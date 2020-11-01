Meet Maria Bakalova, the Actress Who Plays Borat’s Daughter

Maria Bakalova, the actress who plays Borat’s daughter in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, is an award-winning 24-year-old whose Instagram account shares everything from photos with her dog to poolside swimsuit pictures to messages of support for Black Lives Matter. “You picked the wrong generation to fuck with,” says one of the images.

The people she encountered making Borat Subsequent Moviefilm might agree.

Bakalova joins Sacha Baron Cohen as the focus of the film, and has gained the most attention for two scenes from the Borat: A prank on a South Carolina anti-abortion clinic, and an awkward hotel rendezvous with Rudy Giuliani.

The Bulgarian actress said in a Good Morning America interview that she got the role after self-taping her first audition, then continuing through further rounds. From the start, she said, Cohen wanted to see how well she could interact with unsuspecting people who thought her and Cohen’s characters were real.

“We started with self-tape. It was an open call. I sent another one and then I went to London, England a few times and we even started with real people in the first audition. It was crazy,” she said. “The most important part was that people would believe in me — that I’m real.”

Cohen said the Borat team interviewed 600 women from all over the world to fill the role, and that Bakalova had barely left Bulgaria before traveling with him to the United States to interact with unsuspecting Americans. “She’s hilarious, she’s one of the most courageous actors in history. If she doesn’t get nominated for an Oscar, that’s a travesty,” he told GMA. “And she has the capacity to deliver a scene and make you cry, which is what finally got her the part.”

So who is the actress who apparently fooled both a Christian pastor and the former New York City mayor (who also happens to be the president’s lawyer)?

The first thing to know is that the Borat’s daughter actress she is not Irina Novak. Irina Novak was the name initially listed on IMDb as playing Borat’s daughter, Tutar, aka Sandra Jessica Parker. In the film, she travels from Kazakhstan with Borat to the United States in hopes of currying favor with the Trump Administration.

Cohen has happily shared the spotlight before — he was joined in the first Borat by the naysaying producer Azamat (Ken Davitian, who later became a Los Angeles restaurateur) and in Bruno by his assistant’s assistant, Lutz Schulz (Swedish actor Gustaf Hammarsten).

But neither drew as much attention as Bakalova. She was, in keeping with Cohen’s modus operandi, largely unknown in the United States prior to her work alongside Cohen. Their comedic objective was to behave so guilelessly that Americans let down their guard enough to reveal their own worst selves.

Bakalova has a very respectable list of acting credits abroad, including filmmaker Val Todorov’s Trangression, in which an 18-year-old is convinced to disclose a wild sexual experience with an older rocker. She won best actress at Toronto’s AltFF Alternative Film Festival for the role.

“Maria Bakalova’s role as Yana in the 2018 Bulgarian film Transgression was memorable to me personally as she brought passion and displayed mastery over a broad range of emotions,” festival director Jenell Diegor, one of the judges, told MovieMaker. “We are very happy that more people will now get a chance to see her perform in the new Borat film!”

Todorov told MovieMaker that he has changed the tagline of Transgression (available here) to note that Bakalova is now starring in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

“I discovered Maria in 2016 when we auditioned for the lead in the movie,” he said in an email. “From the first moment she struck me as fearless, talented and very versatile. This was her film debut and her only leading role. Like in Borat, we did a mixture of scripted scenes with improvised ones often in an environment with people who didn’t even know we were shooting a movie.”

One conceit of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, now streaming on Amazon Prime, is that the imbecilic journalist is now so famous from the original 2006 film Borat that he needs to wear disguises.

At one point, Borat, bearded and in denim, feeds his daughter a cupcake with a baby figurine on top. She accidentally swallows the plastic baby, and they seek out medical help.

Instead, they find the Carolina Women’s Health Center, where Bakalova/Sandra Jessica Parker/Tutar informs a pastor, “I have a baby inside me and I want to take it out of me.”

He tries to talk her out of an abortion, even when Borat, her supposed father, confesses that he is the one “who put the baby in her.”

The attention that scene received, when a clip was first released, was quickly dwarfed by the attention given to another scene — one which Giuliani has already sought to downplay.

In the Giuliani scene, Bakalova/Sandra Jessica Parker impersonates a fawning journalist who invites Giuliani to her hotel room. There, according to The Guardian: “Giuliani, 76, can be seen lying back on the bed, fiddling with his untucked shirt and reaching into his trousers. They are then interrupted by Borat, who runs in and says: ‘She’s 15. She’s too old for you.’”

Bakalova said in her Good Morning America interview that she never felt unsafe with Giuliani — because Cohen was hiding nearby.

The former Republican presidential candidate denied any improper conduct with Borat’s daughter.

“The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar,” he tweeted Wednesday as the story took hold, even at one point taking up the most prominent position on The Drudge Report.

Even the president has weighed in on the awkwardness surrounding his personal attorney, calling Cohen a “creep.”

He has nothing bad to say about Maria Bakalova.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, starring Sacha Baron Cohen as Borat Sagdiyev and Maria Bakalova as Sandra Jessica Parker Sagdiyev, is now streaming on Amazon Prime. This story was originally published Oct. 22, and has been updated since with the Good Morning America interview and other details.