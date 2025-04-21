There is no denying that Jackie Chan is an exceptionally talented actor. A native of Hong Kong, Chan began performing at the age of five, and he’s still going strong more than six decades later. While he’s known for a few notable roles, he’s often demonstrated his range and versatility as a performer while appearing in more than 150 films. It would be next to impossible to encapsulate such a brilliant career with a handful of movies. However, there are definitely a handful of movies in which Chan’s performance and the character he played stood out. Here are five movies that showcase Chan’s best work.

Rumble in the Bronx

Rumble in the Bronx marked Chan’s breakthrough in the United States, introducing him to millions of new fans across the Western world. The film’s high-energy action sequences and the dynamic interactions between Chan’s character, Ma Hon Keung, and a menacing street gang quickly earned it cult status. It’s even more impressive when you think about the movie making its debut in Hong Kong. What set Rumble in the Bronx apart was how it allowed Chan to showcase his combat skills in inventive ways. Rather than relying solely on traditional martial arts, he brought creativity to the fight scenes, using everything from a pinball machine to his own jacket as weapons. Needless to say, that left a lasting impression on audiences.

Thunderbolt

Chan’s stuntwork in Thunderbolt was among the best he’s ever done. His character is a race car driver, allowing him to showcase his abilities behind the wheel. Keep in mind that this was long before the Fast and the Furious franchise, so Thunderbolt was a little ahead of its time. Of course, the highlight of the movie was a fight scene with Chan and his adversary surrounded by slot machines. Such a scene made much more sense at the time than it might to audiences who watch Thunderbolt today. Nowadays, physical casinos have become something of an afterthought compared to online casinos. These platforms can offer a vast selection of casino games that go beyond the countless slot machines during Chan’s fight scene in Thunderbolt.

Shinjuku Incident

While not every Chan film features his signature martial arts sequences, his role as Steelhead in Shinjuku Incident is a powerful departure from the norm. In this gritty crime drama, Chan delivers a raw, emotionally charged performance as an immigrant mechanic caught in a web of survival and moral compromise. Stripping away the physical comedy and action-hero persona he’s long been known for, Chan embraces a darker, more nuanced character, showcasing his dramatic range. Shinjuku Incident stands as one of the strongest examples of his versatility, with particular praise given to the film’s haunting, emotionally complex ending, which is bound to stay with you long after the credits roll.

Shanghai Noon

While staying true to his martial arts roots, Shanghai Noon marked a fresh direction for Chan. He ventured into the Western action-comedy genre, starring alongside Owen Wilson. Though the film still featured his signature martial arts sequences, the spotlight shifted toward the classic buddy-cop dynamic, driven by the hilarious frenemy relationship between Chan’s character, Chon, and Wilson’s Roy. By this point in his career, Chan had already become a global star, making Shanghai Noon an ideal opportunity for him to start experimenting and taking creative risks with his roles. That risk definitely paid off because this remains among Chan’s most memorable roles.

The Karate Kid

In 2010, Chan took on the role of Mr. Han in the remake of The Karate Kid. It was a modern reimagining of the iconic Mr. Miyagi character. Given Chan’s status as a global symbol of martial arts in mainstream media, it was a natural fit for him to play the wise kung fu mentor guiding Jaden Smith’s character, Dre. While the film drew clear inspiration from the 1984 original, Chan brought a distinct edge to his version of the mentor. He was more stoic and blunt while being less humorous. Though the 2010 remake didn’t quite capture the emotional resonance of the original, Chan delivered a compelling and grounded performance. Despite the film’s title, Chan appears in only one fight scene, offering a rare moment where he steps back to let another martial artist take center stage. Perhaps that’s why this role still resonates more than a decade later.