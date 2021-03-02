Most Beautiful Theaters; Comic-Conline; Spike Lee on 9/11

More in The Rundown
-
The Rundown
Conquering The Black List; Allen v. Farrow Escalates; Anthony Hopkins’ Indoor Tour de Force
In today’s Movie News Rundown: The Golden Globes winners; Anthony Hopkins delivers one of his best...
-
The Rundown
Slamdance Winners; Borat’s Big Night?; Dinner With ‘Audrey Hepburn’; Oops
In Today’s Movie News Rundown: Some pro-Borat Golden Globes predictions; Slamdance winners; Portland intel; a well-loved...
-
The Rundown
Milli Vanilli Exit; a Coming 2 America Rejection; Mission: Impossible at Home
In today’s Movie News Rundown: Eddie Murphy reveals a Coming 2 America pitch he rejected from...
-
The Rundown
Snyder Cut Justice; Woody Allen Legal Threat; NYC Theaters Reopen
In today’s Movie News Rundown: The tragic and redemptive history of Justice League: The Snyder Cut;...
-
The Rundown
Woody Allen Responds; I Care a Lot Gets It Right; Running Man Do-Over
In today’s Movie News Rundown: Woody Allen calls Allen v. Farrow a “hatchet job”; I Care a...
-
The Rundown
Rundown: Plemons Scores Scorsese Lead; Will Smith v. Abraham Lincoln; a Spike Lee Preview
In today’s Movie News Rundown: Jesse Plemons takes a role originally planned for Leonardo DiCaprio; Regina...
-
The Rundown
Martin Scorsese’s Warning; David Fincher’s Lost Q&A; Jordan Peele’s New Star
In today’s Movie News Rundown: Martin Scorsese has some warnings about algorithms; Jordan Peele casts his...
-
The Rundown
A Slamdance Suggestion; Listen to Jodie Foster; Mission: Impossible: Changed
In today’s Movie News Rundown: A great Jodie Foster interview on her entire career; Mission: Impossible...
-
The Rundown
Casey Affleck’s Long Story; Face/Off Remake Coming; a Joke Bridesmaids Cut
Casey Affleck, Katherine Waterson and Mona Fastvold take us inside the pioneering romance The World to Come,...
-
The Rundown
R.I.P. Larry Flynt; Found Footage Done Right; Everyone Is in Trouble
In today’s Movie News Rundown: R.I.P. Larry Flynt; memories from the writers of The People vs....
-
The Rundown
New Stanley Kubrick; Slamdance Intel; Danny Trejo’s Memoir; Maria Bakalova Joins Apatow
In today’s jammed Movie News Rundown: A Q&A packed with Slamdance intel; a lost Stanley Kubrick...
-
Movie News
Gary Oldman Q&A; John Carpenter Is Wrong; Mike Nichols Was Not a Creep
In today’s Movie News: Gary Oldman on disappearing into roles; how The Wanting Mare director Nicholas...
-
The Rundown
Inside Knives Out; Falcon and the Winter Soldier Trailer; Allen v. Farrow Redux
In today’s Movie News: A visual breakdown of Knives Out, starring the late, great Christopher Plummer;...
-
The Rundown
The Art of Cherry; One PA’s Story; Armie Hammer ‘Is Not a Cannibal’
In today’s Movie News Rundown: a former PA has some stories; inside the cinematic sweep of...
-
The Rundown
Sia Apologizes; Inside John and the Hole; Fantastic Beasts Paused
In today’s Movie News Rundown: Sia apologizes to autistic people after her film Music scores two...
-
The Rundown
Mank Leads Golden Globe Nominations; Coda Wins Big at Sundance; Charlotte Kirk on Witch Hunts
In today’s Movie News Rundown: Mank leads in the Golden Globe nominations; the emotional crowd-pleaser Coda...
-
The Rundown
Sundance Welcomes Messiah; WakandaVision; Hooray for Hollyboob
In today’s Movie News Rundown: Likely Oscar contender Judas and the Black Messiah debuts at Sundance...
-
The Rundown
Sundance Highlights; Richard Kelly’s Endless Saga; Inside Dirt on The Dig
In today’s Movie News Rundown: Sundance highlights, including a comedy about a missionary’s solo shame; the...
-
Movie News
R.I.P. Cicely Tyson; WandaVision Comes Into Focus; a Black Panther Return?
In Today’s Movie News Rundown: We remember the legendary Cicely Tyson, who has passed at the...
-
The Rundown
R.I.P. Cloris Leachman; the Mandalorian Plan; Making a Gay Muslim Love Story
In today’s Movie News Rundown: The biggest surprise in The Mandalorian wasn’t planned from the start;...
Comments