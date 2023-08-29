Michael Fassbender is a trained assassin with one goal in mind in the new teaser trailer for Netflix’s The Killer movie.

In select theaters in October. and streaming on Nov. 10, the film is directed by David Fincher (Se7en, Gone Girl) and written by Alexis Nolent (Bullet to the Head) and Andrew Kevin Walker (Se7en, Sleepy Hollow).

What Is The Killer About?

“After a fateful near-miss, an assassin battles his employers and himself on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal,” reads the movie’s official description from Netflix.

“Stick to your plan. Trust no one. Stick to the plan. Forbid empathy. Stick to the plan. Anticipate. Don’t improvise. Stick to your plan. Never yield an advantage. Stick to your plan. Fight only the battle you’re paid to fight. Ask yourself, what’s in it for me?” Fassbender’s character says in the trailer. “This is what it takes if you want to succeed. Simple.”

Fassbender can be seen loading a gun and going on complex, stealthy missions as a paid assassin in the trailer. So far, his character is just identified as “The Killer.”

As for his motivation for being an assassin, it’s unclear — but a brief moment in the trailer shows him sitting at the hospital bedside of a sick young girl.

The Killer also stars Tilda Swinton, Monique Ganderton, Arliss Howard, Charles Parnell, Sala Baker, Kerry O’Malley, and Lacey Dover.

Fincher is also known for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Mank, and The Social Network, all three of which earned him Best Director Oscar nominations. His other films include Fight Club, Zodiac, and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. He’s also directed several notable television series including Mind Hunter and House of Cards, and has directed several music videos for popular songs including The Wallflowers’ 6th Avenue Heartache, Don Henley’s The End of the Innocence, and Sting’s An Englishman in New York.

Fassbender’s other well-known roles include playing Apple founder Steve Jobs in Steve Jobs, Erik Lensherr/Magneto in the X-Men movies, the title role in a 2015 movie adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, David in Prometheus, and Edwin Epps in 12 Years a Slave.

Watch the trailer for The Killer above.