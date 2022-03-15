Brian Cox is “one crazy-ass bitch” and he’s not afraid to show it. The Succession star traded his Logan Roy loafers for a blue checkered shirt and a cowboy hat to transform into Cassie Howard, Sydney Sweeney’s character on Euphoria, in a hilarious new sketch from Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Cox flawlessly delivered Sweeney’s lines in the famous bathroom scene where Cassie is accused of looking like a character from the musical Oklahoma. The Kimmel sketch expertly pastes Brian Cox into the actual scene from Euphoria by putting him in front of a backdrop that looks like a high school girl’s bathroom.

“Wait, are you in the play?” Zendaya’s character, Rue, asks Cassie, to which Cox replies, “What play? Oh my God. Do I look like I’m in Oklahoma?”

The little bow tie at the end of his checkered shirt really makes the outfit, though we would have loved to see him in a crop top.

“Fuck it. I’m in love with Nate Jacobs and he’s in love with me,” Cox says with total seriousness. “And don’t you fucking give me that look, Maddy.”

But the last line Cox delivers as Cassie really seals the deal.

“Don’t fuck with me, Maddy. I’m one crazy-ass bitch,” he says, viciously biting into an apple and chewing it menacingly.

Watch the full scene above.

Brian Cox won best actor in a drama series at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday for his role as Logan Roy in Succession. His co-star, Kieran Culkin, won the Critics Choice Award for best supporting actor in a drama series for his role as Roman Roy. Though Cox plays a fabulous curmudgeon, he’s actually super sweet to his on-screen children in real life — he gave Culkin a big hug and planted an adorable, fatherly kiss on his cheek as Culkin approached the podium.

Euphoria–Succession crossover episode, anyone?

Season 3 of Succession and Season 2 of Euphoria are both now streaming on HBO and HBO Max.

Main Image: Brian Cox as Cassie Howard in a Euphoria sketch on Monday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!