Netflix announced the day after actor Eric Dane died at the age of 53 that the Euphoria and Grey’s Anatomy actor had recorded an interview with the channel’s Famous Last Words series, with the understanding that it would be released posthumousty.

Dane died less than a year after his diagnosis with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS, also known also as Lou Gehrig’s disease.The Famous Last Words episode follows one previously recorded with conservationist Jane Goodall. The series “gives audiences around the world the opportunity to hear from a cultural icon after they’ve passed away,” Netflix explained in a news release Friday.

Dane’s interview was conducted by Emmy Award winner Brad Falchuk last November.

“Eric and I were the same age when we discussed his life and legacy, so the conversation felt uniquely moving and personal,” Falchuk said in a statement. “There was no self-pity in Eric. He refused to complain. He was brave, soulful, charming, joyful, grateful, and hilarious — and when he flashed that smile, he was undeniably still a leading man. His final words at the end of the episode are truly beautiful. I will miss him.”

Eric Dane’s Famous Last Words

The interview begins with Falchuk wheeling Dane out onstage in a wheelchair, and joking: “You’re stuck here with me now.”

Dane then tells Falchuk that in spite of his health troubles, “my spirit has been surprisingly, pretty buoyant throughout this journey. … There’s no reason for me to be, you know, happy in any individual moment, but I am.”

He also says that though he may look well, he feels “like I sound like a frog.”

Falchuk replies: “I sit here in nothing but respect and awe of you and your strength.”

He adds that one purpose of the interview is to help Dane’s children remember him.

“It’s a weird concept to kind of grapple with,” Dane says. “You and I are talking here right now, and we’re both very alive and at the same time, when this exists, if it ever does, I won’t be here.”

Falchuk adds that Dane will be “speaking from the dead,” and Dane agrees.

Dane’s sense of humor shines through the interview. When Falchuk reads him his biography, Dane quips that it feels like there’s “an interesting story in there.”

He also says that he relates to his Euphoria character’s double life, because of his own past struggles with drugs and alcohol.

Born on November 9, 1972, in San Francisco, California, Dane began acting in the early 1990s with roles on shows including Saved by the Bell, The Wonder Years, Roseanne, Married…. with Children, and Charmed.

He gained widespread popularity with a guest role in Grey’s Anatomy as the dashing Dr. Mark “McSteamy” Sloan, and was soon added to the show as a leading man.

In April 2025, Dane publicly announced that he had been diagnosed with ALS, a progressive neurological disease that affects muscle control. He became an advocate for others battling the disease and returned to the set of Euphoria for Season 3.

He died Thursday, leaving behind two daughters, Billie and Georgia, to whom he addressed his last words.

The Famous Last Words docuseries began with Goodall, who died on Oct. 1, 2025. In her interview, she said she wished she could blast certain people into space, including Elon Mush and President Trump.

This series is based on the notable Danish TV format of the same name — Det Sidste Ord — and includes “icons who have made indelible marks on society and culture,” Netflix said.

Each interview is conducted in extreme privacy, with only the interviewee and interviewer present. The sessions are recorded by remotely operated cameras.

Famous Last Words is executive produced by Falchuk and Mikkel Bondesen (through Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision banner), along with BSNA, a Banijay company, with David Goldberg and showrunner David Friedman.

Main image: Eric Dane for Famous Last Words. Netflix.

