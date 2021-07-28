Bob Odenkirk hospitalized after collapsing on the Better Call Saul set; Lucy Liu on standing up to Bill Murray during Charlie’s Angels; Steven Spielberg shares his West Side Story trailer. All in today’s Movie News Rundown.

Bob Odenkirk: The Better Call Saul star was taken to a hospital yesterday after collapsing on the set of the AMC show in New Mexico. His current condition is unknown and the cause was not released, Variety reports. The 58-year-old actor, writer, director and producer is one of the best creators in the history of this planet. Besides earning 10 Emmy nominations —and winning two for writing on Saturday Night Live and The Ben Stiller Show — he recently starred in the action film Nobody, impressing audiences with his physical prowess in frequent fight scenes. His co-creator of the masterful HBO series Mr. Show With Bob and David, David Cross, tweeted: “I will share what I know when I can but Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually. He WILL get through this.”

West Side Story: Here’s the first trailer for Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, which looks quite a lot like the original West Side Story minus the whitewashing and with the addition of that lavender-tinged lighting so popular with musicals nowadays. The songs, as always, are romantic and unforgettable. Some things never change.

Lucy Liu: The star of Kill Bill Vol. 1, among other great films, spoke with the Los Angeles Times‘ Asian Enough podcast about standing up to Bill Murray after he started to “sort of hurl insults” while they shot a scene on the 2000 film Charlie’s Angels. “Some of the language was inexcusable and unacceptable, and I was not going to just sit there and take it. So, yes, I stood up for myself, and I don’t regret it. Because no matter how low on the totem pole you may be or wherever you came from, there’s no need to condescend or to put other people down. And I would not stand down, and nor should I have,” she said. You can check out the whole interview here.

The Saint: Regé-Jean Page, the breakout star of Netflix’s Bridgerton, will star in Paramount’s reboot of the British TV series based on early 20th century adventure novels by Leslie Charteris about a mystery man named Simon Templar who battles evil. Roger Moore played him in the 1960s British TV series The Saint, and Val Kilmer donned a series of very amusing disguises in a 1997 film version with Elisabeth Shue that I really like. The Hollywood Reporter has more details.

Seriously: Sending positive thoughts to Bob Odenkirk, who has brought an incredible amount of joy to everyone who knows his work. Here he is in a silly mustache in my favorite sketch ever.

Main image: Bob Odenkirk at AMC’s Better Call Saul Season 4 premiere in San Diego in 2018. Courtesy of Shutterstock.