In need of a chuckle? These are the highest grossing comedies of the 2010s, from 2010 to 2019. We got our numbers from Box Office Mojo. To be clear, we’re just including live-action American comedies on this list, so there are no animated or international films on this list. We used total gross numbers at the worldwide box office to rank them.

Number 10: Neighbors (2014)

Credit: Zac Efron in Neighbors, Universal

Total Gross Worldwide: $270,665,134 This hilarious 2014 comedy stars Zac Efron as a frat brother whose fraternity moves into the house next door to a young couple with a baby played by Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne. At odds with each other, their attempts at friendship soon devolve into an all-out war as the Delta Psi Beta becomes hell-bent on throwing an incredible rager. This one got good reviews, scoring a 73% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes — and it obviously fared very well at the box office.

Number 9: Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)

Credit: Rebel Wilson in Pitch Perfect 2, Universal

Total Gross Worldwide: $287,144,079 Like many films on this list, Pitch Perfect 2 shows one of the reasons why Hollywood makes so many sequels — because they often do better than the originals at the box office. Catching up with the all-female a cappella group the Barden Bellas that made a splash in the first film, Pitch Perfect 2 brought in over $171 million more than Pitch Perfect. Music to film executives’ ears!

Number 8: Little Fockers (2010)

Credit: Robert De Niro in Little Fockers, Universal

Total Gross Worldwide: $310,650,585 Starring Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller as father and son-in-law, Little Fockers is the third and final installment in the Meet the Parents franchise following the first film and the second, Meet the Fockers. Just when it seems like Stiller’s character Greg Focker has finally earned a place in his father-in-law Jack’s “circle of trust” after 10 years of marriage to his daughter, things start to go awry and Greg must once again prove his ability to succeed him as the head of the family.

Number 7: Green Book (2018)

Credit: Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen in Green Book, Universal

Total Gross Worldwide: $321,752,656 Although Green Book got some flack over some people calling it a white savior movie when it came out, it still won the Oscar for Best Picture. Starring Mahershala Ali as pianist Don Shirley and Viggo Mortensen as his driver, Frank “Tony Lip” Vallelonga, it tells the story of the unlikely friendship they forge on the road. Say what you will about it, but clearly, audiences liked it judging by its box office numbers and 77% Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes score. It’s listed as a comedy/drama, but is it really more comedy than drama? Well, it’s by one of the Farrelly brothers — Peter Farrelly — so there’s that.

Number 6: 22 Jump Street (2014)

Credit: Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum in 22 Jump Street, Sony Pictures Releasing

Total Gross Worldwide: $331,333,876 Here’s another example of a sequel that grossed higher than the original. Coming out two years after 21 Jump Street, which itself was a remake of the Fox police drama series that aired from 1987 to 1991 starring Johnny Depp, 22 Jump Street grossed over $130 million more than its 2012 predecessor. Both star Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill as cops who go under cover as high school students.

Number 5: The Hangover Part III (2013)

Credit: Zach Galifianakis in The Hangover Part III, Warner Bros.

Total Gross Worldwide: $362,000,072 The Hangover Part III reunites cast members Zach Galifianakis, Bradley Cooper, and Ed Helms from the previous movies, all of which have been very popular. In this third installment of the franchise, Galifianakis’ character Alan goes off his meds, causing the other members of the Wolfpack to get roped back into more shenanigans in Las Vegas, where the first movie took place.

Number 4: Ted (2012)

Credit: Mark Wahlberg in Ted, Universal Pictures

Total Gross Worldwide: $549,368,315 Seth MacFarlane’s directorial debut, Ted, stars Mark Wahlberg opposite MacFarlane as the voice of a talking, sentient teddy bear named Ted. When Ted and John’s friendship comes between his relationship with his girlfriend Lori (Mila Kunis), things get tense between the two old friends — and a series of events unfold that test their friendship. This beloved comedy also got a sequel, 2015’s Ted 2, but unlike some of the others on this list, it didn’t do nearly as well as the original at the box office, doing about $330 million less than its predecessor. So far, there has not been a Ted 3, but there is a Ted prequel series that came out this year on Peacock.

Number 3: Men in Black 3 (2012)

Credit: Will Smith in Men in Black 3, Sony Pictures Releasing

Total Gross Worldwide: $654,213,485 The third on our list of highest grossing comedies of the 2010s The third installment of the delightful Men in Black franchise features Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones once again in the roles of Agent J and Agent K. They work for a super-secret government agency that regulates aliens on earth. This time, J has to go back in time to 1969 to stop alien criminal Boris the Animal (Jemaine Clement) from murdering K.

Number 2: Deadpool (2016)

Credit: A still from Deadpool, 20th Century Fox

Total Gross Worldwide: $782,837,347 The first Deadpool, the sassy antihero played by Ryan Reynolds, did incredibly well at the box office. So well, in fact, that it’s the second highest grossing comedy of the 2010s — outdone only by its sequel, Deadpool 2. The character is based on the Marvel comics villain, also known as Wade Wilson. He’s a mercenary who has superhuman healing abilities, and he’s known for his witty banter and breaking the fourth wall.

Number 1: Deadpool 2 (2018)

Credit: Deadpool 2, 20th Century Fox

Total Gross Worldwide: $785,896,632 Topping out our list of the highest grossing comedies of the 2010s is Deadpool 2, also starring Ryan Reynolds as the title character. It edged out its predecessor by only about $3 million, but still makes it to the top of the list. In the second installment of the Deadpool franchise — or technically the 11th X Men movie — things get really dark when one of Wade’s targets kills his girlfriend, Vanessa. Unable to kill himself due to his healing abilities, Deadpool is forced to go on, deciding to join the X Men. This movie was so successful, it paved the way for this year’s Deadpool & Wolverine.

Liked This List of 10 Highest Grossing Comedies of the 2010s?

Credit: Johnny Depp as Whitey Bulger in Black Mass, Warner Bros.