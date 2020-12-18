International Screenwriters’ Association Releases Top 25 Screenwriters to Watch in 2021

The International Screenwriters’ Association has released its list of the Top 25 Screenwriters To Watch In 2021 — “with the goal of elevating the careers of many diverse voices,” ISA said.

“We couldn’t be happier with our Top 25 Screenwriters to Watch in 2021 list; this group of incredibly talented writers have clear points of view on the world we live in. We cannot wait to see their careers flourish and to support them as they do,” said Felicity Wren, director of development for ISA.

The writers are Aiko Hilkinger, Beth Hanna, Crystal Lynn Harris, Danielle Nicki, Desa Larkin-Boutte, Jeremy Dehn, Johnny Gilligan, Jordan Trippeer, Kevin Bachar, Kimberly Truong, Larry E. Coleman, Lisa Jay, M. Rowan Meyer, Marshall Gillson, Meg Swertlow, Melody Cooper, Michael V. Lipoma, Michael Graf, Oliver Warren, Paige Elizabeth VanTassell, Rachel Leyco, Rachel Thomas-Medwid, Richard Giarraffa, Sonali Mehta, and Xavier Burgin.

Some are repped at agencies such as CAA and Citizen Skull Management, and others are seeking representation. Several were discovered through the ISAConnect Membership, ISA sponsored competitions, or the ISA Fast Track Fellowship, which has an applicant pool of more than 3,000 entries.

“Whether an emerging talent or seasoned pro, our focus is to provide writers with the tools to elevate their craft, career and connections while establishing a solid relationship to the film community,” ISA said in a release, pointing to its website for “writing gigs, classes, podcasts, industry pro tips, production resources and more.”

The ISA’s Development Slate, which includes 165 writers, has led to meetings with top agents and producers and major production deals, ISA said. Supporters include Pen Densham (Backdraft, Robin Hood Prince of Thieves) and James V. Hart (Contact, Hook, Bram Stroker’s Dracula).