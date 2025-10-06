Jane Goodall recorded an interview in anticipation of her death in which she left behind a wish that President Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Chinese President Xi Jinping could be blasted into space.

The British primatologist died last week at the age of 91, and days later Netflix revealed that she had sat down for an interview in March with the expectation that it would be released only upon her death. Netflix is releasing the interview for a series called Famous Last Words.

In a clip that went viral over the weekend, interviewer Brad Falchuk asks Goodall, “Do you have people that you don’t like?”

“Absolutely there are people that I don’t like,” Jane Goodall responds. “And I would like to put them on one of Musk’s spaceships and send them all off to the planet he’s sure he’s going to discover,”

Falchuk asks if Musk would be on the spaceship.

“Absolutely, he’d be the host,” Goodall quips. “And you can imagine who I’d put on that spaceship… along with Musk would be Trump. And some of Trump’s real supporters. And then I would put Putin in there. And I would put President Xi.

“I’d certainly put Netanyahu in there and his far-right government,” she added. “Put them all on that spaceship and send them off.”

Jane Goodall on Trump — and Her Message of Hope

Goodall, a UN Ambassador of Peace, also offered some inspirational words, when Falchuk asked her about her legacy.

Falchuk correctly predicted that Goodall‘s death would be met with global mourning, and asked her how she thought she would be remembered.

“I would say I was somebody sent to this world to try to give people hope in dark times because without hope, we fall into apathy and do nothing,” she said.

“And in the dark times that we are living in now, if people don’t have hope we’re doomed. And how can we bring little children into this dark world that we’ve created and let them be surrounded by people who’ve given up?

“So even — even if this is the end of humanity as we know it, let’s fight to the very end. Let’s let the children know that there is hope if they come together. And even if it becomes impossible for anybody, it’s better to go on fighting to the end than just to give up and say, OK.”

She said humanity is in its darkest time since World War II, but cited the inspiration of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, leading the United Kingdom against the Nazis, to demonstrate that people can rise up against terrible odds.

Here is Jane Goodall in a clip from Famous Last Words that went viral over the weekend:

Dr. Jane Goodall filmed an interview in March 2025 with the understanding it would only be released after her death. This is her final message from it. pic.twitter.com/ViMgNm6C37 — Time Capsule Tales (@timecaptales) October 5, 2025

Goodall has been critical of Trump for years. In 2016, when he was seeking the presidency for the first time, she likened his performances during presidential debates to those chimpanzees.

“In many ways, the performances of Donald Trump remind me of male chimpanzees and their dominance rituals,” Goodall told The Atlantic.

“In order to impress rivals, males seeking to rise in the dominance hierarchy perform spectacular displays: stamping, slapping the ground, dragging branches, throwing rocks.”

Goodall received a Presidential Medal of Freedom from former President Biden in January, before he left office.

Goodall was best known for a lifetime of of field research on the social and family life of wild chimpanzees in Tanzania. She learned that chimpanzees share many traits with humans, including the use of tools, complex emotions, long-lasting social bonds, organized fighting, and passing knowledge down from one generation to the next.

Her Jane Goodall Institute promotes wildlife conservation, and in addition to her work with the United Nations, she worked with organizations including Save the Chimps and the Society for the Protection of Underground Networks, an organization that maps fungal communities and advocates for their protection.

Famous Last Words: Dr. Jane Goodall is now streaming on Netflix.

Main image: Jane Goodall in Famous Last Words. Netflix.