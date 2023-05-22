Under the artistic direction of Raúl Asensio Diez, renowned journalist and published author, the Climax Festival Internacional de Cinema Independiente will showcase a collection of global films that share an exploration of resilience in various forms.

The festival begins with the Resilience in Adversity block, featuring Chuck Johnson’s “Almost There,” a riveting narrative echoing Eisenstein, Murnau, Kurosawa, and Tarkovsky’s profound existential cinema, Vivian Ip’s “An Island Drifts,” which mirrors the bleak societal critique of Kafka and Fassbinder, and Valeriy Pereverzev’s “Barbara,” a social drama exploring societal norms with a Loach and Trier inspired audacity. Also, “CANCER/EVOLUTION Episode 1: The Dustbin of History,” a thought-provoking exploration reshaping our understanding of cancer. In addition, Corey Boynton’s student project “Newt at the Museum,” showcasing the limitless potential of animation that blends Miyazaki’s whimsy with Spielberg-like storytelling.

The Society and the Individual block includes the multi-award-winning Tom Salvaggio’s “Bellingham’s Belief,” a visually entrancing exploration of societal paranoia. It sits alongside Anaya Kunst’s serene blend of music and motion in “Breath,” Adam Jay Crawford’s social realist short “Colosseum,” and Rupert Charmak’s debut “Dark Justice,” a daring exploration of societal taboos. Sean Hynes’s debut screenplay, ‘Love. Without a Trace’, also finds its place in this block, delivering a thrilling narrative with Hitchcock-like suspense. Nikita Liu’s “The Spectators” complements this block, being a silent film that combines nostalgia with modern themes of fear and ego, marking it as a remarkable beacon of contemporary silent cinema.

The Transformation and Resilience block features Renpei Geng’s “Dark Swan Lake,” a testament to resilience and transformation, Vincent Tissier’s “Hollywood Nightmare,” a descent into the shadows of fame, and Andrew Boomer’s chilling exploration of loss and faith in “Kin of Sin.” Also, Nicholas Winter’s ‘The Treehouse’, a chilling exploration of childhood memory and Bilal Hussain’s ‘The Wheelchair and The Trap’, a visceral tale of resilience and betrayal. This block also proudly features ‘Wives of the Skies’ which masterfully blends mid-century aesthetics with a powerfully defiant narrative, exploring the complex intersection of femininity and the male gaze within the societal constraints of the 1960s.

Explorations of Grief presents Michael Lena’s “Lemonade,” a poignant study of the human condition, Lauren Klocker and Tahnee Nordegg’s Hitchcockian exploration “Les Clefs,” and Jai Santiago’s empathetic exploration of mental illness in “Losing Eric.” This block also features Grayhawk David Gibney’s ‘Transcendent Soul’, a symphony of hope and grief and Craig Bettendorf’s ‘Treading Yesterday’, a poignant journey through queer history.

The Surreal Spectacles block, featuring Eddy Falconer’s animated short “Mood Circus,” reminiscent of Jan Švankmajer and German Expressionism, Danny Phillips’ “No Turning Back,” a sobering reflection on the emotional price of interplanetary travel, and Jean-Charles Charavin’s music video “NTO – Invisible,” akin to Dune and the X-Men universe, promises to stir the imagination. Also, Gabriele Tacchi’s ‘When Buying a Fine Murder’, a thrilling exploration of identity and mortality.

Resonating Journeys showcases Alex Lee Siu’s “Out of the Blue,” Lydur Arnason’s “RAMONA,” Ariana Berenson’s “Reading & Other Vices,” Antaine Furlong’s “Rising Wolf,” and Bischof’s “Servus Karl,” all films that embark on extraordinary quests of self-discovery while exploring themes of destiny, identity, and societal critique.

The final block, Narratives of Empathy, presents Ronald Keith Salmon’s “Something About Sea Lions,” Elvira Kalnik’s “Star Dance,” Jesse Dorian’s “SVEN,” Shane P. Crosland’s “The Chieftain Of The Pudding Race,” Brett Newton’s “The Mask I Wear,” and Peter Boiadzhieff’s “The Reporter from Chattanooga with Love.” These films dive deep into the human condition, offering unique perspectives on life’s interconnectedness, the transformative power of dance, societal anxieties, cultural fusion, identity, and the universality of storytelling.

For more information, please visit the Climax Festival Internacional de Cinema Independiente at climaxfilmfest.com.