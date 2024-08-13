Carroll Morton has been named the new executive director of the New Orleans Film Society.

She brings a sincere commitment to the growth and preservation of the city’s cultural heritage to her new role, as well as a strong background in the New Orleans film industry. She previously served as the director of the City of New Orleans Film Office since 2018.

As executive director, Morton will continue the New Orleans Film Society’s (NOFS) mission to promote and amplify the voices of diverse filmmakers through film programming that inspires, educates, challenges, and entertains audiences.

“I am deeply honored to step into the role of Executive Director at the New Orleans Film Society,” Morton said. “This organization has long been a cornerstone of our city’s cultural landscape, and I am eager to work alongside the incredible team at NOFS to build on its legacy. Together, we will continue to champion the film industry in New Orleans, ensuring it remains a vibrant and integral part of our economic and cultural heritage.”

More About New Orleans Film Society Executive Director Carroll Morton

Morton made several impactful contributions during her time at the New Orleans Film Office, like establishing the city’s first film industry workforce training program, advising on film legislation, developing comprehensive film policies and protocols, and enhancing film data tracking systems.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Carroll Morton as our new executive director,” said Laura Ashley, board president of the New Orleans Film Society. “Her experience, vision, and dedication to the New Orleans film community make her the perfect leader to take NOFS to the next level. We are confident that under her leadership, NOFS will continue to flourish and expand its impact.”

The NOFS board of directors includes industry veterans like producer, director, and music supervisor Jonathan McHugh; supervising location manager and member of Academy Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Elston Howard; former studio president and producer Peter Schlessell; management and operations of Preservation Hall Greg Lucas; producer and supervising location manager Virginia McCollam; founder and Producer of The VooDoo Music + Arts Experience Steve Rehage, writer/director/producer and actor Doug Spearman, and honorary board members Jennifer Coolidge, John Goodman and Wendell Pierce.

The New Orleans Film Society is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded in 1989. It puts on the Oscar-qualifying New Orleans Film Festival every year in addition to producing year-round programming, like free and low-cost screenings for the New Orleans community. The next New Orleans Film Fest will take place on October 16-27. Find out more and buy passes and tickets here.

Main Image: Carroll Morton, courtesy of New Orleans Film Society