The International Screenwriters’ Association is trying to help student filmmaker break into the industry with its new ISA Student Fellowship, a free-to-enter program designed to help connect rising screenwriters with industry professionals who can champion their work.

The ISA Student Fellowship will provide up to three fellows with $1,000 in ISA platform credits, consideration for ISA’s Development Slate, featured articles in Creative Screenwriting Magazine and Film Inquiry, and meetings with ISA development executives. The development slate shares scripts with Netflix, Disney+, Amazon/MGM, HBO Max, CAA, ICM, and other ISA industry partners.

The Top 50 finalists will receive a three-month ISAConnect membership.

ISA notes that past ISA Fellows have signed with CAA, Paradigm, and ICM, landed management deals, and gotten their scripts optioned.

The fellowship is open to all students 18 and over, working on any format — including features, pilots, web series, and shorts — and all genres. It is open to students in traditional universities, online programs and community colleges, and to both domestic and international students.

The final deadline to apply is December 18, the top 50 will be announced January 15, and the Student Fellows will be announced February 11.

Applications are now open at networkisa.org/competitions/view/isa-student-fellowship.