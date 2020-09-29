In today’s Movie News Rundown: Chadwick Boseman’s coolness reconfirmed; introducing Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher on The Crown; Steven Soderbergh has two intriguing things in the works; and you didn’t think Nancy Meyers was going to half-ass the Father of the Bride reunion, did you? Plus: Thoughts on loglines.

Debate Night: TV ads for movies have understandably stopped in recent months, but two studios will air them during tonight’s presidential debate on Fox News, Variety reports. Ads for what, though? Surely the most important question in a debate that will also help decide if we turn into the planet from Dune.

Chadwick Boseman and Sienna Miller: You know how when some people die, terrible stories about them come out? It’s the opposite with Chadwick Boseman. Sienna Miller tells Empire that he cut his own salary on their film 21 Bridges to boost hers. She says it’s unfathomable in an industry known for gender disparities “to imagine another man… behaving that graciously or respectfully.”

Do Loglines Matter? No Film School has some interesting thoughts. Personally? I think everything matters, from loglines to emails. They’re all opportunities to prove to your audience that you know how to grab and hold their attention. Their time is valuable — why do you deserve it more than anyone else?

The Crown: You know all those headlines that are like “The Crown release date revealed?” Don’t click — it’s Nov. 15, on Netflix. Here are some pictures, including your first look at Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher.

Change is coming. 15th November. pic.twitter.com/MdRUGWxj6h — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) September 29, 2020

Tenet Box Office: It’s at $41 million in the U.S. and $300 million globally. Get with it, America! What’s keeping you from getting out to theaters and — oh… right.

No Sudden Move: Well this looks good. Shooting is underway on the new Steven Soderbergh film, an HBO Max original, which stars Jon Hamm, Uncut Gems star Julia Fox and Traffic veterans Don Cheadle and Benicio Del Toro. It’s set in Detroit in 1955 and involves the theft of a simple document that turns out not to be simple. Indiewire elaborates.

Oh and Also: The Playlist broke the exciting news that Soderbergh Says Barry Jenkins and André Holland are collaborating on a third season the The Knick and the pilot’s been written.

Father of the Bride Reunion: I thought this would be one of those goofy affairs where you have to log into something and everyone’s Zoom keeps freezing and none of the Hollywood millionaires own a microphone but no, this is great: Nancy Meyers wrote and directed a whole new story instead of having people read an old one. Bobby De Niro’s in it. And Martin Short’s introduction just delighted me. If you like it, they ask you to donate to World Central Kitchen.

Comment of the Day: “Very cool horror trailer! It is, of course, ‘Lego bricks,’ not ‘Legos,’ which is not a word. Lego is a company name and an adjective. You wouldn’t refer to purple bricks as ‘purples,’ would you?” notes Chris Knight, astutely correcting an item in yesterday’s Movie News Rundown about a horror trailer made with Lego bricks.