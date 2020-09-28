In today’s Movie News Rundown: The Tom Cruise-space analogy that helped Fargo through dark times; someone made a very good Lego horror movie trailer; Biden-Harris are leading with 100% of voters who went from the WWE to being the world’s biggest movie star; and let’s discuss Residue.

‘A Horrifying Scientology End-of-Year Prom’: Is How Sufjan Stevens describes the Oscars, where he performed “Mystery of Love” from Call Me By Your Name.

Fargo in Space: As Fargo became the first major U.S. production to go back to shooting during the pandemic, creator Noah Hawley wrote a letter to cast and crew comparing the effort to Tom Cruise’s plans to shoot a film in space, The Hollywood Reporter says. “Can you promise that for three weeks, you are going to follow the rules… so that we can finish this thing that we all want to finish because Tom Cruise isn’t here to save us. We have to save ourselves.” He also explained that in his analogy, Chicago, where the show shot, is space. Fargo, starring Chris Rock, returned last night after three long years away.

Residue: In the latest Low Key podcast, we talk about Residue, a striking gentrification drama that marks the debut of director Merawi Gerima, who clearly has a great career ahead of him. You can listen on Apple or Spotify or here:

Run Trailer, in Legos: There’s a good trailer out for Run, the new Sarah Paulson horror film. Not good enough, said the owner of a lot of Legos. Here’s Run writer-producer Sev Ohanian:

Rock the Vote: I promise not to spend a lot of time on celebrity endorsements, because they don’t matter. But Dwayne Johnson’s first-ever presidential endorsement, of Biden-Harris, is interesting because they took it seriously enough to schedule an interview with him. Also, they both call him “DJ.”

Aspen Utopia: The Aspen Film Festival’s lineup includes in-person screenings of Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland and Bryan Fogel’s The Dissident, and a drive-in screening of David Byrne’s American Utopia, directed by Spike Lee. Here’s the full schedule of the Oct. 15-21 festival.

