Meet Maria Bakalova, the Actress Who Plays Borat’s Daughter

Maria Bakalova, the actress who plays Borat’s daughter in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, is an award-winning 24-year-old whose Instagram account shares everything from photos with her dog to poolside swimsuit pictures to messages of support for Black Lives Matter. “You picked the wrong generation to fuck with,” says one of the images.

The people she encountered making Borat Subsequent Moviefilm might agree.

Bakalova is at the center of the two scenes from the Borat sequel that have gained the most attention for the film so far: A prank on a South Carolina anti-abortion clinic, and an awkward hotel rendezvous with Rudy Giuliani.

Who is the actress who apparently fooled both a Christian pastor and the former New York City mayor (who also happens to be the president’s lawyer)?

The first thing to know is that she is not Irina Novak. Irina Novak was the name initially listed on IMDb as playing Borat’s daughter, Sandra Jessica Parker Sagdiyev, aka Tutar. In the film, she travels from Kazakhstan with her father Borat (Sacha Baron Cohen) to the United States in hopes of currying favor with the Trump Administration.

Cohen has happily shared the spotlight before — he was joined in Borat by the naysaying producer Azamat (Ken Davitian, who later became a Los Angeles restaurateur) and in Bruno by his assistant’s assistant, Lutz Schulz (Swedish actor Gustaf Hammarsten.)

But no one has drawn as much attention as Bakalova, who was, per Cohen’s modus operandi, largely unknown in the United States prior to her work alongside Cohen. His — and now her — comedic objective was to behave so guilelessly that Americans let down their guard enough to reveal their own worst selves.

The Bulgarian actress has a very respectable list of acting credits abroad, including filmmaker Val Todorov’s Trangression, in which an 18-year-old is convinced to disclose a wild sexual experience with an older rocker. She won best actress at Toronto’s AltFF Alternative Film Festival for the role.

“Maria Bakalova’s role as Yana in the 2018 Bulgarian film Transgression was memorable to me personally as she brought passion and displayed mastery over a broad range of emotions,” festival director Jenell Diegor, one of the judges, told MovieMaker. “We are very happy that more people will now get a chance to see her perform in the new Borat film!”

One conceit of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which debuts on Amazon Prime on Friday, is that the imbecilic journalist is now so famous from the original 2006 film Borat that he needs to wear disguises.

At one point, Borat, bearded and in denim, feeds his daughter a cupcake with a baby figurine on top. She accidentally swallows the plastic baby, and they seek out medical help.

Instead, they find the Carolina Women’s Health Center, where Bakalova/Sandra Jessica Parker/Tutar informs a pastor, “I have a baby inside me and I want to take it out of me.”

He tries to talk her out of an abortion, even when Borat, her supposed father, confesses that he is the one “who put the baby in her.”

The attention that scene received, when a clip was released earlier this week, was quickly dwarfed by the attention given another scene — one which Giuliani has already sought to downplay.

In the Giuliani scene, Bakalova/Sandra Jessica Parker impersonates a fawning journalist who invites Giuliani to her hotel room. There, according to The Guardian: “Giuliani, 76, can be seen lying back on the bed, fiddling with his untucked shirt and reaching into his trousers. They are then interrupted by Borat, who runs in and says: ‘She’s 15. She’s too old for you.’”

The former Republican presidential candidate denied any improper conduct with Borat’s daughter.

“The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar,” he tweeted Wednesday as the story took hold, even at one point taking up the most prominent position on The Drudge Report.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, starring Sacha Baron Cohen as Borat Sagdiyev and Maria Bakalova as Sandra Jessica Parker Sagdiyev, premieres Friday on Amazon Prime.