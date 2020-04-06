Louisiana Film Prize Launches PrizeCast to Stay Connected

The Louisiana Film Prize Foundation, which hands out a $50,000 prize to a rising filmmaker almost every year, is staying in touch with filmmakers during the COVID-19 quarantine through its brand-new video series, PrizeCast.

Every weekday, the foundation will air a new episode on its Facebook page and YouTube channel at noon CT. The episodes feature the Prize Foundation’s filmmakers, chefs, mentor judges and musicians, as well as special guests. Here’s the pilot:

The episodes are hosted by the good people you see above (clockwise from left): Melissa Brannan, Gregory Kallenberg, Colby Doler, Chris Lyon, Kris Holland and Steven Knight. The pilot above features a fun discussion of quarantine cocktails, as well as how introverts and extroverts are handling our current situation.

As the foundation’s website explains, “The Louisiana Film Prize is a short narrative film contest with one rule: You have to shoot your film in the Northwest Louisiana area. That’s it.”

The winning film typically receives $50,000, but this year, due to the economic troubles brought about by COVID-19, it will be $25,000.

“These are crazy, crazy times, so thought we’d try to brighten everyone’s day with PrizeCast which, hopefully, puts Shreveport and all the good that’s been created here under a bright spotlight,” said Kallenberg, executive director of the Prize Foundation. “Our hope is that PrizeCast will do its part to help entertain folks a little as we go through this health crisis and, hopefully, get Prize Nation into the right mindset for when we are able to celebrate together again.”

If you want to compete for this year’s prize, rough-cut entries this year are due by 11:59 p.m. CT on August 11, 2020. The top 20 competitors will be announced Aug. 28, final cuts and promotional materials are due by Sept. 11, and the Prize Fest will be held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4.

The Film Prize Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2012, which supports the Louisiana Film Prize, Louisiana Music Prize, Film Prize Jr., Louisiana Food Prize, Louisiana Startup Prize, Louisiana Fashion Prize, and Louisiana Comedy Prize. It aims to educate, energize, and incentivize northwest Louisiana creative community, drawing in filmmakers, chefs, entrepreneurs, musicians, designers, and performers from across the world to Shreveport and northwest Louisiana.