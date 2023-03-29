Jeremy Renner looks back on the horrifying details of his near-fatal snow plow accident in the trailer for a new ABC News interview with Diane Sawyer, the actor’s first TV interview since the incident took place in January.

Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph will air on ABC on April 6 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC and will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.

Jeremy Renner looks back on the accident

In the trailer for the special, Renner tells Sawyer that he felt all the pain the moment the snow plow ran him over: “I was awake through every moment.”

Renner had been helping his nephew pull his truck out of the snow when the incident occurred, according to the incident report obtained by CNN via a public records request. The Hawkeye actor was trying to prevent a snowcat vehicle from sliding off its track and hitting his nephew when Renner was run over by the heavy machinery, causing him to sustain blunt chest trauma and other orthopedic injuries.

“I see him in a pool of blood coming from his head,” Renner’s nephew told Sawyer in the trailer for the ABC special. “I ran up to him. I didn’t think he was alive.”

Renner can be heard moaning in pain in real footage taken at the time of the incident, along with the sounds of people around him encouraging him to “keep fighting.”

Sawyer also reads out a long list of Renner’s injuries: “Eight ribs broken in 14 places. Right knee, right ankle broken, left leg tibia broken, left ankle broken, right clavicle broken, right shoulder broken. Face, eye socket, jaw, mandible broken. Lung collapsed. Pierced from the rib bone, your liver — which sounds terrifying,” she says.

The special also includes footage from Renner’s recovery process.

“I chose to survive. That’s not gonna kill me, no way,” he says. “I’ve lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I’ve been refueled and refilled with love and titanium,” he says in the trailer.

“When you look in the mirror, do you see a new face?” Sawyer asks.

“No, I see a lucky man,” Renner says.

Watch the full trailer for the ABC special above.

Main Image: Jeremy Renner in Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph. Photo credit: ABC News