Before we begin of list of the 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World, 2024 edition, you’re probably asking yourself a question that we ask ourselves every year: What is cool?

Assembling this list, we’ve found many answers.

It’s a sidewalk that turns into a hiking trail. A room full of mysterious bottles. Making a movie with your friends and having people line up to watch it. Strangers trying to solve some of the hardest problems in the world, while also having fun.

Every year we compile a data-based, steely-eyed, sentiment-free list of film festivals we think will be most valuable to filmmakers’ careers. This is not that list. That list is 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee, and it appeals to filmmakers’ business sense.

This list pitches more toward hearts and souls.

Each year, with help from our friends at Festival Formula, we compile a Panel of Cool made up of filmmakers and film experts who have had recent successful festival runs. They are filmmakers Hadley Austin, Ramone Menon, Michael Taylor Jackson, Katherine Propper and Anike Tourse, as well as Festival Formula’s Ian and Katie Bignell. You can learn more about the Panel of Cool here — we are grateful to them all.

We ask the Panel of Cool to share the on-the-ground experiences that resonated with them the most. Their picks make up almost our entire list, based on some of their fondest festival memories. (We added two additional festivals, labeled Editors Choice; they are no more or less noteworthy than the other festivals.) As usual, we came in slightly over 25, because of ties.

So… what is cool? Sometimes it’s easier to say what’s not cool: attitude, confusing communication, the sense that a festival thinks it would do just fine without you.

A cool festival is one where you just feel comfortable from the moment you’re welcomed in — but also encouraged to think bigger about your life and what you want to do with it.

Is it subjective? Yes, cool is subjective. If you want something more objective, try the aforementioned Worth the Entry Fee list. (It comes out in the spring.) Of course, as we’ll note below, some festivals make both lists — head and heart. So you don’t have to choose between one or the other. Which we think is pretty cool.

So with all that said, here are the 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World in 2024.—M.M.

Kebour Ghenna, executive director at The Pan African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, speaks at the Addis International Film Festival. Photo by Abigail K. Fasika

ADDIS INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

May 2025 / Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

The largest human rights and independent documentary cinema festival in Africa, AIFF also accepts narrative docudramas like my film America’s Family. Given the four international arts institutions splitting screenings and the 180 Addis-based international embassies and United Nations organizations that send reps to attend, the fest has a marked global vibe. The films were tremendously inspiring and a refreshing reminder of why we engage in social-justice work, and participating on panels was eye-opening — especially brainstorming with young local filmmakers on how to get their hands on limited resources. The festival did a solid job of connecting us to media outlets, including the Capital newspaper, its media sponsor. And we enjoyed extraordinary Ethiopian and Italian food (the latter a leftover of Italy’s failed attempt to colonize Ethiopia). Also, you’re not going to find a better cup of coffee anywhere.

—Anike Tourse

BAFICI: THE BUENOS AIRES INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL OF INDEPENDENT CINEMA

April 2025 / Buenos Aires, Argentina

While BAFICI is one of the city’s biggest cultural events, it’s extremely organized and thoughtful. Set in one of the coolest cities in the world — Buenos Aires — and in some of the hippest venues, like the 112-year-old Cine Gaumont and the new arthouse Cinearte Cacodelphia Theater, this festival yields massive turnout from cinephiles of all ages, and especially from younger audiences. The festival also has a traveling dimension, so some films are selected to journey the country to represent the festival after the official event. One personalized detail is that the festival director and programmers write reviews of each film they invite.

—Michael Taylor Jackson

BIG SKY DOCUMENTARY FILM FESTIVAL

February 14-23 / Missoula, Montana

That you can go on a proper hike in Missoula by simply picking a direction and walking until the sidewalk leads to trails is one big selling point for Big Sky. The festival organizers partner thoughtfully with local organizations, resulting in lively, full attendance and an invigorating atmosphere. And no festival is better at bringing the party. While festival-sponsored events create professional networking opportunities, the festival liaisons also facilitate forays into the local VFW and the best local karaoke spots. It also holds the distinction of being not only one of the Coolest Film Festivals, but also being on MovieMaker’s list of 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee.

—Hadley Austin

Before the Fire director Charlie Buhler at Cinequest. Photo by Debra McClure

CINEQUEST

March 4-16, 2025 / San Jose, California

Cinequest oozes class, cinema and innovative thinking and technology. The very good programming covers a wide spectrum of unique films, and showings are sometimes preceded by live performances of poetry, dance, and other art forms. Boasting two massive theaters — the historic California Theater and the Hammer Theater — Cinequest is known for jam-packed screenings. The filmmakers lounge is an all-day, every day affair, and the awards show at the end is massive. The festival is set in a very popular part of San Jose, filled with great hotels, bars and restaurants, and the festival often pays to put up feature filmmakers. The entire Cinequest team really cares about your experience at the festival, and every day is unique, as you never know who you will bump into. Special guests have included Nicolas Cage, Elle Fanning and Matthew Modine. And it’s on MovieMaker’s 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee.

—Ramone Menon

CORDILLERA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

September 2025 / Reno, Nevada

A jewel of the Eastern Sierra Foothills, Cordillera returns to our list thanks to its high marks from filmmakers, charming mix of work and play opportunities, and filmmaker-first agenda – attributable in no small part to the fact that executive director and founder Emily Skyle-Golden is a filmmaker herself. In addition to playing 150 films, Cordillera is known for massive prize packages and hospitality: All official selections receive lodging, access to the filmmakers lounge, and a first-come, first-serve invite to explore the mountains and water on Day 5 of the festival. Coolest of all: festival chair Bill Farmer was the voice of Goofy for 35 years. Yes, that Goofy — friend of Mickey and Minnie Goofy. Cordillera has connections, is what we’re saying. Other highlights include Cordillera’s beloved Pitchfest. The latest edition just wrapped as you read this.

—Editors Choice

DANCES WITH FILMS

December 5-8; June 2025 / New York City; Los Angeles

With editions on each coast, DWF features close to 250 films, almost half of which are North American or U.S. premieres. The West Coast festival screens in Hollywood at the iconic and world famous TCL Chinese theater, and if this isn’t cool enough, DWF has also earned a long-time reputation for recognizing filmmaker elbow grease above celebrity fame, while still making industry connections happen and legitimately supporting the advancement of filmmakers’ careers. The Dances with Films staff makes it a point to answer every call and email (no idea how they do this) and they generally go out of their way to position filmmakers and their work in the best light. I’ve also never met a filmmaker at DWF who wasn’t hard-working and ambitious yet also surprisingly friendly and yes, very cool. DWF prides itself on “finding the stars of tomorrow today,” so I was especially honored (and delightfully surprised) that my film America’s Family won both the Audience and the Grand Jury Prize in 2022. When I was invited back this past summer as one of the few filmmakers to take part in “Fever Pitch,” their newest addition (think Shark Tank meets The Gong Show,) I dropped everything to hop on a flight. If you’re accepted to this festival, find a way to go — you’ll have a great time, make industry contacts and never forget the experience.

—Anike Tourse

DOKFEST MUNCHEN

May 7–25, 2025 / Munich, Germany

Celebrating its 40th anniversary next year, DokFest München has a refreshingly diverse curation of documentary films with a global, historical, and ethical focus. The theaters are in architecturally compelling spaces across the city, which leads to pleasant walks through parks and screening environments that feel rather grand. It’s a generous, relaxed and friendly festival. The organizers make everyone feel exceedingly welcome and offer remarkably thoughtful post-screening Q&As. DokFest München held the world premiere of my small-budget documentary, Demon Mineral, and on our opening night we noted that a compatriot filmmaker had two Formula One racing cars on the red carpet for their premiere! By contrast, we had two posters. We joked that their marketing budget was bigger than our entire filming budget, which may well have been true, but DokFest München’s audience and organizers gave us both the same consideration and attentiveness.

—Hadley Austin

EL PASO FILM FESTIVAL

September 2025 / El Paso, Texas

I filmed half of my first feature, Lost Soulz, in El Paso, and discovered how welcoming this fascinating border city is to filmmakers. The El Paso Film Festival, which just wrapped its latest edition in September, is no different. It’s an intimate festival organized by the most generous people, who care about creating community around great films, especially those made in the great state of Texas. The creative spirit and potential in El Paso is what I imagine it must’ve been like in Austin 20 years ago. It’s also on MovieMaker’s latest list of 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee. Don’t sleep on El Paso.

—Katherine Propper

FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL PRESENCE AUTOCHTONE/THE MONTREAL FIRST PEOPLES’ FESTIVAL

August 2025 / Montreal, Quebec, Canada

This beloved festival is entirely focused on First Nations voices and perspectives. It partners with First Nations visual artists, musicians, and performers to create an immersive experience that runs from parades and performances to screenings in local museums. The result is a vibrant and celebratory experience like none other. It’s become an event that brings folks from many North American tribes together, which is in and of itself a unique opportunity. A highlight for our film team was when the organizers gave us a tour of the tribally governed lands north of Montreal, complete with a history lesson about the bridge that was shut down during the Oka Crisis, which allowed for a deeper sense of place and participation.

—Hadley Austin

(L-R) Olivia Haller, Hunter Stiebel and Erin Brown Thomas with their Cthulhu Trophy for “[subtext],” winner of Best Fantastic Short Film. Photo by Photo by Johnny Call (instagram @johnnycallme)



FILMQUEST

October 24-November 2 / Provo, Utah

If there is a true rock n’ roll version of a film festival it has to be FilmQuest. It’s like a more intimate version of Coachella. Festival director Jonathan Martin and his team make you feel welcome immediately upon arrival. They know who you are and have detailed knowledge about your film. Hosting the screenings in one location — the Velour Live Music Gallery — makes for a truly unique experience unlike anything else on the festival circuit. The networking events and parties are unparalleled, and the fact that it takes place around Halloween makes it even more fun. It is one of the only festivals worth attending all the way through — if you miss an event, you truly feel like you missed out. The programming is excellent and it is truly one of the top genre festivals in the world. The Q&A’s ensure that the audience gets a deep insight into the film you are playing and promoting: I was able to explain in detail the process of coming up with the filmmaking technique for my film “My Scary Indian Wedding,” which played at the festival in 2023. The panels are super informative and have amazing established creators, including Bryan Woods (of Beck and Woods fame) and man of a thousand faces Doug Jones. This is a cult film festival in every way. And it’s one of MovieMaker’s 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee.

—Ramone Menon

Sgt Die Wiess at Frameline’s Juneteenth street party and screening. Photo by Pat Mazzera



FRAMELINE: THE SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL LGBTQ+ FILM FESTIVAL

June 2025 / San Francisco, California

This festival centers around the coolest part of San Francisco, the Castro, and offers filmmakers an incredible list of events, mixers and parties. It also offers a homestay program for filmmakers to sojourn with locals, and a whole day dedicated to filmmakers meeting industry representatives. The movies play at the voguest venues in town. Frameline excels at creating community, and the festival team writes personalized reviews for each selected film, showcasing filmmakers inside an alumni network. Frameline even has its own queer distribution outlet. And it’s one of MovieMaker’s 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee.

—Michael Taylor Jackson

KURZFILM FESTIVAL HAMBURG

June 3-8, 2025 / Hamburg, Germany

The festival justcelebrated its 40th birthday and shows no sign of slowing down, with an impressive team of more than 150, ranging from programmers to bar staff. The festival headquarters, which hosts screenings, industry events, and the awards ceremony, is a vast warehouse where the whole team spends weeks kitting out with pop-up spaces for exhibitions, industry, and evening parties. The festival team members each get an hour to DJ, which brilliantly sets the ambiance. There’s also the renowned 35mm Club, a small room lined with shelves of donated liqueurs and spirits from attending professionals all over the world, each with an Alice in Wonderland-inspired note about where it’s from, and a message of salutations. This festival is effortlessly cool and laid back that you’ll miss the routine when the festival is over.

—Ian and Katie Bignell

HEARTLAND INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

October 10-20 / Indianapolis, Indiana

INDY SHORTS

July 2025 / Indianapolis, Indiana

The team behind Indy Shorts (the younger, short-specific sibling) and Heartland (the older-but-still fun, feature-specific sibling) provide hospitality galore from the moment you get your selection email. If you’re a stickler for personal communication and smooth-running events, these folks have your back. The films at both festivals are stellar, the Q&As are always fun and informative, and the evenings end up being a concoction of newfound friendships and industry guest chatter amongst the clatter of duckpin bowling and pizza. Screenings at lovely venues like the Newfields Amphitheater (pictured above) are heavily attended — one of our favorite moments was hanging at the back at the top of the amphitheater as the films played out at dusk and fireflies dotted around. (We took the opportunity to high-five artistic director Greg Sorvig on yet another fine edition). It’s rare to see a team with smiles on their faces when a festival is winding down, but the team spirit and passion are always there at these simply idyllic events. Indy Shorts is both Oscar and BAFTA qualifying, and recently gave away more than $30,000 in cash prizes. Heartland Film Festival gave away more than $60,000 last year and offers Academy qualification for Documentary Feature. And both of these exquisite festivals are on MovieMaker’s list of 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee.

—Ian and Katie Bignell

(L to R) Anuja producer Krushan Naik, producer Suchitra Mattai and writer-director Adam J. Graves at HollyShorts

HOLLYSHORTS

August 2025 / Los Angeles

This festival has quickly established itself as one of the top if not the top shorts festival in the world. The venue is amazing (the TCL Chinese in Hollywood), and the programming includes the best shorts from around the world: many have gone on to win Oscars. Festival founders Daniel Sol and Theo Dumont have worked hard to make this one of the best festivals in the world, and you can see the results. The parties are unparalleled. The filmmakers lounge serves some of the best wine and beer on the festival circuit, and encourages you to mingle. The panels are well-organized and very instructive. And the L.A. location means many up-and-coming filmmakers drop in even if they don’t have a film playing. It was an honor to play “My Scary Indian Wedding” on the giant TCL Chinese screen and have a Q&A in front of a sold-out cinema, which is the norm at this well-attended festival: The line for our screening was nearly two blocks long, and many had to be turned away. Films made by established filmmakers played alongside those by newer filmmakers, which is great to see and be a part of, as it encourages your personal filmmaking journey. And it’s Oscar-qualifying.

—Ramone Menon

International Uranium Film Festival executive director and co-founder Márcia Gomes de Oliveira at the Uranium Film Festival in Portugal, with ex-uranium miners. Photo by Norbert Suchanek



INTERNATIONAL URANIUM FILM FESTIVAL

May 17-31, 2025 / Based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; locations vary

You’ve never seen two people get more done than the life and project-partner duo Márcia Gomes de Oliveira and Norbert G. Suchanek, who run the International Uranium Film Festival in deep collaboration with activists around the world. The festival has its grand event in Rio, but also does an extensive U.S. tour in regions impacted by uranium-related industry. Inevitably, folks wonder whether there are enough films on the subject to warrant a festival. The answer is yes. This, of course, is because the issue is expansive, impacting all 50 U.S. states and many more corners of the world than most folks realize. From the Navajo Nation to Las Vegas to Chicago and many places between, this spirited DIY art, advocacy, and activism project brings folks together in a space of support, education, shared outrage, and a good time. The International Uranium Film Festival is a refreshing example of what activism and advocacy can be: inclusive, expansive, and celebratory.

—Hadley Austin

MAMMOTH LAKES FILM FESTIVAL

May 21-25, 2025 / Mammoth Lakes, California

Mammoth Lakes programs some of the most original, quirky shorts and features in independent film — the programming is truly top-notch. Almost all the invited filmmakers attend the festival because it provides stellar housing and hospitality. It’s like summer camp for filmmakers in cold mountain weather. Also, there are spontaneous swim-hangs at the nearby hot springs! The best. Set in a mountain resort town in the Eastern Sierra, this rejuvenating festival is a regular on MovieMaker’s list of 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee.

—Katherine Propper

NEW ORLEANS FILM FESTIVAL

October 2025 / New Orleans

The coolest of cool festivals. I’m always in awe of the curation and quality of films here. Some words I’d use to describe them: poetry, transcendent, heartfelt, impactful, and evocative. The magical spirit of New Orleans permeates the festival in every way. The festival has phenomenal parties, sumptuous cuisine, beautiful event spaces, and the best pitch showcases. In 2018, I won the student pitch competition for what would become my short film “Birds.” Five years later, it was a real full circle moment being back with my feature Lost Soulz. I hope to have an excuse to keep coming back to NOFF. The latest edition is likely underway as you’re reading this, and it’s another regular on MovieMaker’s list of 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee.

—Katherine Propper

NEWPORT BEACH FILM FESTIVAL

October 2025 / Newport Beach, California

Accessibility, in every sense, is the coolest thing about this festival, marking its 25th anniversary this year and probably underway as you read this. It offers awards-season prestige, stellar guest lists, yacht parties, and walks on the beach, just a short drive from Los Angeles. And while attendees are likely to encounter the coming year’s Oscar nominees, rising filmmakers have a decent chance of getting in with a strong film: Newport genuinely seeks out new talent and isn’t just paying lip service to the idea of discovery. The festival also generously helps invitees with airfare, lodging, local transportation, and more, one of the many reasons its also on our list of 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee. Coolest of all is a program that teaches underserved local youth about cinema and filmmaking to guide them to nearby Hollywood.

—Editors Choice

PANIC FEST

April 10-17, 2025 / Kansas City, Missouri

Festival director Adam Roberts and his team truly care not only about the films that they program, but also about the experiences of all filmmakers and attendees, with an emphasis on inclusivity: You’re as likely to run into established genre filmmakers as you are to meet the star filmmakers of tomorrow. The parties are a blast and attendees mix in with the filmmakers and share passionate opinions. The Screenland Armour Theatre (owned by Roberts) is a mecca of genre cinema and truly a beautiful venue. The fest is in a great part of Kansas City populated by excellent bars and restaurants — this is another festival worth sticking around for through its entirety. The festival also ensures that you are put in touch with a lot of press: I got a lot of podcast and written coverage for “My Scary Indian Wedding.” Well-known attendees have included Heather Langenkamp, Lloyd Kaufman, Mick Garris, Joe Bob Briggs and The Blair Witch Project directors Eduardo Sanchez and Daniel Myrick.

–Ramone Menon

Popcorn Frights co-founders Mark Ferman (left) and Igor Shteyrenberg introduce a film.

POPCORN FRIGHTS

August 7-17, 2025 / Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Walk out of the venue and you’re two blocks away from the ocean. Festival directors Igor Shteyrenberg and Marc Ferman know how to program a wide slate of genre films and truly care about you having a good time and networking with the other filmmakers. The parties are excellent and are always held in amazing venues, like rooftops or swanky hotel ballrooms — the festival oozes class and is becoming one of the top festival destinations in the genre space. The programming includes a good mix of independent genre cinema and some surprise heavy-hitting established films. The short films are always top notch as well. Q&As are super detailed: The questions I received about “My Scary Indian Wedding” made me feel as if it was the only film playing at the festival. That’s a great signal that each film is given the proper care and attention when it is selected. The festival is also known for screening movies that are not famous when they played, but go on to become independent hits.

—Ramone Menon

POPPY JASPER INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

April 9-16, 2025 / Morgan Hill, California

One of the most unique festivals on the circuit, Poppy Jasper really engages the local community, and spans five cities. We had the honor of welcoming Luis Valdez, the director of La Bamba, to our screening. The venues are so original, like a towering old barn, or the Teatro Campesino, which Valdez created with the support of Cesar Chavez in the 1960s. I really loved the intimate parties each night with the filmmakers and festival organizers, the panel discussions, and all the love and passion that festival director Mattie Scariot and her team put into this very meaningful event.

—Michael Taylor Jackson

ROXBURY INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

June 20-28, 2025 / Boston, Massachusetts

Long before inclusion riders, the attention on #metoo, and recognizing that diversity was a thing, ROXFilm supported multicultural filmmakers by showcasing their films in Boston for more than 25 years — and it’s still going strong. RoxFilm features movies either by or about people of color, particularly cinematic stories often overlooked in mainstream media. It’s a hybrid in-person and online festival screening films at top-tier venues including the Museum of Fine Arts, the premiere arts institution in Boston. In addition to unique films from around the world, the fest features script reads, workshops, and panels during the day, and filmmaker hangouts across the city every night. Doing its part to support local voices, RoxFilm has a soft spot for New England filmmakers. The inspiring and supportive sister team Lisa and Alison Simmons lead the team of women of color who run the festival. Lisa hooked me up with both print and radio interviews. My short film “America; I Too” and feature America’s Family won Best Narrative short and feature, respectively, so how cool is that?

—Anike Tourse

THE SAN LUIS OBISPO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

April 24-29, 2025 / San Luis Obispo, California

Celebrating its 30th year, this festival affectionately called SLO has an enviable location in beautiful wine country, with the Nine Sisters peaks as its backdrop. The festival takes place at the historic Fremont Theatre and hosts packed gala screenings. Recent guests have included Heather Graham and longtime supporter Josh Brolin. In addition to impressive screenings, the festival immerses attendees in the themes of the films. The annual Surf Night features VW campers and surfboards outside, Hawaiian shirts inside, and musicians playing the sounds of the California shores. The festival offers carefully curated films, a delightful festival team, engaging industry sessions, and late-night networking, adding a touch of Tinseltown glamor to laid-back life in SLO.

—Ian and Katie Bignell

Emmy-winning actress Loretta Devine at the Sedona International Film Festival.



SEDONA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

February 22-March 2, 2025 / Sedona, Arizona

The festival celebrated its 30th anniversary this year, and with its gala screenings and wild after-parties, it will be here for many more years to come. Given Sedona’s famed red-rock formations, it’s no wonder the festival has already been recognized by MovieMaker’s20 Great Film Festivals in Vacation Destinations list. But in addition to its stunning scenery, the festival firmly puts filmmakers first. It supports them with accommodations, lunch and dinner, as well as shuttle service: Patrick Schweiss and his team provide an unmatched experience to make sure everyone has the best time. With sold-out screenings, expert panels, and industry and networking sessions galore, Sedona is effortlessly cool. Maybe it’s the lovely people or the crazy vortexes in the air, but it exudes creativity.

—Ian and Katie Bignell

SLAMDANCE

February 20-16, 2025 / Los Angeles

Slamdance is a busy festival thanks to its industry cred. One fellow filmmaker described screening there as like “being in a blender,” which captures well the overwhelming feeling that you’ll never get to say hi to everyone you want to, catch all the films you want to watch, and take all the meetings you need to take. All that said, Slamdance most certainly passes the vibe check 100%. The films are well curated, the attitudes are generous, the filmmakers are an endlessly impressive bunch, and the environment is supportive and friendly. Nowhere else did I encounter as much mutual support and positive peer connections as a filmmaker. We were all big-heartedly rooting for one another at the festival and, as we watch each other continue down our respective paths, we still are. And it’s one of MovieMaker’s 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee.

—Hadley Austin

“Batman” and executive director Melanie Addington introduce Vera Drew, right, director of The People’s Joker at the 21st annual Tallgrass Film Festival

TALLGRASS

October 24-27 / Wichita, Kansas

I’m biased because they awarded me the “Stubbornly independent” Award for my feature Lost Soulz last year. That phrase fully describes my filmmaking sensibility and the spirit of this fest. Wichita has a cozy, friendly atmosphere that’s fertile ground for meaningful connections and the kind of deeper conversations you can have in a slower-paced setting. Tallgrass curates must-see films and its amazing director Melanie Addington is the absolute queen of film festivals. And it’s one of MovieMaker’s 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee.

—Katherine Propper

TRIBECA

June 2025 / New York City

I think I owe my career to the Tribeca Film Festival. It programmed my short “Street Flame” in 2019 which opened many doors for me. Lost Soulz premiered there in 2023 and got theatrical distribution out of the fest — a dream come true. Tribeca’s NYC location gives you access to many journalists and independent film distributors, including Utopia, Kino Lorber, Mubi, Sony Picture Classics, Oscilloscope, Neon, A24, and more. The parties and events are sprawling and high-energy. You never know who you’ll meet. And it is, again, also one of MovieMaker’s 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee.

—Katherine Propper

