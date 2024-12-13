Need something to laugh at? These are the highest grossing comedies of the 2020s, from the start of the decade until now.

Number 10 — A Man Called Otto (2022)

Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing

Total Gross Worldwide: $113,359,851 (The source for all box office numbers in this story is BoxOfficeMojo.com.) Coming in at 10th on our list is this comedy drama starring Tom Hanks as a curmudgeonly old gentleman who plans to kill himself after losing his wife. But then, the arrival of a new family next door brings him out of his depression. A Man Called Ove is a remake of the 2015 Swedish film A Man Called Ove, which was adapted from the 2012 novel of the same name by Fredrik Backman.

Number 9 — Haunted Mansion (2023)

Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Total Gross Worldwide: $117,449,790 Remakes of popular films tend to guarantee a certain amount of box office success, and the 2023 remake of Disney’s 2003 film The Haunted Mansion is no exception. The original starred Eddie Murphy as a workaholic real estate agent who ends up at a haunted mansion he’s been asked to sell while trying to take his family on vacation. The remake takes a different spin on the beloved film, starring LaKeith Stanfield as a widowed astrophysicist who comes across a mansion haunted once again by the Gracey family. The rest of the ensemble cast includes Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Danny DeVito, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jared Leto, Winona Ryder and Hasan Minhaj.

Number 8: Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021)

Credit: Warner Bros.

Total Gross Worldwide: $163,692,228 Space Jam: A New Legacy is the sequel to the beloved 1996 comedy Space Jam. Both are a mix of live action and animation, with Looney Toons characters appearing alongside athletes. The first Space Jam starred basketball legend Michael Jordan, while the sequel stars fellow professional basketball player Lebron James.

Number 7: IF (2024)

Credit: Paramount Pictures

Total Gross Worldwide: $190,309,707 One of only two original movies that are not sequels or remakes on this list is John Krasinksi’s IF. Starring Cailey Fleming as a girl who can see imaginary friends and Ryan Reynolds her neighbor who shares the same ability, this film is also a mixture of live action and animation. Krasinski, of The Office and A Quiet Place fame, wrote, produced, and directed the film.

Number 6: Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024)

Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing

Total Gross Worldwide: $201,856,657 The fifth film in the Ghostbusters franchise, Frozen Empire is a sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, finding the main characters trying to save the world from a death-chilling god in who is building an army. The movie stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Celeste O’Connor, and Logan Kim from Afterlife as well as original Ghostbusters stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, and William Atherton reprising their characters from the earlier films. Other cast includes Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Emily Alyn Lind, and James Acaster.

Number 5: Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021)

Credit: Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Sony Pictures Releasing

Total Gross Worldwide: $204,334,455 The fourth installment in the Ghostbusters franchise is Afterlife, following Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbusters II (1989). The film takes place 32 years after Ghostbusters II, following a single mother and her kids who move to a farm in Oklahoma. Stars include Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, and Sigourney Weaver.

Number 4: Cruella (2021)

Credit: Emma Stone in Cruella, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Total Gross Worldwide: $233,503,234 A spinoff from the 1961 animated movie 101 Dalmatians and following the 1996 live-action remake, Cruella stars Emma Stone as the beloved villain Cruella de Vil. Telling the character’s backstory of how she came to rose to success in the fashion world and why she has such a mean streak. If she doesn’t scare you, no evil thing will!

Number 3: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024)

Credit: Michael Keaton in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Warner Bros.

Total Gross Worldwide: $373,332,898 Another sequel on our list is this year’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Michael Keaton returns to the role of Beetlejuice, the demon ghost who is summoned by repeating his name three times. Also returning is Winona Ryder as Lydia, the girl Beetlejuice tried to take as his bride in the original 1988 film, and Catherine O’Hara. New cast members include Jenna Ortega as Lydia’s daughter and Danny DeVito.

Number 2: Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

Credit: Deadpool & Wolverine, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Total Gross Worldwide: $1,321,225,740 A sequel to the previous Deadpool films, Deadpool & Wolverine features Ryan Reynolds’ beloved sassy mercenary teaming up with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine character from the X Men. Together, they try to save the world, of course, after the Time Variance Authority calls on Deadpool to protect the multiverse.

Number 1: Barbie (2023)

Credit: Barbie, Warner Bros.

Total Gross Worldwide: $1,445,638,421 This is the only other original film on the list besides IF, although of course the character of Barbie has existed since the 1950s. But we’re considering this an original because the plot of Greta Gerwig’s film is so new and creative that it can’t really be compared to any previous films that used Mattel’s beloved doll. Following Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, it dives into the complex politics of Barbie Land as the dolls enter the Real World for the first time.

Liked This List of 10 Highest Grossing Comedies of the 2020s?

Credit: 20th Century Studios