott| Canada| 99 min.

A lost R&B star who eclipsed Etta James and Little Richard, trans soul singer Jackie Shane blazed an extraordinary trail with an unbreakable commitment to her truth. Forty years after vanishing from public view, this 20th century icon finally gets her second act.

Blue – The Life And Art Of George Rodrigue | dir. Sean O’Malley | prod. Trisha Johnson Reece| USA| 63 min.

For world-renowned Cajun artist George Rodrigue, the story of his exiled ancestors was one he told through brushstrokes, one that culminated in a golden eyed Blue Dog.

Ch’ul Be, Sacred Path | dir. Humberto Gómez Pérez | prod. Humberto Gómez Pérez| Mexico| 70 min.

In San Andres Larrainzar, everyone is responsible for the collective well-being, but few are chosen to follow the path of serving the gods. ”Ch’ul be” is a journey from the everyday to the divine, from the individual to the collective, to ensure that knowledge is not lost and the cycle is not broken.

Eponymous | dir. Caroline Rumley | prod. Caroline Rumley| USA| 65 min.

A father created the first automatic machine gun, abandoning his family forever to chase glory. His son invented the gun silencer, shot reams of 16 mm footage, and wanted to change his name.

Ghetto Children | dir. Zac Manuel | prod. Chris Haney, James Doolittle| USA| 103 min.

In the 1990s and early 2000s, New Orleans was the epicenter of Southern rap, thanks to influential artists Juvenile, B.G., and Soulja Slim. While Juvenile maintains a thriving career, the other two faced tragic outcomes. Their sons—Young Juve, T.Y., and Lil’ Soulja Slim—met as teenagers and, inspired by their shared legacies, formed the group Ghetto Children, named after a Juvenile song. This documentary is an intimate portrait of Black boyhood transforming into manhood, shaped by their fathers’ legacies.

Happy Campers | dir. Amy Nicholson | prod. Amy Nicholson| USA| 78 min.

Working-class families escape to life on the water in a seasonal trailer park. When their shabby Shangri-La is threatened by the march of capitalism, the residents of Inlet View face the inevitable, and reveal the secrets to a rich life.

Helen and the Bear | dir. Alix Blair | prod. Rebekah Fergusson, Lauren Kushner, Jenny Slattery| USA| 81 min.

A rebellious young woman marries a prominent Republican politician twenty-six years older than her. Four decades later, as they anticipate his death, she wrestles with their marriage, her sexuality, and what’s been lost and won through a life by his side.

I Love You, AllWays | dir. Stuart Sox | prod. Stuart Sox| USA| 85 min.

The AllWays Lounge is the queer and dear home for all things drag, burlesque, and cabaret in New Orleans. The lounge’s owner and its colorful cast of performers show their resolve and creativity in keeping their home bar from closing forever amid economic hardships of 2021.

Mistress Dispeller | dir. Elizabeth Lo | prod. Emma D. Miller, Elizabeth Lo, Maggie Li| USA| 85 min.

Desperate to save her marriage, a woman in China hires a professional to go undercover and break up her husband’s affair. With strikingly intimate access, Mistress Dispeller follows this unfolding family drama from all corners of a love triangle.

Our Land, Our Freedom | dir. Meena Nanji, Zippy Kimundu | prod. Meena Nanji Zippy Kimundu, Eliane Ferreira| Kenya, USA, Portugal| 100 min.

A Kenyan woman’s search for her father’s remains becomes an investigation into British colonial atrocities and a grassroots movement for justice and land resettlement.

Roleplay | dir. Katie Mathews | prod. Jenny Mercein, Darcy McKinnon| USA| 85 min.

College students confront sexual violence on their campus through a transformative theater process. This urgent coming of age story follows young people grappling with sex, consent, identity, and power on their paths to adulthood.

Rooted | dir. Bridget Besaw, Par Parekh | prod. Lauren Waring Douglas, Katie Mathews| USA| 94 min.

A Black farmer named Germaine Jenkins tries to buy the land where she grows produce for her South Carolina neighborhood, but city power brokers and non-profits get in the way.

Songs from the Hole | dir. Contessa Gayles | prod. richie reseda, David Felix Sutcliffe| USA| 107 min.

An incarcerated musician struggles for healing and peace as he comes of age in this documentary visual album composed behind bars.

The Source of Life (Te Puna Ora) | dir. Virginie Tetoofa | prod. Riham Ezzaldeen, Virginie Tetoofa, Kiran Jandu, Beathe Hofseth| USA, French Polynesia, Norway| 107 min.

As privatization threatens the very fabric of Moorea Island, three Tahitian women embark on a sacred journey to protect their island home.

The Dells | dir. Nellie Kluz | prod. Jess Pinkham, Sara Archambault| USA| 72 min.

The Dells observes the clash between fantasy and reality faced by international student workers newly arrived in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin – the self-described “Waterpark Capital of the World.”

The Flamingo | dir. Adam Sekuler | prod. Weenta Girmay| USA| 77 min.

The Flamingo follows a woman in her late ’60s as she pursues sexual exploration, intimate relationships and aging with pleasure.

The In Between | dir. Robie Flores | prod. Alejandro J Flores, Kellen Quinn| USA, Mexico| 82 min.

Following her brother’s death, filmmaker Robie Flores returns home to the Texas-Mexico border. Dancing playfully between personal and collective coming-of-age experiences, Robie rediscovers the possibilities of joy in the aftermath of grief, while offering a nuanced and unexpected portrait of the border.

There Was, There Was Not | dir. Emily Mkrtichian | prod. Brock Williams| Armenia, USA| 94 min.

The first line of every Armenian fairy tale, There Was, There Was Not tells the collective myth of a homeland lost forever — and four women’s resistance to that loss.

Who in the Hell is Regina Jones? | dir. Soraya Sélène; Billy Miossi | prod. Alissa Shapiro, Nancy Novack| USA| 99 min.

The extraordinary life of Regina Jones is one not only shaped by history, but also one that made history. From pregnant and married at 15, through the middle of the Watts Rebellion of 1965, to emerging as a groundbreaking newspaper publisher, Regina is a testament to the American experience.

Also Read: Carroll Morton Named Executive Director of New Orleans Film Society

SHORT FILMS AT THE NEW ORLEANS FILM FESTIVAL 2024

Recipients of the Jury Award for Narrative Shorts, Documentary Shorts, and Animated Shorts competitions will be eligible for consideration in the respective categories of the Academy Awards® without the standard theatrical run, provided the film otherwise complies with the Academy rules.

NARRATIVE SHORTS

_PREVIEW_ | dir. Quinlan Orear | prod. Thang Ho | USA| 13 min.

A theatre critic interviews the first AI to have an original play open on Broadway.

all the words but the one | dir. Nava Mau | prod. Elle B | USA| 18 min.

A dinner with her partner’s new boss becomes precarious when Maya realizes she’s also dining with someone from her past.

Alley Cat | dir. Mark Thiedeman | prod. Nick Lewellen, Mark Thiedeman | USA| 17 min.

Isolated in his small Southern town, a young man creates a female alter-ego to become closer to his roommate, a high-school dropout who dreams of becoming a breakout star.

Ana y la distancia | dir. Hansel Porras Garcia| prod. Robert Colom | USA| 10 min.

A Cuban mother exiled in Miami anxiously awaits the arrival of her son, who is crossing Central American borders to join her.

Aunque es de noche | dir. Guillermo García López| prod. Marina García López, David Casas Riesco, Justin Pechberty, Damien Megherbi, Pablo de la chica | Spain, France| 16 min.

La Cañada Real, Europe’s largest slum on the outskirts of Madrid, has been without electricity for over a year. In the firelight, Toni, a 13 year-old boy, discovers that his best friend Nasser is leaving forever. Amongst Roma legends of a possible future, Toni looks for a way to stay connected to him.

Basri and Salma in a Never-Ending Comedy | dir. Khozy Rizal | prod. John Badalu, Sue Turley | Indonesia| 15 min.

A husband and wife married for 5 years, own an Odong-Odong at the carnival together, spending their days entertaining and taking care of other people’s children without any of their own. Between meddling relatives, self-doubt and an explosive confrontation, they uncover why they have not been blessed with a child.

Beyond Failure | dir. Marissa Losoya| prod. Marissa Losoya| USA| 9 min.

In avoidance of the nagging fear that she has spoiled her life’s potential, a woman begins hip thrusting a lot and obsessing over her ass. While reflecting on her childhood dreams unfulfilled and hyper-focusing on what a toned ass would enable her to do, she loses sight of the present moment.

Bywater Coven November New Moon Admin Convening | dir. Jane Geisler| prod. Skye Macdonald| USA| 14 min.

The agenda at the monthly administrative meeting of a New Orleans coven touches on representation, sisterhood, community care, and local nemesis Dimitri Davies.

Chicken Bones | dir. Abby Waters| prod. Jen Low| USA| 14 min.

Rita Katerina, a bitter Italian in a South Louisiana assisted living home, is hanging to life by a pure thread of spite (or out of love for her forbidden cigarettes) until the night a hurricane blows in faces from her past.

Dark Mommy | dir. Courtney Eck| prod. Courtney Eck, James Strayer, Kate Brankin| USA| 14 min.

A lone 911 operator working the night shift has his reality shattered when children call for help after someone named Dark Mommy arrives to collect the adults in their tiny town.

DON’T CALL ME DADDY | dir. Owen H. Dunne| prod. Danielle Powell, Breanna Thompson, Rob Devold, Ruston Henry| USA| 17 min.

A black father struggles to deal with his son’s coming out as he is haunted by a literal monster built of his misconceptions around queerness.

Dreams like paper boats | dir. Samuel Suffren| prod.Samuel Suffren| Haiti| 19 min.

Edouard and his daughter live with a cassette received from his wife in the United States, a long time ago. After years of absence, what can we expect from a distant love?

Évangéline | dir. Cory St. Ewart| prod. Carsen Smith, Kaustubh “Vick” Singh, JonDavid Mahoney, Bradley Gueho | USA| 10 min.

In 1940s Louisiana, a young Cajun girl with a passion for the swamp and singing defies her father’s prohibition on exploring the wild, only to forge a sinister and mystical bond with a Rougarou.

Festival of Slaps | dir. Abdou Cissé| prod. Cheri Darbon, George Telfer| UK | 12 min.

A celebratory dinner is flipped on its head, when an enraged Nigerian Mum serves her son a set of slaps so powerful that it will change his life forever.

First Night | dir. Haneol Lee| prod. Jared LaCroix| UK | 12 min.

A newly immigrated Korean father goes into a deli trying to order food for his family– only with the help of a dictionary.

Game Day Ritual | dir. Alejandro de los Rios| prod. Fabiola Andrade| USA | 15 min.

“Game Day Ritual” is a sports comedy about three friends who kidnap the star player of their favorite team to perform an occult ritual they believe will finally win them a championship.

Grow The F*ck Up | dir. Jamie Neumann | prod. Christy C. Beshears, Jamie Neumann, Maria T. Senger, Monique Pyle| USA | 17 min.

An unambitious millennial, reeling from life’s relentless punches and with everything hanging by a thread, must either lose it all or finally grow the fuck up.

Heaven is Nobody’s | dir. Hector Prats| prod. Heather Francis, Yaél Bermudez| USA, Spain | 12 min.

In this contemporary dark fable, a boy journeys through a nightmarish city to find a cure for his mom, as a dancing curse descends on him and his home.

Holy Water | dir. Claire Barnett| prod. Claire Barnett, Natalie Remplakowski, Amalia Eddings| USA | 13 min.

After her sister’s tragic death, Lois searches in the shadows of her isolated Christian community to find out the state of her sister’s soul.

Honey | dir. Doron Max Hagay| prod. Doron Max Hagay, Joe Castle Baker, Max Wittert| USA | 11 min.

A couple’s failing relationship takes a turn when they discover a drunk girl on their doorstep.

If I’m Here It Is By Mystery | dir. Clari Ribeiro| prod. Éri Sarmet, Bem Medeiros| Brazil | 22 min.

New Rio, 2054. The renowned witch Dahlia arrives at the port with a mission: to establish the most powerful Clan that has ever existed and, thus, defeat the Order of Truth. In the future, many people are trans – but only a few are witches.

Is Now A Good Time? | dir. Jim Cummings| prod. Thomas Cross, Dustin Hahn| USA | 12 min.

An employee of Disney Marvel, who arrives at the home of a dying young boy to screen the new “Captain America 4” for him.

Isme | dir. Leo Aguirre| prod. Francesco Rizzo, Jeff Kardesch| USA, Mexico, Italy | 16 min.

When Isme steals a necklace from an elderly woman on her deathbed, she develops an obsession that leads her down a spiritually perilous path.

Jedo’s Dead | dir. Sara Nimeh| prod. Michael Mittelstaedt, Ellyn Church, Jeff Walker| USA | 12 min.

When a young middle-eastern girl finds her grandfather dead, she is forced to grapple with the earthly rituals and spiritual loose-ends of loss.

The Little Shopping Trolley (Le petit panier à roulettes) | dir. Laurence Ly| prod. Laurence Ly, Koussay Hamzeh| Canada | 18 min.

Living on a shoestring in Montreal, a Vietnamese mother must act in bad faith to assert her right to buy 12 discount laundry detergents that she’s been refused at a grocery store.

Little Haiti, Miami, USA | dir. XF Serrano| prod. Tim Mark Davis| USA | 9 min.

A Cuban woman ventures out into the Miami neighborhood of Little Haiti in order to find the man in one of her son’s paintings.

Living Reality | dir. Philip Thompson| prod. Desireé Tolchin, Philip Thompson, Aidan Cronin| USA | 16 min.

An exploration of the emotional divide between fiction and reality in the American sitcom.

Los Mosquitos | dir. Nicole Chi| prod. Fumiya Hayakawa, Edna Díaz| USA, Costa Rica | 14 min.

A 15-year-old Honduran teen and her younger cousin must forge new bonds in the US and redefine their concept of family.

Pasture Prime | dir. Diffan Sina Norman| prod. Carolyn Purnell, Diffan Sina Norman| USA| 10 min.

A widow falls for a younger man she meets at the Cowboy Church.

Primetime Mother | dir. Sonny Calvento| prod. Sheron Dayoc, Arden Rod Condez, Weijie Lai| Philippines, Singapore| 14 min.

The audition process for an exploitative game show becomes the latest test of a long-suffering mother’s fortitude and tenacity.

Punta Salinas | dir. María del Mar Rosario Ruiz| prod. Kritzia Belen Monserrate| Puerto Rico| 16 min.

After having sex for the first time, Alba, a 16 year old, searches for a strength she had never exercised before.

Quilly | dir. Michael Arcos| prod. Cristine Barona, Yamil Rodriguez| USA| 15 min.

A stuffed rabbit gets destroyed and a toxic couple goes berserk.

Recurrence | dir. Ali Alizadeh| prod. Ali Alizadeh| Iran| 15 min.

An old man can’t find his cows. Realizing there’s no place for him in his house, he leaves, and the cows come back.

RUBY | dir. Jaclyn Bethany| prod. Fallon Goodson, Sky Hardison, Lara Hill, Nathan Tape| USA| 13 min.

RUBY follows a queer nun , Sister Natalie and her accomplice, schoolgirl Ruby. Together they commit to change and challenge the status quo at their stiff Catholic school, finding themselves and exploring their sexuality in the process.

Saigon Kiss | dir. Hồng Anh Nguyễn| prod.Nguyễn Thị Xuân Trang; Andrew Undi Lee| Vietnam, Germany, Australia| 22 min.

Mơ roams through the rush hour traffic to avoid an unwanted phone call. When she meets Vicky by the side of the street with her broken motorbike, a visceral chance encounter unfolds between the two young queer women on the loud streets of Saigon.​​

San Simon is Always Right. (San Simón No Se Equivoca.) | dir. Michael Flores| prod. Jaime Davila| El Salvador, USA| 14 min.

As the Civil War rages, El Salvador is met by mass disappearances. After months of silence, one woman finally receives news of her missing husband when she enlists the help of SAN SIMON, the smoking, drinking, patron saint of lost causes.

SHARDS | dir. J. Martinez-Paz| prod. Eduardo Losan, Fabiola Andrade| USA, Guatemala| 11 min.

As a new day begins, Aurelio faces the aftermath of a fleeting yet intense encounter, challenging him to confront his deepest desires, hidden wounds, and the thin line between reality and illusion.

Soleá | dir. Jason R.A. Foster| prod. Jason R.A. Foster, Zac Manuel, Mark Druhet| USA| 30 min.

A former couple reunites after years of not seeing one another, finding themselves caught up in a whirlwind of emotions. The quaint reunion quickly turns into a rollercoaster ride of nostalgia, longing, and a strong desire to rekindle what they once had.

Spring Will Come | dir. Marion Hoang Ngoc Hill | prod. Le Dao Thuc Mai| Viet Nam| 17 min.

Saigonese DJ Van Anh and her girlfriend Ly are struggling to end their relationship. Then a strange woman shows up to free the spirit of her long lost Father from their apartment.

Summon | dir. Nile Saulter | prod. Justen Blaize, Romola Lucas| USA, Jamaica| 10 min.

A dancer living in Miami embarks on a spiritual journey to his homeland of Jamaica to reconnect with his Maroon ancestry.

Sunday in August | dir. Troy Charbonnet | prod. Troy Charbonnet| USA| 10 min.

A young man calls an estranged friend, only to discover himself grappling with both familiar and newfound vulnerabilities.

The Burger | dir. Joshua Tran | prod. Carly LeDay| USA| 8 min.

Two friends argue about a burger.

The Capitalist | dir. Gian Francisco Smith | prod. Gian Francisco Smith| USA| 17 min.

Brian, a veteran of the hospitality world, is starting a new venture into marijuana distribution when his private poker game is infiltrated by an enterprising young man.

The Last Summer | dir. Patrick Wei | prod. Leah Simone Scott| USA| 18 min.

In an unforgettable summer, Luce navigates the turbulent highs and lows of adolescence, discovering through keen observation the true meaning of endings and new beginnings.

The Masterpiece | dir. Álex Lora Cercos| prod. Lluis Quilez| Spain| 20 min.

Leo and Diana, a rich couple, bring a broken TV to a recycle point. They meet Salif and his son, two scrap dealers. Diana asks them to come to their house to get more objects. Once there, Leo looks at them collecting objects with mistrust, until they see the scrap dealers have something they want.

Thirst Trap | dir. Samuel Aguirre-Kelly| prod. Ruby Green| USA| 22 min.

Lizzie doesn’t believe in vampires—until she becomes one. Burdened by a new kind of thirst, Lizzie realizes that men on dating apps are easy prey … but the more she feeds, the emptier she feels.

this weary flesh | dir. Nolam Plaas| prod. Ben Matheny, Emily Mouton| USA| 12 min.

A 6-year-old boy’s life changes unexpectedly and tragically when his mother, Virginia, moves her boyfriend into their home.

Vodou | dir. Demi Anais| prod. Demi Anais| USA| 18 min.

Whilst spending the summer before college in New Orleans with her Manbo Aunt, a lost teenager finds herself in the spiritual family culture her own mother desperately tried to distance them both from.

When Cigarettes Taste Like Blood | dir. Kyle Walker| prod. Kimarley Henry, Kyle Walker| USA| 13 min.

At a boarding school for young adult male orphans, the affectionate bond between two friends turns brutal when their peers accuse them of homosexuality.

Wire & Cloth | dir. Swetha Regunathan| prod. Khaula Malik, Raj Trivedi| USA| 16 min.

When opportunity comes knocking for mercurial Indian immigrant, Hema, she fantasizes about becoming a sophisticated career woman. But her young daughter Anika has other transformations in mind for Hema: to be the kind of mother she was never destined to be.

You’re Invited to Tuscan’s 5th Birthday Party! | dir. Lee Eddy| prod. Macon Blair, Lee Eddy, Christopher Shea| USA| 14 min.

When her only son’s birthday party is ruined by a runaway pony, a stressed mother deals with the comically chaotic aftermath.

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS

A Move | dir. Elahe Esmaili | prod. Hossein Behboudi Rad | UK, Iran | 27 min.

Elahe helps her parents move, but she hopes for a bigger move beyond just a new apartment.

American Grail: A Quest for the Ivory-billed Woodpecker | dir. Andy Sarjahani | prod. Jolene Pinder | USA | 16 min.

The siren call of the Ivory-billed woodpecker lures a New York based tantra and sex educator into the swamps of the American South on a 17-year journey to prove the iconic bird still exists. Along the way, he finds a tendril of hope in the face of climate change.

Apathy Is Not An Option | dir. Mia Barnett | prod. Mia Barnett | USA| 3 min.

During the annual pilgrimage to a site where thousands of Japanese Americans were incarcerated during World War II, two seasoned community activists register new voters and educate people on their voting rights. Drawing on the history of Japanese American incarceration, they motivate and inspire the next generation to vote.

Audio & the Alligator | dir. Andrés I. Estrada | prod. Ophelia Spinosa, Andrés I. Estrada | Canada, Venezuela | 17 min.

Audio Caña enjoys telling fantastic stories to his loved ones. But when he claims there’s a giant alligator living in his pond, no one believes him. With his 6 year-old granddaughter, Audio will try to prove the alligator’s existence to everyone.

Beeps | dir. Kirk Johnson| prod. Kirk Johnson | USA | 15 min.

Sam can’t sleep. His bedroom is surrounded on all sides by chirping smoke alarms, the sign of a low battery. So he does what any bleary-eyed problem solver would do…he sets out on an odyssey to find the annoying chirp and in the process, learns about himself, his neighbors and his place in the world.

Between Delicate and Violent | dir. Şirin Bahar Demirel| prod. Şirin Bahar Demirel | Türkiye, Netherlands | 15 min.

Can we see the violence of the painter’s hands in the brush strokes of his paintings? Could cross-stitch be an alphabet? ‘Between Delicate and Violent’ imagines unearthing traumatic memories that have not been included in family albums.

Cycles | dir. Pisie Hochheim, Tony Oswald| USA | 14 min.

A single mom from rural Kentucky donates her eggs to a fertility clinic in San Diego in order to financially support her family, but must grapple with the effects on both her body and mind.

DAKAR AFTER DARK | dir. Lino Yerima Asana | prod. Lino Asana, Kaitlin Guerin | USA| 8 min.

A Senegalese chef works towards finding his connection and building a culinary bridge that tells the story between Senegambia and New Orleans, Louisiana.

Delacroix | dir. Keely Kernan | prod. Dan Frank| USA| 6 min.

Thomas Gonzales, a lifelong inhabitant of Delacroix, remains fiercely rooted to his home, a fragile strip of land encircled by marshlands and estuaries in southern Louisiana.

Desi Mom | dir. Chithra Jeyaram | prod. Chithra Jeyaram| USA| 3 min.

Lakshmi, an Indian American mother of three – two adopted, one biological, goes from infrequent voter to actively engaged citizen. Witness her journey as she sheds apathy and embraces civic involvement, from school board meetings to social media advocacy and active participation in her local community.

The Path of Mole to New Orleans (El Camino del Mole a New Orleans) | dir. Fernando López | prod. Sarah Fouts| USA| 15 min.

The film follows Ivan, a Mexican restaurateur in New Orleans’ suburbs. By day, he runs a restaurant; by night, he hosts drag shows and events like Miss Gay Latina. The film celebrates his contributions to Louisiana’s evolving food scene.

Footwork | dir. Drake LeBlanc | prod. Rachel Nederveld| USA| 16 min.

An abstract portrait of Black and Creole cowboys in Louisiana and their connection to horses, both Horse and Rider dancing their way to cultural preservation.

Futuro | dir. Angel Suárez, Amanda Cots | prod. Hanzer González Garriga| España, Cuba| 15 min.

Daniel and Adrian are two friends who like to frequent a place in ruins located on the Havana seafront. As Daniel is about to leave the country, they decide to spend one last time together in this place.

Headshot | dir. Dominic Yarabe | prod. Dominic Yarabe| USA| 7 min.

A meditative essay film ruminating on image-making and the historically fraught relationship that Black Americans have with the camera and the land.

Hold the Line | dir. Daniel Lombroso | prod. Devon Blackwell| USA| 17 min.

When the nation’s largest Christian denomination decides to ban women in leadership positions, the influence of one female pastor is put to the test.

Ishak | dir. Maaliyah Papillion | prod. NOVAC| USA| 12 min.

Filmmaker Maaliyah Papillion has been tapped to learn the ways of her elders and carry on their sacred traditions as the next chief of The Atakapa-Išhak Nation, making her the second woman to lead the tribe since 1771. Determined to advocate for their rights to land and resources, this is her story of remembering her ancestry in a state that has forgotten her people.

Kowloon! | dir. Mona Xia, Erin Ramirez | prod. Mona Xia, Erin Ramirez| USA| 16 min.

As the biggest Chinese restaurant in the US, Kowloon is a fantasyland that represents the Wong family’s American Dream come true. However, as third-generation owner Bobby Wong and his brothers approach their seventies, they consider the weight of their family and community legacy.

Mango Movie | dir. Jayme Kaye Gershen | prod. Jayme Kaye Gershen, Oscar Lobo| USA| 13 min.

Through a tapestry of observation, personal anecdotes, and collective reflections, Mango Movie delves into the heart of Miami’s beloved mango season and its intrinsic connection with community, nostalgia, and climate.

Motor Motor Blue| dir. Greg Jenkins | prod. Greg Jenkins| USA| 15 min.

“Motor Motor Blue” chases the sounds and rhythms of an Appalachian community after grief, following a rising spirit from an old mine shaft, through a frantic car race, to high above the mountains.

Mr. Aloha| dir. Cris Romento | prod. Erin Lau, Cris Romento, Vee Hua| USA| 15 min.

Displaced Native Hawaiians reveal how aloha sustains them amidst distance, loss, and longing. Meanwhile, back in Hawaiʻi, locals grapple with the history of colonization that has Hawaiians disappearing from their homeland.

My Queerceañera| dir. Marcos Nieves | prod. Marcos Nieves| USA| 17 min.

Upon turning fifty years old, Karyna, a transgender immigrant, is determined to fulfill her lifelong dream of celebrating her Quinceañera.

Ohio is in the Heart| dir. Sonia Desai Rayka | prod. Sonia Desai Rayka| USA| 3 min.

As classroom censorship bills grow in popularity across the country, this documentary short introduces Rosie and Lisa Factora Borchers’ advocacy for the passage of House Bill 171 in Ohio, an unprecedented bill that would expand K-12 social studies curriculum to be more inclusive of all students’ backgrounds and histories.

Dear Little Haiti (Querido Pequeño Haiti)| dir. Diana Larrea | prod. Rachelle Salnave| USA, Perú| 8 min.

“Querido Pequeño Haiti” is a farewell letter to a vanishing neighborhood, from the gaze of a Peruvian resident to the Haitian and Latinx communities, who are homesick but try to find themselves in every other culture in hopes of belonging to a place and making it home.

Rest Intuit| dir. Olamma Oparah | prod. Yejide Diop| USA| 7 min.

Rest Intuit is a rumination on the current revolutionary trend of rest as a radical practice.

Sandcastles| dir. Carin Leong | prod. Martin Loh, James Qiu, Jacob Fertig, Jaydn Ray Gosselin, Carin Leong| USA, Singapore| 17 min.

As Singapore reclaims land to expand urban development, a town bearing its name on the other side of the world lies buried under sand.

Stone Dead| dir. Freddie Gluck | prod. Freddie Gluck| USA| 8 min.

Journey into the enigmatic world of Rex, a self-made sculptor who engages in philosophical musings about mortality — verbalizing his abandonment of fear to headstones.

The Buzz of Saint Roch| dir. Patrice E. Jones, Carl Harrison Jr. | prod. Kelsey Scult| USA| 11 min.

This film follows beekeeper Carl Harrison Jr. in his journey of building a bee sanctuary on his family land in St. Roch and preserving the legacy of Black beekeepers in Louisiana.

The Callers| dir. Lindsey Dryden | prod. Colleen Cassingham, Samantha Steele, Lindsey Dryden| UK, USA| 20 min.

A love letter to queer imagination, THE CALLERS combines documentary and fiction to tell the emotional stories of people who have called Switchboard LGBT, England’s oldest LGBTQ+ support helpline.

The Fight Continues| dir. Eden Sabolboro | prod. Eden Sabolboro| USA| 3 min.

After losing the 2022 state representative election in Michigan’s 57th district by a narrow margin, Aisha Farooqi, a first generation Pakistani-American lawyer, embarks on a renewed campaign for the same seat in the 2024 elections.

The Kingdom of Humor and Fun| dir. Fraser Jones | prod. Fraser Jones, Trevor May| France| 7 min.

An aging clown teacher seeks pleasure before the end.

The People Could Fly| dir. Imani Dennison | prod. Bryn Silverman Naveen Chaubal, Flor Tejada| USA| 22 min.

The People Could Fly is a poetic documentary about the history of Black gathering spaces in Louisville, KY from the 1960’s to mid 2000’s.

The Queen Vs. Texas| dir. Emil Lozada, Raemonn James | prod. Emil Lozada| USA| 15 min.

In the fight for social justice and freedom of artistic expression, a drag queen makes sure Texas clearly knows that the LGBTQIA+ community isn’t going anywhere.

The Solace of Sisterhood| dir. Geneva Peschka, Anna Andersen | prod. Geneva Peschka, Anna Andersen, Jeremy Blum| USA| 10 min.

“The Solace of Sisterhood” is a journey alongside the Caramel Curves. Through the two co-founders heartfelt stories, we witness sisterhood and the lessons learned passed to the next generation.

The Voice of Bamboo| dir. David (Mingyuan) Zheng | prod. David (Mingyuan) Zheng, Sevi Burget-Foster| USA| 15 min.

After escaping Japan in his youth, a now elderly Japanese man found refuge on a farm in the mountains of North Carolina, where growing bamboo taught him how to live.

Uncommitted| dir. Aisha Sultan | prod. Aisha Sultan| USA| 3 min.

A young, first-time voter struggles with her election choices and seeks guidance from a community elder.

Votes for Verona| dir. Joseph Duque | prod. Lauren To’omalatai| USA| 3 min.

Verona inspires hope in me by listening before acting, proudly being herself, and encouraging others to do so. After all, a representative democracy should first represent its citizens.

We Exist in Memory| dir. Darian Woehr | prod. Hailey Sadler| USA, Brazil| 13 min.

How do you rebuild “home” from nothing but memories? This verite-style film thrusts us into the intimate conversations between Maria and her grandchild, Marucha: two Indigenous refugees living in displacement. To Maria, the Venezuelan delta is her home. To Marucha, these refugee camps are all she knows. Through the rhythms of their daily lives, we witness the complexity of raising a new generation in displacement and explore how land, memory and identity are deeply intertwined.

We Ride For Her| dir. Prairie Rose Seminole, Katrina Lillian Sorrentino | prod. Katrina Lillian Sorrentino, Becca Kahn Bloch| USA| 18 min.

An Indigenous women’s motorcycle group rides to end the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women while a member of their community desperately searches for her missing sister and tries to heal her shattered family.

Wild Hogs and Saffron| dir. Andy Sarjahani | prod. Andy Sarjahani, Jennifer Samani| USA| 19 min.

Filmmaker Andy Sarjahani and his childhood friend Bubba Samuels go on a wild hog hunt in their native Ozarks. Conversations unfold that have a lasting impact on their friendship.

Window Treatment| dir. Naomi Uechi, Thomas Southerland | prod. Naomi Uechi, Thomas Southerland| USA, Japan| 11 min.

The long-standing American military occupation of Okinawa is poetically explored in this essay film about an elderly man receiving new windows.

ANIMATED SHORTS

GIGI | dir. Cynthia Calvi | prod. Luc Camilli | France | 14 min.

From the tormented little mermaid to the fulfilled woman she is today, Gigi tells us about her gender transition with humor and sensitivity.

Monsoon Blue | dir. Jay Hiukit Wong, Ellis Kayin Chan| prod. Jay Hiukit Wong, Ellis Kayin Chan | Hong Kong | 15 min.

The dream of a goldfish to return into its wild form uproars her long-forgotten memories, and a self-conscious monsoon is about to be uninhibited.

My Name is Edgar and I Have a Cow | dir. Filip Diviak| prod. Zuzana Mistrikova, Bara Prikaska | Czech Republic| 8 min.

Edgar’s ordinary life is disrupted by a newborn calf he sees on a tourist trip to a slaughterhouse.

Nun or Never | dir. Heta Jäälinoja | prod. Heta Jäälinoja| Finland | 11 min.

The nuns are living melted together in happy harmony. When one nun finds a man in the garden, the harmony breaks and she loses the rhythm with others. When her dreams do not come true, she finds out that everyone in the community has their own hidden universe.

Pacifier | dir. Xiaoxuan Han| prod. Xiaoxuan Han| China | 5 min.

Six people of different ages gather to discuss their fear and pacifiers seem to be of no use anymore.

Summer 96 | dir. Mathilde Bédouet| prod. Ninon Chapuis, Thibault de Gantès, Lucas Le Postec, Simon Ingelaere| French | 13 min.

The eternal « August 15 picnic » on Callot Island. But this year, Paul, his family and their friends find themselves trapped by the tide. Paul, upset, stuck between the world of adults and that of children, becomes aware of his individuality.

Super High: A Period Piece | dir. Bianca D. Lambert| prod. Kiah Clingman | USA | 9 min.

In the semi-autobiographical short film “Super High: A Period Piece,” Amanda battles excruciating period pain caused by fibroids. Desperate for relief, she experiments with a celebrity cannabis brand’s edibles. A dosage mishap catapults her into a surreal, anxiety-filled journey until she awakens.

Wander to Wonder | dir. Nina Gantz | prod. Stienette Bosklopper, Maarten Swart, Nina Gantz | Netherlands, France, Belgium, UK | 14 min.

Mary, Billybud and Fumbleton are three miniature, human actors who perform in an eighties kids TV series called “Wander to Wonder”. After the creator of the series has died, they are left alone in the studio. With their slowly decaying costumes and growing hunger, they continue to make increasingly strange episodes for their fans.

What Humans Do | dir. Miranda Javid | prod. Miranda Javid | USA | 7 min.

A macro view of human-actions, as told from within a singular body. Animated frame by frame with biodegradable ink + paper.

EXPERIMENTAL SHORTS

Ghost Protists | dir. Sasha Waters | prod. Sasha Waters | USA | 5 min.

A protist is an organism like the algae that inspired Anna Atkins to create the first book of cyanotypes in 1843 – here transformed into a protest against the colonial violence that enabled their creation.

Grandma Galya and Grandpa Arkadiy (Бабушка Галя и Дедушка Аркадий) | dir. Anna Kipervaser | prod. Anna Kipervaser | Ukraine, USA | 5 min.

A jovial and dreamy rumination on love. On time passing. On what we collect, what we hold on to, and how we maintain connection to homeplace, to ourselves.

in the interval | dir. aeryka jourdaine hollis o’neil| prod. aeryka jourdaine hollis o’neil| USA | 24 min.

Both an intimate family portrait & cinematic collage of Black & trans collective memory and (be)longing, meditating on themes of safety, bodily autonomy and generations of compounding loss across time and media.

Longing for light | dir. Alba Cros Pellisé | prod. Maria Gibert Espinós, Eva Murgui| Spain | 11 min.

Through a radically personal look, the director explores Barcelona and its light. The sun as a brush that naturally highlights the intimacy of the rooms, friends, lovers and the people around her: her chosen family.

Moon Moth Bed | dir. Virginia L. Montgomery | prod. Virginia L. Montgomery | USA | 7 min.

Moon Moth Bed is a surreal, short film about mindfulness and metamorphosis. Inspired by Donna Haraway’s ecofeminist theory, this live-action film features Luna moths emerging into an ethereal dreamworld.

When the Camera Wasn’t Running | dir. Ruby Kline | prod. Kayla Andrus | USA | 9 min.

A young girl from New Orleans dreams of celebrating her birthday during the weekend of Hurricane Katrina.



“CINEMA RESET” VIDEO ART INSTALLATIONS

As part of the New Orleans Film Festival, Cinema Reset is an innovative platform dedicated to exploring the intersections of film, multimedia art, and technology with the intention of diversifying the cinematic landscape of the South.

“Xochipitzahuatl-Nova”

by Federico Cuatlacuatl

This three channel installation and its sculptural components feature mythological landscapes and sculptural work addressing the concept of smuggling traditions as acts of resiliency, self-preservation, resistance, and self-rematriation.

“Electronic Insects, in-N-in”

by Keum-Taek Jung

The vibrant and kaleidoscopic imagery of this one channel projection reveals the microscopic and multilayered connections between the natural world and abstract form.

“Synthetic Pull”

by Kiley Brandt

“Synthetic Pull” is a video installation featuring digital banners blowing in the wind. These banners, which have been stretched through scanning, illustrate the intangible creation of an imagined homeland and the digital illusion of its existence.

Main Image: A still from A King Like Me courtesy of New Orleans Film Society