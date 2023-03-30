Jonathan Majors’ lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, has released text messages that she says prove the innocence of the Creed III actor and the unnamed woman police have charged him with assaulting.

The texts, which do not identify the woman and have not been independently verified, seem to show the woman denying that Majors attacked her and expressing her hope that the charges him — including assault and aggravated harassment — will be dropped.

“I reiterated how this was not an attack,” reads one of the texts that Chaudhry released to MovieMaker and other outlets. The woman’s name and number have been redacted to protect her privacy.

“Mr. Majors completely denies assaulting the woman,” Chaudhry said in a statement.

The author of the texts and Chaudhry both also said that it was Majors who called 911 last Saturday night.

“Around 11 a.m. on March 25, 2023, Jonathan Majors called 911 out of concern for the woman’s mental health. The police arrived with the paramedics, as is standard procedure, and arrested Mr. Majors due to an NYPD protocol requiring arrest in certain circumstances.

“On that same day, only 7 and 9 hours later, the woman sent text messages to Mr. Majors admitting that she was the one who used physical force against him. She also disavowed any allegations that he had done anything to her and confirmed that Mr. Majors called 911 because of her mental condition.”

The texts from the woman seem to express regret that Majors was charged at all.

The Texts Released by Jonathan Majors’ Attorney

“Please let me know you’re okay when you get this. They assured me that you won’t be charged. They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight. I’m so angry that they did,” one text reads.

“And I’m sorry you’re in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone. I only just got out of hospital. Just call me when you’re out. I love you,” the text continues.

A few hours later, according to the screenshotted texts, the woman wrote:

“They just called again to check on me and I reiterated how this was not an attack and they do not have my blessing on any charges being placed. I read the paper they gave me about strangulation and I said point blank this did not occur and should be removed immediately.

“The judge is definitely going to be told this. She ensured this to me. I know you have the best team and there’s nothing to worry about I just want you to know that I’m doing all I can my end. I also said to tell the judge to know that the origin of the call was to do with me collapsing and passing out and your worry as my partner due to our communication prior. Out of care.

“She promised all will be relayed.”

Also Read: Jonathan Majors Charged With Assault and Aggravated Harassment After Arrest

Police arrested the 33-year-old Ant-Man and the Wasp actor during a “domestic dispute” with an unnamed woman on Saturday, according to Variety, which adds that he has been charged with “several counts of assault in the third degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and one count harassment in the second degree.”

According to the criminal complaint, the woman was struck “about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear,” Variety noted, and Majors was also accused of putting “his hand on her neck, causing bruising and substantial pain.”

Chaudhry has previously said that she believes Majors is innocent.

“This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations,” Chaudhry said earlier this week, according to CBS.

“All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever.”

Main Image: London, United Kingdom – February 16, 2023: Jonathan Majors attends the Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania UK Gala Screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo in London, England. Credit: Shutterstock