The tea has been spilled about drama on set of Euphoria Season 2; Francis Ford Coppola tries to explain his plans for the big-budget Megalopolis and the question behind it; the sad story about Channing Tatum and Reid Carolin’s own furry friends that inspired their new movie, DOG. All in today’s Movie News Rundown.

But First: We talk with Marry Me director Kat Coiro about her charming, music-packed rom-com starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson. Marry Me is like a good wedding in the way it embraces good traditions and puts its own spin on outdated ones. You can listen on on on Repod, Apple, Spotify, or here:

Bridgerton IRL?: An American woman who married a British viscount explains to Insider why being part of the British aristocracy is not like what you see in Bridgerton, even though Season 2 is based on Julia Quinn’s second Bridgerton novel The Viscount Who Loved Me.

Euphoria Tea: A new Daily Beast story sets out to spills all kinds of tea about drama on the set of Euphoria Season 2, including a report that Barbie Ferreira stormed off set over disagreements with Euphoria creator and director Sam Levinson about her character’s development.

Now In Theaters: From the wild minds of Albert Birney and Kentucker Audley comes Strawberry Mansion. For Sundance 2021 (where it premiered) the co-directors took MovieMaker inside the VHS inspirations for their adventure tale. Strawberry Mansion also employed a very unique process called a film-out in post-production, in which digitally-shot footage was printed on 16mm and then rescanned. Read all about that here as well.

Also in Theaters Today: DOG, co-directed by Channing Tatum and Reid Carolin, is a heartwarming movie about a rough-around-the-edges Army dog named Lulu whose attitude problem can only be mended by the love of Tatum’s character, Army Ranger Briggs. I spoke with Carolin about the tragic turn of events that inspired him and Tatum to make the movie.

The Sky Is Everywhere: “It begins at your feet.” That’s what Uncle Big says to Lennie Walker in the beloved Jandy Nelson young adult novel that is now a movie on Apple TV+. It was my favorite book of all time when I was 13 years old, and I’ve read it at least three times, so I was overjoyed to interview director Josephine Decker and star Grace Kaufman, who plays Lennie alongside Jason Segel as Big and Cherry Jones as Gram. It’s a lovely adaptation.

Batman Chemistry: “The chemistry read was really intense,” Zoë Kravitz tells EW about her first time reading with Robert Pattinson for the part of Selena Kyle, AKA Catwoman. It was actually the first time both she and Pattinson had ever read from the script.

Pattinson Says: “The first time I’d even said lines from the script was in Zoë’s screen test,” Pattinson told EW. “They had this idea that they wanted me to be taller at the beginning, so I basically had high-heeled sneakers on, and I’m tottering around in this strange Batman outfit. The camera’s not even on me, it’s on the back of my head, and I’m literally having this major panic attack, just looking for emotional support from Zoë, who’s trying to get the part.”

When the Film Gods Give You a Gift: You make your movie take place in a donut shop, according to Sean Baker and Simon Rex of Red Rocket in this story about the making of Red Rocket, and how to make a movie feel alive.

Let Us Explain: One of the main characters, Strawberry, played by Suzanna Son, works in a donut shop. But it wasn’t always a donut shop. “In this case we had written that Strawberry’s work was a food truck outside of the refineries. So we happened to be just driving by the Donut Hole,” Baker says. “And I just slammed on the brakes and we look at this thing, going, ‘I can’t believe this exists.’ I mean, look at the colors, the proximity to the refinery, the sexual connotations that you might come up with when you think about donuts.”

Francis Ford Coppola’s $120 Million Movie: He told GQ all about his idea for a movie called Megalopolis that he’s been trying to make for 40 years. Well, he at least tried to explain it. Writer Zach Baron explains: “The best I can do, after literally hours talking about it with him, is this: It’s a love story that is also a philosophical investigation of the nature of man; it’s set in New York, but a New York steeped in echoes of ancient Rome; its scale and ambition are vast enough that Coppola has estimated that it will cost $120 million to make. What he dreams about, he said, is creating something like It’s a Wonderful Life — a movie everyone goes to see, once a year, forever.”

Coppola Says: “On New Year’s, instead of talking about the fact that you’re going to give up carbohydrates, I’d like this one question to be discussed, which is: Is the society we live in the only one available to us? And discuss it.”

Main Image: Sydney Sweeney in Euphoria. Photo Credit: HBO