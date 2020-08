The Fantasia International Film Festival has announced its lineup for the 24th edition of the event, which will be held on Aug. 20 to Sept. 2 and will include a masterclass with filmmaker John Carpenter, who will also receive a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The masterclass is expected to touch on Carpenter’s breathtaking career as the director of films including Halloween, The Thing, Escape From New York, They Live, and more.

The festival lineup boasts 100 feature films and 200 shorts, including the world premiere of Night Shifts, which will be actor Finn Wolfhard’s directorial debut. Other highlights include Vincent Paronnaud’s Hunted (world premiere), Johnnie To’s Chasing Dream, Jorge Michel Grau’s Perdida (international premiere), Busan’s New Currents Award winner Rom, SXSW-selected MaryGoRound, and the Canadian premiere of You Cannot Kill David Arquette.

The fest will open with Neil Marshall’s horror The Reckoning and he close with Kiel McNaughton’s indigenous action-comedy The Legend of Baron To’a, and panels will include conversations with Mike Flanagan, Mick Garris, Simon Barrett, and Dennison Ramalho (Nightshifter).

