The Escaping Ohio trailer from Jessica Michael Davis and Gravitas Ventures has been released, and it offers a glimpse into the story of a girl who has to choose between the boy she loves and leaving her hometown to follow her dreams.

Out on Nov. 8, you can pre-order the film now on Apple TV.

Writer-director Jessica Michael Davis plays Sam, an 18-year-old high school senior, and JJ (Collin-Kelly Sordelet, Wildling, Radium Girls) as they navigate the transformative summer between high school graduation and the uncertainties of adulthood. While JJ embraces his predetermined path, Sam yearns to break free from Ohio’s confines, leading to an exploration of the struggle between love and adventure, between the excitement of somewhere new and the comforts of home.

The cast also features Adam Pascal (Rent, School of Rock) and Emily Bergl (Shameless, Gilmore Girls).

“Initially, my drive to make this film came from wanting a teen romcom infused with my favorite traits of the genre, but one where the girl is her own love story, where she learns to bet on herself,” Davis previously told MovieMaker. “All the personal and Ohio elements came next. And despite the ironic title, the film is a love letter to Ohio.”

She infused Escaping Ohio not only with her hometown’s spirit, but with all the tropes of classic teen movies: the “yup, that’s me” voiceover; the will-they-won’t-they best-friend dynamic; the pop song montages; the heartwrenching airport scene. But Escaping Ohio subverts the genre in at least one major way: It isn’t focused on the happily ever after.

“I never wanted the romance,” Davis told MovieMaker in a feature for one of our recent print issues. “I wanted myself.”

The film recently scored a distribution deal with Gravitas Ventures. The Cleveland-based distributor is a fitting choice for the coming-of-age romance movie, considering that the film is set in Akron, Ohio, where Davis grew up Gravitas Ventures now has the U.S. and Canadian rights to the film.

Gravitas Ventures’ acquisition manager, Mackenzie Maguire, negotiated the deal with producer Todd Slater of Convoke Media.

“Gravitas is excited to bring Escaping Ohio to North American audiences this November. As a Cleveland based company, we feel we are the perfect partner for this charming love letter to Ohio,” Maguire said.

The film won Outstanding Directorial Debut at the Washington West Film Festival after it premiered at the TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood at Dances With Films in July.

Main Image: Jessica Michael Davis and Collin Kelly-Sordelet in Escaping Ohio, Gravitas Ventures