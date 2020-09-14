At first when I approached the crew and actors involved about shooting what would become Open Your Eyes it was apparent that the script was going to be a little autobiographical, inspired by the entire lockdown situation. I first called Ry Barrett (Kingdom Come, Demolisher), an actor I had worked with before. Before starting the screenplay, which I also planned to direct, I asked if Ry was up for something like this. He was.

I spent the next week hammering out the screenplay while we started locking down locations, financing and all the other logistics that come with filmmaking under normal circumstances. But in 2020 there was nothing “normal” about any of this process.

Knowing we wanted to shoot within a week or two of having a finished script, we looked to casting the female lead. I remembered a standout audition by Joanna Saul for another project, and so we reached out to her about playing the role of Lisa. Fortunately, she said yes as the script neared completion.

Our planned first date of filming would be May 28, and at that time, local health regulations specified a maximum of five people in a group, with physical distancing. With that in mind, I wrote the script exclusively for the two actors now on board. With me and cinematographer Gary Elmer taking up slots No. 3 and 4, that left us with only one available slot (on set) for absolutely everything else. We knew we needed some solid versatility, so we called Michael M. Down, a crucial collaborator.

Having worked on three past films with us, we knew he was capable of so many production roles. He is more than a 1st AD, AC, Key Grip, Gaff or PA; he is someone who just makes stuff happen, our “Magic Mike.” Like the rest of us, he wasn’t working on anything, because of the industry shutdown, and so he was all in to join the project.

Since we weren’t planning on making a silent film, we still needed a sound mixer, so we reached out to our longtime collaborator and location sound mixer, Steve Scott, our fourth essential on-set crew member. Being at the five-person limit on set already, we devised a plan so that Steve could sit outside in the parking lot in his van, mixing the sound from afar. This was a new challenge for Steve — mixing an entire film while not being able to see what was happening on set. He ended up mixing two shotgun mics on stands and the two wireless packs for each of our actors.

Mike and Gary, beyond their normal duties, were now responsible for positioning the shotgun mics in as close as possible with each new setup, which added an additional challenge. Communication between Steve and the camera crew was done directly from the mixer through the feed to camera. Ry and Joanna, beyond having to do all their own makeup and wardrobe, were also responsible for putting on their own lav packs and changing the batteries when required.

With the entire “on-set” cast and crew totaling a whopping five people inside and one sound person outside in the van, we also had a network of outside support crew who never set foot on set and worked remotely. Producers Fran Tran and Caroline Bonham would regularly pick up and drop off anything that we needed. It was important to contain our “isolation bubble” and not have anyone from the on-set crew run off for something that would put them into contact with people outside the bubble. Each morning, our assembly editor Aliya Haggis would come to location to pick up sanitized and bagged hard drives with the previous day’s footage for backup and assembling at an off-site location.