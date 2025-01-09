There are several ways you can contribute to help those struggling because of the Los Angeles fires — including people who have been evacuated, and firefighters and other first responders.

Five separate fires around the city have claimed five lives and forced 100,000 to flee their homes. At least 1,000 structures have been lost in the biggest blaze, the Palisades Fire. The situation is quickly changing.

Below are several groups raising money with the goal of reducing the harm of the fires, and links to where you can give. All are charitable organizations under Internal Revenue Code Section 501(c)(3) and have received four stars — the highest rating — from the charity assessment organization Charity Navigator.

Ways to Help Los Angeles Fire Victims

The Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation: “The LAFD Foundation is actively seeking funds to equip our LAFD members battling wildfires with equipment and supplies,” the 501(c)(3) explains on its website. It is seeking donations for emergency fire shelters that protect firefighters overrun by flames, as well as hydration backpacks and wildland brush tools, among other necessities. You can donate here.

If you’re wondering why these lifesaving supplies aren’t covered by taxpayer dollars, the group explains on its website: “97% of the city’s fire budget is allocated towards personnel costs, leaving just 3% to cover all other life-safety costs. The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Foundation is the official nonprofit arm of the Los Angeles City Fire Department. The Foundation was established in 2010 to bridge critical funding gaps for essential tools, equipment, and programs. The LAFD Foundation channels donations from private, corporate, and community partners into tangible resources to help firefighters protect the people of Los Angeles.”

The California Fire Foundation “provides emotional and financial assistance to families of fallen firefighters, firefighters and the communities they protect,” according to its website, while also providing “immediate, short-term relief to survivors of fire or other natural disaster throughout California.” Among other services, the California Fire Foundation and firefighters throughout the state “distribute gift cards in the amount of $250 to eligible survivors of fire or other natural disaster, so they may purchase basic necessities such as medicine, food or clothing.” You can donate here.

Among its other efforts, the American Red Cross has opened an emergency shelter for those displaced by the Palisades fire. It is located at the Westwood Recreation Center (1350 S. Sepulveda, Los Angeles, 90025) and welcomes pets; large animals and livestock are welcome at Pierce College (6201 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills, CA 91371). You can donate to the Red Cross here.

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation has a Natural Disaster Relief Fund to “provide urgent temporary assistance to SAG-AFTRA members in the immediate aftermath of natural disasters declared by state or federal government authorities.” You can donate here.

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation also has a very helpful list of resources for people in need of help because of the fires.

World Central Kitchen, chef José Andrés’ food-relief nonprofit group, is in Los Angeles providing food and water for first responders and evacuees. You can donate here.

The United Way of Greater Los Angeles, another charitable group, “focuses on longer-term recovery efforts to support members of our community, and we are working with our community partners to assess the impact on the ground,” the group says on its website.

It asks for donations to its emergency Wildfire Response Fund, which includes “support for low-income individuals whose livelihood has been disrupted, people experiencing homelessness and those who provide services to support them, and disruptions to community organizations and small businesses.” You can donate to the United of Greater LA here.

We will update this list as we learn of more vetted, reputable organizations seeking donations to provide help for those affected by the Los Angeles fires.

Main image: LAFD Foundation.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.