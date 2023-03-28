Jonathan Majors was charged with assault and aggravated harassment on Sunday following his arrest the previous day in New York City.

Police arrested the 33-year-old Magazine Dreams actor during a “domestic dispute” with an unnamed woman on Saturday, according to Variety, which adds that he has been charged with “several counts of assault in the third degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and one count harassment in the second degree.”

More details about what Jonathan Majors is accused of

According to the criminal complaint, the woman was struck “about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear,” Variety noted, and Majors was also accused of putting “his hand on her neck, causing bruising and substantial pain.”

Majors’ criminal defense lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, maintains that he is innocent of the accusations and expects the charges to be dropped.

“This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations,” Chaudhry said, according to CBS. “All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever.”

Majors has been released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to return to court on May 8, CBS added. The woman was granted a limited order of protection.

Variety also notes that Majors’ publicist told them in a statement that the Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor “has done nothing wrong” and that “we look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

Main Image: London, United Kingdom – February 16, 2023: Jonathan Majors attend the “Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania” UK Gala Screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo in London, England. Courtesy of Shutterstock.