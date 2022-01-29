2022 Sundance Awards – Complete List of Winners

Movie News
This year, Sundance decided to forego a virtual ceremony and instead announced all of the 2022 winners via tweets from the festival’s official Twitter page. Following the lead of the prestigious festival’s second year totally virtual, reactions from winners and festival staff were shared on Twitter, too.
“This year’s Festival expressed a powerful convergence; we were present, together, as a community connected through the work. And it is work that has already changed those who experienced it,” festival director Tabitha Jackson said in a statement on Twitter Friday.
“This year’s entire program has proven that no matter the context, independent storytelling remains a pivotal tool in expanding critical dialogues, and these stories will and must be shared,” added Sundance Institute CEO Joana Vicente.
The Grand Jury Prize for the U.S. Dramatic Competition went to Nanny, directed by Nikyatu Jusu, while the category’s directing award went to Jamie Dack for Palm Trees and Power Lines.
Below, read the full list of winners.
U.S. Dramatic Competition
Grand Jury Prize: Nanny
Audience Award: Cha Cha Real Smooth
Directing: Jamie Dack, Palm Trees and Power Lines
Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award: K.D. Dávila, Emergency
Special Jury Award for Uncompromising Artistic Vision: Bradley Rust Gray, blood
Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast: John Boyega, Nicole Beharie, Selenis Leyva, Connie Britton, Olivia Washington, London Covington, and Michael K Williams, 892
U.S. Documentary Competition
Grand Jury Prize: Ben Klein, The Exiles
Audience Award: Navalny
Directing: Reid Davenport, I Didn’t See You There
Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award: Erin Casper and Jocelyne Chaput, Fire of Love
Special Jury Award for Impact for Change: Aftershock
Special Jury Award for Impact for Creative Vision: Descendant
World Cinema Dramatic Competition
Grand Jury Prize: Utama
Audience Award: Girl Picture
Directing Award: Maryna Er Gorbach, Klondike
Special Jury Award: Leonor Will Never Die
Special Jury Award for Acting for Innovative Spirit: Teresa Sánchez, Dos Estaciones
World Cinema Documentary Competition
Grand Jury Prize: All That Breathes
Audience Award: The Territory
Directing Award: A House Made of Splinters
Special Jury Award for Documentary Craft: The Territory
Special Jury Award for Excellence In Verité Filmmaking: Midwives
NEXT Awards
NEXT Audience Award: Framing Agnes
NEXT Innovator Award: Chase Joynt, Framing Agnes
Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize
After Yang
Sundance Institute | Amazon Studios Producers Award for Nonfiction
Su Kim, Free Chol Soo Lee (U.S. Documentary Competition)
Sundance Institute | Amazon Studios Producers Award for Fiction
Amanda Marshall, God’s Country (Premieres)
Sundance Institute | Adobe Mentorship Award for Editing Nonfiction
Toby Shimin
Sundance Institute | Adobe Mentorship Award for Editing Fiction
Dody Dorn
Sundance Institute | NHK Award
Hasan Hadi, The President’s Cake
Main Image: A still from Nanny by Nikyatu Jusu, an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.