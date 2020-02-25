I watched this scene a hundred times in my head, and coming into the shoot I had blocked it and knew every beat. I simply needed the actors to play it out as I had imagined it. This scene, I knew.

But when Andrea showed up on set that day, she saw it differently and wanted to try it her way. I pleaded with her that it was a waste of time, but finally we made a deal: She could try it her way and then she would try mine. Truthfully, I was giving her the space and respect to create, but I knew that I was going to keep my version.

Andrea performed the scene her way: She internalized the whole moment to the point of her lip quivering, beautifully combining anger with fear, pain, and sadness. Then she set up to try it my way.

I told her there was no need. Her way was “the way.” We moved on.

Learning the ways of the world

The greatest difference between making Burden as a film as opposed to a play, though, was in our ability to steep our actors, crew, and even our producers in the world of the film.