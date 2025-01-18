Lots of movie motorcycles have sped across the screen, but these are our favorites.

The Harley in Girl on a Motorcycle

Marianne Faithfull and her Harley Electra Glide in Girl on a Motorcycle

Marianne Faithfull lives fast and rides hard in the very 1968 British-French film Girl on a Motorcycle, in which she takes a Harley Davidson Electra Glide to meet her lover, Daniel (Alain Delon).

For many high-speed scenes, the production filmed Faithfull seated on the motorcycle, attached to a platform, as it was pulled by a vehicle down a closed road. The film’s mix of psychedelia and fatalism, plus the very bike-centric plot, make the Electra Glide a classic movie motorcycle.

The Batpod in The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises

The Batpod from The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises is a highly specialized motorcycle designed specifically for Batman, played by Christian Bale, with a little help from his friend and employee Lucius Fox (Morgan Freeman).

It has a unique, futuristic design requiring Batman to sit in an almost table-top position when driving. Its ability to make tight turns on 31″ tires and change directions quickly makes it ideal for urban chases.

The Harley in Easy Rider

You knew this was coming, right? In Easy Rider (1969), Peter Fonda’s character, Wyatt (also known as Captain America), rides a custom-built Harley-Davidson chopper. The motorcycle is an iconic symbol of the counterculture movement of the 1960s and is closely associated with the film’s themes of freedom and rebellion.

The bike was built by Cliff Vaughs and Ben Hardy, who transformed a Harley-Davidson FLH Hydra-Glide into a one-of-a-kind ride. The bike features a long and low-slung frame, a distinctive “peanut” fuel tank, extended front forks, high-mounted handlebars, and a customized exhaust system.

The motorcycle’s American flag design was inspired by the aesthetic popularized by motorcycle customizer Arlen Ness. It embodied the spirit of individualism and nonconformity celebrated in the counterculture movement Easy Rider brought to the screen.

The Kawasaki in Top Gun

In 1986’s Top Gun, Tom Cruise’s character, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, rides a Kawasaki GPZ900, a sportbike that gained popularity during the 1980s. It features a powerful four-cylinder engine, a lightweight frame, and a sleek design.

In the movie, the red-and-black version is showcased in a memorable scene beside a runway as a jet takes off, reinforcing Maverick’s daring and rebellious nature. And Maverick uses it to squire Charlie (Kelly McGillis) around town.

Cruise is pretty good with smaller bikes, too.

The Harley in Terminator 2: Judgment Day

In 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day, the motorcycle stolen by Arnold Schwarzenegger’s character, the T-800 model Terminator, is a Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, a heavyweight cruiser motorcycle known for its muscular appearance.

In the movie, the T-800’s bike is modified with cool enhancements, including a shotgun holster and red pinstriping. One of the bikes used in the film was recently sold for roughly $500,000.

The Honda in Raising Arizona

In 1987’s Raising Arizona, Leonard Smalls, played by Randall “Tex” Cobb, is the menacing bounty hunter chasing the lead characters. He rides a distinctive, apocalyptic motorcycle that adds to his intimidating presence.

The bike is a Honda VT500, also known as the Honda Shadow VT500, a cruiser-style motorcycle.

The Triumph in The Great Escape

In the classic 1963 film The Great Escape, the motorcycle revved by Steve McQueen’s character, Captain Virgil Hilts, is a 1961 Triumph TR6 Trophy that artist Von Dutch disguised to resemble a German WWII BMW R75.

The thrilling motorcycle chase sequences in the film — filled with jumps, off-road maneuvers, and high-speed riding that anticipated McQueen’s famous car chase in 1968’s Bullitt — have become some of the most iconic moments in movie motorcycles history.

The Norton Commano in My Own Private Idaho

In 1991’s My Own Private Idaho, Keanu Reeves’ character, Scott Favor, rides a 1974 Norton Commando, the very same one Reeves rode over 1,300 miles to convince River Phoenix to join the cast.

The Commando is a classic British motorcycle that features a parallel-twin engine, a sleek profile, and a reputation for smooth handling and power. The Commando has a loyal following among motorcycle enthusiasts, particularly for its iconic status in the 1970s.

The Harley in Mother

In this year’s Mother, Jennifer Lopez stars as a mother trying to rescue her kidnapped daughter. Lopez’s character, a U.S. military operative, known as “The Mother,” rides a Harley Davidson Forty-Eight Vivid Black variant.

Earlier in the film, Lopez also rides a slightly daintier Yamaha RX through the narrow and cramped streets of Havana, Cuba.

The Buell Firebolts in Blade: Trinity

In 2004’s Blade: Trinity, we get not one but two movie motorcycles as Blade (Wesley Snipes) and Abigail Whistler (Jessica Biel), a fellow vampire hunter, both ride Buell Fireboldt XB12R bikes.

The XB12R is a sportbike produced by Buell Motorcycle Company, which was founded in 1983 by ex-Harley-Davidson engineer Erik Buell.

Biel’s stands out, particularly, for its bright blue color.

The Triumph in The Wild One

The that started it all: In 1953’s The Wild One, Marlon Brando’s character, Johnny Strabler, rides a 650cc Triumph Thunderbird, maybe the most famous of all movie motorcycles.

The Triumph Thunderbird is a classic British motorcycle known for its performance and iconic design. AndThe Wild One is often credited with popularizing the image of the motorcycle rebel in popular culture, with Johnny and his customized Triumph Thunderbird becoming an enduring symbol of youthful defiance and rebellion.

If you like motorcycles, you might love The Bikeriders (above), Jeff Nichols’ 2024 drama starring Tom Hardy and Austin Butler as members of a biker gang caught in a love triangle with a woman named Kathy, played by Killing Eve star Jodie Comer.

