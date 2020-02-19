The eyes have it

Looking back, I think I’ve always tried to make my photographs feel like scenes from movies.

With most of the musicians I shot, I suggested that they choose a character from a movie that they really connect to, for whatever reason, and then pretend to be that person when they felt self-conscious.

That often worked well, because basically, playing pretend is fun. Playing pretend is infectious and it can be a great relief from the limitations you dictate to yourself about who you think you are. It has helped my subjects think more about story, and less about vanity. Everyone wants to look beautiful and that’s OK… but since we are human animals, I feel that we’re less attracted to ourselves or others in a photograph who are only thinking about what they look like. Vanity—whether it stems from arrogance or self-loathing—is a sort of lie in the eyes.

Confidence and fragility are both deeply attractive and engaging, even though they are seemingly on the opposite ends of the spectrum (Perhaps that’s because we can feel voyeuristic toward others’ experiences.) The simplest version of the advice I have given my subjects is this: Make sure that whatever you are looking at, you are actually looking at it. Whether it’s the wall, out the window, the ceiling, the floor, or the camera, see it. That honesty in the eyes goes a very long way.