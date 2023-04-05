Jeremy Renner wasn’t sure he was going to recover from the injuries he suffered in a devastating snow plow accident on New Year’s Day. So, fearing the worst, he wrote a goodbye note to his family while in the hospital.

Renner teared up as he revealed this newest bit of information about his accident in a new teaser clip for his ABC News interview with Diane Sawyer.

This full special will air on Thursday, April 6 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC and will stream the next day on Hulu.

Here’s what Jeremy Renner says in the new clip

“I’m writing down notes in my phone, last words to my family,” Renner says in the teaser clip tweeted by Good Morning America on Wednesday. Watch the clip below.

Renner was trying to save his nephew, Alex, from being hit by the snowplow as it ran off its track on Jan 1., but the snowplow ultimately ran Renner over, sustaining life-threatening injuries including blunt trauma to the chest. He had been helping his nephew pull his truck out of the snow.

The accident was caused by a problem with the snowcat’s emergency brake, according to an incident report obtained by CNN.

“If I was there on my own, that would have been a horrible way to die. And surely I would have,” Renner says in the new clip. “But I wasn’t alone. I was with my nephew, sweet Alex. And the rest of the cavalry came.”

Renner has since done a lot of recovering from the injuries, including physical therapy, which was shown in the trailer for the Diane Sawyer interview. In that original trailer, Renner also revealed that he was awake for the entire ordeal.

Tune in tomorrow night to hear the whole story from Renner’s point of view.

Main Image: Jeremy Renner at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Arrival’ held at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood, USA on November 6, 2016. Courtesy of Shutterstock.