As a Chinese female creator, Mengge Qin stands out as a writer and filmmaker with a distinct narrative voice. Working simultaneously as a screenwriter, novelist, director, and producer, she has established herself in both literary and international film arenas. Her storytelling is defined by emotional precision and social awareness, bringing the lived experiences of immigrants, women, and laborers into broader public view. In her work, the shifts of history, fractures of identity, and journeys of female awakening intersect to form a narrative style that is uniquely her own.

“I want those who refuse to be silent to be seen again.” This idea marks the beginning of her creative journey and continues to echo through all her work.

Turning Forgotten Histories into Central Narratives

Qin’s writing consistently reveals the tension hidden within silence. She examines the emotional burdens carried by women in family, labor, and cultural systems, and she explores the psychological struggle of immigrant communities navigating displacement and survival.

Her feature screenplay and novel IP The Stilled, The Unleashed exemplify this approach. The project centers on the experiences and collective resistance of Chinese garment workers in New York Chinatown on June 24, 1982. To write with historical accuracy and emotional honesty, Qin examined original strike archives, read period newspapers, and researched firsthand accounts from women who lived through that era. By doing so, she brings overlooked details back into the center of the narrative.

“They were not born fearless. They were pushed by circumstances to the point where awakening became necessary.” Qin explains. In her hands, women are never background figures. They are the driving force that shapes narrative momentum and transforms their own destinies.

A Style That Is Delicate, Sharp, and Structurally Bold

Qin’s work is recognized for its combination of literary depth and visual clarity. She balances emotion and realism, allowing each moment of silence, fear, or defiance to carry weight. Her storytelling is built on a hybrid language of literature and cinema. She uses visual detail to construct atmosphere. She uses emotional truth to propel her characters. She uses precise moments to reveal the social structures behind them. This signature style has drawn international attention.

Among her most notable achievements is the novel Three Hearts, for which she won the ScreenCraft Cinematic Prose Competition 2025. This highly selective award recognizes the finest cinematic literature from around the world. Her win demonstrates excellence in narrative design, emotional resonance, and cinematic imagination. Her screenplays have also been recognized in multiple major competitions:

The Stilled, The Unleashed: Austin Film Festival Script Competition

The Rising : PAGE International Screenwriting Awards

Gonzo: ScreenCraft TV Pilot Script Competition, and Filmmatic Sci Fi and Fantasy Awards

Her short films have achieved similar acclaim. Her self written and directed film “Butterfly” was selected by USA Film Festival, Venice Shorts Film Awards, Indie X Film Festival, and others, and earned multiple honors at The Tagore International Film Festival.

A shot from the film “Greenhouse”

Her short film “Greenhouse” received multiple awards at the South Film and Arts Academy Festival and was selected by the Crown Wood International Film Festival and several other international festivals. Both films were highly praised by judges and industry professionals for their emotional depth and visual clarity.

A shot from the film “Butterfly”

In addition, she served as producer on the short film “Nomad,” deeply participating in core creative development processes including script selection, story discussions, and script revisions. The film was officially selected and screened at the Palm Springs International ShortFest 2024, where she was invited to attend the premiere and take part in an on-stage interview. In 2025, “Nomad” was again named an Official Selection of the Diversity and Inclusion Film Festival (DIFF) and was officially screened at Film at Lincoln Center in New York, with her attendance again requested at the premiere screening. In addition, “Nomad” was also officially selected and exhibited on the international curatorial streaming platform LABOCINE.

A shot from the film “Nomad”

The continued accumulation of international screenings and related achievements has further demonstrated the expanding influence of her work within the international professional film community, positioning her as an emerging filmmaker with both creative depth and strong cross-cultural storytelling ability.

A Multidisciplinary Pathway That Shapes a Singular Creative Language

Unlike many screenwriters or novelists, Qin’s artistic path is unmistakably interdisciplinary. Before entering Columbia University’s MFA Screenwriting program, she studied: Fine Art (BA) at Central Saint Martins, and University of the Arts London, Digital Direction (MA) at the Royal College of Art. Her fine art training cultivated a heightened visual sensitivity. Her digital media practice introduced experimental and installation-based approaches. Her screenwriting education brought precision, narrative structure, and dramatic intention. Her storytelling therefore possesses a rare composite structure: The depth of literature. The texture of visual art. The rhythm of moving images. The edge of pressing social issues.

Together these elements form a creative language that is intuitive yet analytical, expressive yet architecturally solid.

Letting Silence Be Heard: A Story for Herself and for Countless Women and Immigrants

Across novels, screenplays, and film work, Qin stays rooted in one belief. Stories exist so that the unheard may speak again. “We do not lack stories. We are simply not often heard.” She says. “I want to tell them loudly.” Through both text and image, she is reclaiming histories that were nearly forgotten and amplifying voices that once struggled to be recognized. Her work is steadily forming a new narrative landscape, one that speaks of women, immigrants, history, and resilience. It speaks for anyone who has ever tried to leave something of themselves in the world.