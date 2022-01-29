2022 Sundance Awards – Complete List of Winners

This year, Sundance decided to forego a virtual ceremony and instead announced all of the 2022 winners via tweets from the festival’s official Twitter page. Following the lead of the prestigious festival’s second year totally virtual, reactions from winners and festival staff were shared on Twitter, too.

“This year’s Festival expressed a powerful convergence; we were present, together, as a community connected through the work. And it is work that has already changed those who experienced it,” festival director Tabitha Jackson said in a statement on Twitter Friday.

“This year’s entire program has proven that no matter the context, independent storytelling remains a pivotal tool in expanding critical dialogues, and these stories will and must be shared,” added Sundance Institute CEO Joana Vicente.

The Grand Jury Prize for the U.S. Dramatic Competition went to Nanny, directed by Nikyatu Jusu, while the category’s directing award went to Jamie Dack for Palm Trees and Power Lines.

Below, read the full list of winners.

U.S. Dramatic Competition

Grand Jury Prize: Nanny

Audience Award: Cha Cha Real Smooth

Directing: Jamie Dack, Palm Trees and Power Lines

Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award: K.D. Dávila, Emergency

Special Jury Award for Uncompromising Artistic Vision: Bradley Rust Gray, blood

Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast: John Boyega, Nicole Beharie, Selenis Leyva, Connie Britton, Olivia Washington, London Covington, and Michael K Williams, 892

U.S. Documentary Competition

Grand Jury Prize: Ben Klein, The Exiles

Audience Award: Navalny

Directing: Reid Davenport, I Didn’t See You There

Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award: Erin Casper and Jocelyne Chaput, Fire of Love

Special Jury Award for Impact for Change: Aftershock

Special Jury Award for Impact for Creative Vision: Descendant

World Cinema Dramatic Competition

Grand Jury Prize: Utama

Audience Award: Girl Picture

Directing Award: Maryna Er Gorbach, Klondike

Special Jury Award: Leonor Will Never Die

Special Jury Award for Acting for Innovative Spirit: Teresa Sánchez, Dos Estaciones

World Cinema Documentary Competition

Grand Jury Prize: All That Breathes

Audience Award: The Territory

Directing Award: A House Made of Splinters

Special Jury Award for Documentary Craft: The Territory

Special Jury Award for Excellence In Verité Filmmaking: Midwives

NEXT Awards

NEXT Audience Award: Framing Agnes

NEXT Innovator Award: Chase Joynt, Framing Agnes

Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize

After Yang

Sundance Institute | Amazon Studios Producers Award for Nonfiction

Su Kim, Free Chol Soo Lee (U.S. Documentary Competition)

Sundance Institute | Amazon Studios Producers Award for Fiction

Amanda Marshall, God’s Country (Premieres)

Sundance Institute | Adobe Mentorship Award for Editing Nonfiction

Toby Shimin

Sundance Institute | Adobe Mentorship Award for Editing Fiction

Dody Dorn

Sundance Institute | NHK Award

Hasan Hadi, The President’s Cake

Main Image: A still from Nanny by Nikyatu Jusu, an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.