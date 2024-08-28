Jessica Michael Davis’ heartwarming directorial debut Escaping Ohio has landed a distribution deal with Gravitas Ventures.

The Cleveland-based distributor is a fitting choice for the coming-of-age romance movie, considering that the film is set in Akron, Ohio, where Davis grew up Gravitas Ventures now has the U.S. and Canadian rights to the film, with plans to release the film on VOD on Nov. 8.

The film follows best friends Sam (Davis) and JJ (Collin-Kelly Sordelet, Wildling, Radium Girls) as they navigate the transformative summer between high school graduation and the uncertainties of adulthood. While JJ embraces his predetermined path, Sam yearns to break free from Ohio’s confines, leading to an exploration of the struggle between love and adventure, between the excitement of somewhere new and the comforts of home.

The cast also features Adam Pascal (Rent, School of Rock) and Emily Bergl (Shameless, Gilmore Girls).

Jessica Michael Davis on Getting Distribution for Escaping Ohio

Jessica Michael Davis in Escaping Ohio, Gravitas

“Initially, my drive to make this film came from wanting a teen romcom infused with my favorite traits of the genre, but one where the girl is her own love story, where she learns to bet on herself,” Davis says. “All the personal and Ohio elements came next. And despite the ironic title, the film is a love letter to Ohio.”

The film won Outstanding Directorial Debut at the Washington West Film Festival after it premiered at the TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood at Dances With Films.

Gravitas Ventures’ acquisition manager, Mackenzie Maguire, negotiated the deal with producer Todd Slater of Convoke Media.

“Gravitas is excited to bring Escaping Ohio to North American audiences this November. As a Cleveland based company, we feel we are the perfect partner for this charming love letter to Ohio,” Maguire says.

Gravitas was founded in 2006. Other notable films it has distributed include Deep Fear, Slotherhouse, Padre Pio, Gringa, The Pez Outlaw, Downwind, Mack & Rita, The King’s Daughter, Queen Bees, Our Friend, Vanguard, and The Secret: Dare to Dream.

Main Image: A still from the movie, Gravitas