The 2022 Sundance Film Festival has come to a close; Howard Hesseman, who appeared in tons of TV and the 1984 cult classic This Is Spinal Tap has died; Benedict Cumberbatch and Laura Dern will play people who don’t sleep; Matt Smith and Morfydd Clark have been cast as a horror movie couple in Starve Acre. All in today’s Movie News Rundown.

Until Next Year, Sundance: The 2022 Sundance Film Festival came to a close yesterday after 11 days of virtual fun. If you didn’t catch the winners, here’s the complete list — Nikyatu Jusu’s Nanny won the week’s biggest prize, taking home the Grand Jury Prize for the U.S. Dramatic Competition, while Cooper Raiff’s Cha Cha Real Smooth took home the category’s Audience Award and Jamie Dack took home the category’s directing award for Palm Trees and Power Lines. What were your favorite movies from this year’s festival? Let us know in the comments.

Here’s a Highlight: In case you missed the podcast we posted Friday with Mija director Isabel Castro, here’s a writeup of the interview that includes Castro’s great metaphor for getting people accustomed to being on camera. She says her subjects get used to it the way we all get used to cracks in our phones.

RIP Howard Hesseman: The accomplished character actor who appeared in countless television roles and was the star of WKRP Cincinnati has died at 81, according to Variety. He was also known for playing a small part in the classic 1984 rock band mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap as Terry Ladd, the manager of Duke Fame. Hesseman hosted SNL three times in his career, and notably mooned a photo of President Reagan during his monologue in 1983.

Speaking of SNL: Here’s Willem Dafoe, who hosted this past weekend, as a dog-show host. If you’ve been waiting for a Best in Show sequel you may like this.

No More Sleep: Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock), Laura Dern (Marriage Story), and Noah Jupe (Honey Boy) will star in a new sci-fi movie called Morning set in a world where a pill has eliminated the need for sleep and an artificial sun has taken away the boundaries between day and night, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Wait, so everyone just has to do stuff 24 hours a day? And there are no more naps? Sounds like a nightmare. But I guess they don’t have those in this kooky sci-fi world, either.

Starve Acre: Did someone say “more casting?” Matt Smith (The Crown) and Morfydd Clark (Saint Maud) are set to star in an upcoming horror film set in 1970s England called Starve Acre, according to THR. They’ll play a couple struggling to cope with their son’s sudden and unexplainably strange behavior, who make a sinister discovery about an old oak tree on their property. Apparently, Starve Acre is the name of the remote family home where they live, which… seems a little foreboding, doesn’t it? Like, if my ancestral home was emblazoned with the word “starve” on a plaque out front, I would maybe start thinking about moving out. Just saying.

I’ll Leave You With This: Howard Hesseman threatens to “drop trou in Reagan’s face” during his 1983 SNL monologue. Rest in peace, you legend.

