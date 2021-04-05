Marvel Studios and Disney+ released the official trailer for the new Loki series on Monday, and people are absolutely losing it over Tom Hiddleston’s quirky new screen partner: Owen Wilson.

The “Wedding Crashers” star is a refreshing new addition to the MCU as Mobius M. Mobius, a Time Variance Authority executive whose job is basically to protect reality and the flow of time — which is where Loki and the tesseract come in.

What results is a hilarious buddy-cop dynamic tucked into a supervillain story, in which Mobius and Loki are constantly bickering and testing each other’s wits in the most adorably serious ways — and Twitter users are going bonkers for it.

“I’ve watched this four times and still haven’t fully processed Owen Wilson and Loki interacting,” wrote one Twitter user.

Someone else dredged up some footage of Hiddleston doing an impression of Wilson and joked, “If we don’t get Tom Hiddleston impersonating Owen Wilson as #Loki on the #Lokiseries then what is the point?”

Of course, no Owen Wilson moment would be complete without a few “Wow” memes.

This unexpected on-screen pairing has also already inspired its own fanbase of “shippers” — you know, internet slang for people who desperately wish that Mobius and Loki were in a relationship. (Did someone say OTP?) Anyway, insert Jim and Pam “Office” meme here. Who knows! Maybe one day it’ll become canon.

But for some, no matter how good or bad the pairing is, it’s a blessing in and of itself just to see these two actors on screen together.

As one user put it: “Loki could just be Owen Wilson and Tom Hiddleston talking for 40 mins and I would love it.”

See Twitter reactions below, and watch the trailer above.

I’ve watched this four times and still haven’t fully processed owen wilson and loki interacting https://t.co/mImEcLVVfa — alex (@nebulasloki) April 5, 2021

If we don't get Tom Hiddleston impersonating Owen Wilson as #Loki on the #Lokiseries then what is the point? pic.twitter.com/WMZoeARjSE — Stephanie (@blockbustergrrl) April 5, 2021

My reaction to the the new #Loki trailer and seeing Owen Wilson in it pic.twitter.com/INm5LHZsct — Ross Gardner (@Ross_Swim14) April 5, 2021

Me seeing Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson together on Loki. pic.twitter.com/Vw6J2bsQ19 — MisAnthroPony (@MisAnthro_Pony) April 5, 2021

Loki could just be Owen Wilson and Tom Hiddleston talking for 40 mins and I would love it — HK (@HKmatias) April 5, 2021

Loki premieres June 11 on Disney+. Main Image: Tom Hiddleston in Loki, courtesy of Disney+.