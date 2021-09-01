“This match could change my life forever. And then all of a sudden, I think I’m dying,” retired tennis-pro Mardy Fish says in the teaser trailer Netflix’s Untold: Breaking Point, his episode in Chapman and Maclain Way’s five-part sports docuseries

Fish was preparing to play a match against Swiss tennis icon Roger Federer at the U.S. Open in 2012 when he decided to withdraw just hours before the game due to an anxiety attack. He would later make waves in the athletic community by opening up about his struggles with mental health. You can read Fish’s personal account of the anxiety attack that lead him to withdraw that day in this story he wrote for the Players’ Tribune in 2015.

“I had trained for my entire life. I had to win every single time. But I had a case of severe anxiety disorder. It was such an intense level of competitiveness. All of a sudden, my mind is in a million places,” Fish says in the Netflix teaser. “I was about to play the greatest player of all time, and my heart is just racing. I didn’t know what to do.”

Also Read: Untold: Crime and Penalties Directors on Former Trasher’s Owner Jimmy Galante and More ‘Wild Characters’

The Untold sports docuseries is created by brothers Maclain and Chapman Way, the same team behind popular Netflix docuseries Wild Wild Country. In addition to the Mardy Fish episode, the five-episode series also includes Untold: Malice at the Palace, about the infamous NBA Pistons vs. Pacers brawl in 2004; Untold: Caitlyn Jenner, about the reality star’s grueling fight for gold in the decathlon at the 1976 Olympics in Montréal; Untold: Deal With the Devil, about boxer Christy Martin’s meteoric rise to fame in women’s boxing and, later, her harrowing fight for her life; and Untold: Crime & Penalties, about the now-defunct minor-league hockey team the Danbury Trashers and its then-17-year-old general manager.

You can watch the teaser trailer above.

Untold: Breaking Point begins streaming Tuesday, Sept. 7 on Netflix. Main Image: Mardy Fish pictured in Untold: Breaking Point, courtesy of Netflix.