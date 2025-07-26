Sam Davis’ “The Singers,” Maja K Mikkelsen’s “The Last Observers” and Giovanna Ferrari’s “Éiru” earned Oscar qualification Saturday by winning the top prizes at the Indy Shorts International Film Festivals Awards handed out in Indianapolis.

The festival handed out over $35,000 to 14 winners at a fast-moving, inspirational breakfast event at Indianapolis’ VisionLoft Mass Ave. It included a construction theme — including safety jackets and LEGO construction projects — inspired by the festival’s sponsor, F.A. Wilhelm Construction Co.

The event, hosted by Indy Shorts Artistic Director Greg Sorvig, also featured the awarding of the festival’s Pioneering Spirit Award to Doug Blush, the award-winning director, producer, editor, writer and cinematographer whose more than 200 credits include the Academy Award-winning documentaries “The Elephant Whisperers” (2023), “Period. End of Sentence” (2019), Icarus (2018), and 20 Feet from Stardom (2013).

Doug Blush – Credit: Indy Shorts

The 8th edition of Indy Shorts — one of MovieMaker‘s 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee and 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World — included 253 short films and 280 filmmakers who gathered for screenings at Living Room Theaters and Newfields.

“The Singers,” which won in the Narrative Short category, is an adaptation of a 19th century short story written by Ivan Turgenev, and tells the story of everyman bar patrons holding an impromptu sing-off. It was directed by Sam Davis, cinematographer of “Period. End of Sentence,” which won the 2019 Oscar for Best Documentary — Short Subject.

“The Last Observers,” which won in the Documentary Shorts category, was made by director by Maja K Mikkelsen about her parents, a Swedish couple who have found happiness by spending their lives as weather observers at an isolated station where they became intimately attuned to the natural world.

“Éiru,” winner in the Animated Short category, has a similar appreciation for the environment. It tells a story of a child trying to bring back the water for her village. Director Giovanna Ferrariir, an Italian filmmaker living in Ireland, says she has noticed that children are able to transcend their differences for the greater good — including protecting resources.

“Kids care about that much more than they care about, ‘Oh, my neighbor doesn’t speak the same language as me,'” she said in her acceptance speech.

All of the award-winning films are available to watch in two virtual programs, Award Winners 1 and Award Winners 2.

The full list of the 2025 Indy Shorts International Film Festival Award Winners is below, accopanied by festival-provided summaries and jury statements. The list of jurors follows the list of winners.

Indy Shorts International Film Festival Award Winners 2025

“The Singer” – Credit: Indy Shorts

ACADEMY AWARD® QUALIFIED | Narrative Short

Narrative Grand Prize | $5,000

“The Singers” by Sam Davis (United States)

A short film adaptation of a 19th century short story written by Ivan Turgenev, in which a lowly pub full of downtrodden patrons connect unexpectedly through an impromptu sing-off.

Jury statement: Set in a dark, smokey bar, this year’s winner speaks to anyone who wishes they had a few more bucks in their pocket and a little more luck on their side. As these tired, older men sing and compete for a six pack of beer and cash prize, the director doesn’t shy away from the wrinkles on their faces or the stale beer on their breath. We imagine what it would be like to saddle up to the bar, order a drink, and maybe have the courage to sing in front of strangers. The 2025 Narrative Grand Prize winner uses charming humor as it honors the ache of the Everyman before the last call.

ACADEMY AWARD® QUALIFIED | Documentary Short

Documentary Grand Prize | $5,000

“The Last Observers” by Maja K Mikkelsen (United States, Sweden)

The heartwarming story of a Swedish couple’s decades-long commitment to watching the skies.

Jury statement: For the beautiful way the film captures the quiet erosion of tradition, and for characters whose love for each other truly transcends the screen, guiding us into a moving and tender love story. For showing the quiet beauty of following your passion for a lifetime, not for money or recognition, but simply for the love of it. At its heart, this is a story about loving life as it comes.

ACADEMY AWARD® QUALIFIED | Animated Short

Animated Grand Prize | $5,000

“Éiru” by Giovanna Ferrari (Ireland)

When the water mysteriously disappears from the well in a warrior clan’s village, an intrepid child descends into the belly of the Earth to retrieve it.

Jury statement: As judges, we were taken with many aspects of this year’s winner, foremost its bold, layered animation and striking color choices. Additionally, the film’s sound design and musical composition is both striking and evocative, making it a beautiful listening experience. But on top of being a joyful watch, the film also underscores a profound message: that water is life and we are all united in that shared necessity. This emotionally compelling film is what the world needs right now. At a time when so many women’s voices have been stifled, witnessing a film where the actions of young women can unite individuals in peace and bring them together to achieve a shared environmental goal, is truly powerful.

Pioneering Spirit Award | Doug Blush

The Pioneering Spirit Award celebrates an individual in the prime of their career who embodies Heartland Film’s mission – someone whose work has inspired conversation, ignited imagination and shifted perspectives. Past recipients include, Emmy award-winning and Oscar®-nominated actor, Colman Domingo (2022), two-time Oscar®-winning director, Ben Proudfoot (2023) and Festival Formula founders, Katie and Ian Bignell (2024).

Doug Blush is an award-winning director, producer, editor, writer and cinematographer whose work includes over 200 feature and television projects, many of which have been featured at Indy Shorts and the Heartland International Film Festival. He is a member of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), the American Cinema Editors (ACE) and the Television Academy (Emmys). Credits include, as Executive Producer, the Critic’s Choice and Peabody Award-winning “MR. SOUL!” (2020) which was also a Heartland Film Festival Opening Night film, as well as several Academy Award-winning documentaries: “The Elephant Whisperers” (2023), “Period. End of Sentence” (2019), “Icarus” (2018), and, as supervising editor, “20 Feet from Stardom” (2013).

Doug Blush has also been teaching film production, editing and storytelling across the US and throughout the world for over 25 years. From Brazil to New Zealand to Nigeria to China, Doug is an in-demand seminar leader, special event speaker and seasoned educator, whose guidance and experience have inspired numerous filmmakers to solve their projects’ issues, gain acceptance to film festivals and find distribution.

“Doug is such a passionate storyteller, collaborator, and educator who has helped so many people achieve great things,” said Artistic Director Greg Sorvig. “Doug has an insane list of films featured at Heartland and Indy Shorts over the years, and it’s an honor to finally honor you here at Indy Shorts!”

The Spotlight: Oscar® Winner Doug Blush program at Indy Shorts celebrate the 2025 Pioneering Spirit Award honoree with a collection of his newly produced short documentaries. This program can be viewed virtually here.

Directorial Debut Award | $1,000 Cash Prize

“A Friend of Dorothy” by Lee Knight (United Kingdom)

A lonely widow’s quiet life is upended when a teenage boy accidentally kicks his football into her garden.

Indiana Spotlight Narrative Award | $2,000 Cash Prize

“Patient Zero” by Devin O’Connell (United States)

A man obsessed with becoming patient zero for the next major pandemic discovers that he may be running out of chances.

Hoodox Indiana Spotlight Award | $1,000 Cash Prize

“Lisa Dahl: Blessed By Grace” by Eric Wolfinger (United States)

“Lisa Dahl: Blessed By Grace” is a moving portrait of a mother’s resilience and the healing power of food. After the tragic loss of her son Justin, chef Lisa Dahl found solace and purpose in Sedona, Arizona—where the stunning red rocks, long revered for their spiritual energy, became the backdrop for her transformation. What began as a tribute to their shared love of cooking has grown into a legacy of six beloved restaurants that helped shape the region’s culinary identity. This heartfelt film explores how one woman’s faith, strength, and devotion turned unimaginable loss into lasting beauty—and how every dish she creates and every guest she serves keeps her son’s spirit alive.

Children’s Resilience Short Film Prize, presented by Shine Global | $2,500 Cash Prize

“Rise” by Jessica J. Rowlands (Zimbabwe)

A charismatic young boy who lives on a rubbish dump in Zimbabwe must convince a reclusive boxing coach to teach him to fight to find safety and strength in a world that has left him behind.

Shine Global Statement: “Rise is a powerful and beautifully crafted film that showcases the incredible talent of eight-year-old first-time actor Sikhanyiso Ngwenya, whose performance is truly unforgettable,” said Shine Global co-CEO and Creative Director Alexandra Blaney. “While boxing is the backdrop, the story is really about two people, Rise and Coach, searching for belonging and connection. It’s a moving reminder of how, with even a small amount of support, children can rise above their circumstances and find the strength to pursue their dreams.”

Lens of Hope Award, presented by TDB Family Foundation | $5,000 Total Cash Prize

“The 17%” by Aaron Johnson (United States)

A young woman with Down Syndrome was rejected from every job she applied to because of her disability. She now has her own company, hires other people with disabilities and changes the world, one cookie at a time.

A cash prize of $2,500 was awarded to the filmmaking team and another $2,500 cash prize was awarded to corresponding nonprofit, Collettey’s Leadership Program.

Richard D. Propes Social Impact Award | $1,000 Cash Prize

“Hoops, Hopes & Dreams” by Glenn Kaino (United States)

The untold story about how Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and an all-star team of civil rights activists took to basketball courts to connect with young voters, and how their strategy echoed in contemporary politics through President Obama’s historic campaign.

Jenni Berebitsky Legacy Award | $1,800 Cash Prize

“Courage” by Eric Michael Hernandez (United States)

A young boy, burdened by self-doubt, finds unexpected strength when his uncle introduces him to a traditional dance that awakens his identity and resilience.

About the Award: The Jenni Berebitsky Legacy Award honors longtime Heartland Film friend Jenni Berebitsky, who was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease in March 2009 and passed away in August of 2019.

Regarding the award, Jenni remarked, “It is no easy task to create a piece of art that is both meaningful and entertaining. I am honored to play a role alongside Heartland Film in this award that encourages filmmakers to follow a dream and inspire audiences around the world.”

High School Film Competition Summer White Lynch Memorial Grand Prize Winner | $2,500 Cash Prize

“Brothers” by Adrian Wong (China)

Two boys living in Shanghai explore and discover themselves in the city.

About the Award: Indy Shorts runs the High School Film Competition, presented by founding sponsors Robert and Alison Spoonmore. Launched in 2010, the High School Film Competition encourages tomorrow’s filmmakers to follow their passion and create short films that push their talents, creativity and art to the next level.

Shorts made by talented high school students from around the world compete for the $2,500 Summer White Lynch Memorial Award underwritten by Gary D. and Marlene Cohen.

High School Film Competition Indiana Spotlight Winner | $1,500 Cash Prize

“The Audition” by Isaiah Henderson (United States)

Alex prepares to audition for Hamlet with the help of his friend, Max, but his script mysteriously disappears.

Comedy Award | $1,000 Cash Prize

“Retirement Plan” by John Kelly (Ireland)

In the throes of his overstimulated, energy poor midlife, Ray (Domhnall Gleeson) fantasizes about everything he’d love to do in retirement, once he finally has the “time.”

Horror Award | $1,000 Cash Prize

“The Littles” by Andrew Duplessie (United States)

When 11-year-old Juliet stubs her toe on a loose floorboard, she unwittingly sets off a series of mysterious events. A faint noise and an unusual glow seeping through the cracks capture her curiosity. But as she investigates, Juliet finds herself pulled into a chilling, otherworldly encounter—one that will unravel the secrets of her home and alter her reality forever.

Indy Shorts International Film Festival Jurors

Narrative Grand Prize Jury: Cindy Lee, Joey Moser and Jens Kevin Georg

Cindy Lee, Joey Moser and Jens Kevin Georg Documentary Grand Prize Jury: Jenifer McShane, Julio Palacio and Nicolas Ma

Jenifer McShane, Julio Palacio and Nicolas Ma Animated Grand Prize Jury: Sheila Bolda, Rebecca Martin Fagerholm and Jamie-James Medina

Sheila Bolda, Rebecca Martin Fagerholm and Jamie-James Medina Indiana Spotlight Jury: Deonna Weatherly, Alicia Kozma and Sam Mirpoorian

Deonna Weatherly, Alicia Kozma and Sam Mirpoorian High School Film Competition Jury: Gunnar Sizemore, Mark Cabus and Grace Hanna

Juror bios are here.

Main image: “Éiru,” courtesy of Indy Shorts.